Energumene, Edwardstone and Amarillo Sky are the only acceptors for Saturday's LK Bennett Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The former will be looking to build on his near faultless record over fences for Willie Mullins, with his only defeat in nine chase starts coming at the hands of Shishkin in a memorable finish to this race 12 months ago. The Champion Chase winner arrives at the top of his game after a 15-length victory in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork in early December. Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said: “Energumene is in great form and has come out of Cork really well. Imran [Haider], who rides him out and looks after him, is delighted with him, so it is all systems go for Ascot.

“It is shaping up to be a great race with Edwardstone in there as well. He is last season’s Arkle winner and I was blown away by his performance in the Tingle Creek. It should be a proper race, just like last year. “We had a good, hard race in defeat last year but it did not dent our chances in the Champion Chase and we are following the same route again this season.”

Edwardstone was the standout performer in last season’s two-mile novice division, winning five races on the spin culminating in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. The nine-year-old enhanced his reputation with an emphatic nine-length victory in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park in early December, although he suffered a blip last time out when unseating Tom Cannon in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton. Trainer Alan King said: “Edwardstone has been 100 per cent since Kempton. He was very fresh beforehand even though it was only three weeks between there and Sandown. You are trying to do enough without overdoing them, and he’s just charged into it slightly.

Top-rated two-mile chasers in training

“Normally, Tom and him get on so well, but it wasn’t to be that day. As you saw afterwards, he popped away and jumped around there loose very well. Let’s hope it was a one-off. He was A1 the following morning. He has had a couple of schools since and everyone is very happy with him. “I don’t think Ascot will be a problem. We have always thought he is a horse that would get further if we wanted to and he was placed over hurdles at two and a half. I am not worried too much about the track. He is fairly adaptable and has won around all sorts of tracks really.”

Edwardstone is brilliant in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase