That took his career record to five wins in 12 starts, with connections deciding to pull stumps for the season and keep their powder dry ahead of a tilt at the May 20 Group One.

Winner of a Thirsk conditions event in his first outing at four, he continued to perform with consistency despite failing to add to his tally in his next four starts, before finishing the campaign on a real high when making all to land the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September.

Having won his first two starts in the manner of an above-average operator, Charlie Hills’ charge was handed some stiff assignments thereafter during his three-year-old season, including finishing a respectable seventh in the 2000 Guineas.

“He was really good in the Joel and speaking to Angus (Gold, racing manager for owner Shadwell) and Richard (Hills), the plan was to put him away from there and I think we will look at something like the Lockinge,” said Hills.

“He seems to have wintered really well and his temperament is excellent now, so especially with the dam Ghanaati, her progeny seem to improve with age.”

The son of Invincible Spirit was tried in first-time blinkers when scooping Group Two honours on the Rowley Mile, but Hills does not believe they are essential ahead of his charge’s return to action.

“He hasn’t got a bad bone in his body and it perhaps helped him concentrate a bit more,” he added.

“He’s run some good races without them as well, so we will see how he is training around the time, speak with Jim (Crowley, jockey) and go from there.”

