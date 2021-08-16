Sporting Life
Live Your Dream gets on top under Oisin Murphy
Live Your Dream gets on top under Oisin Murphy

Live Your Dream backed for Cesarewitch into 9/1 from 14s

By Sporting Life
11:46 · SAT October 09, 2021

Saeed Bin Suroor could complete the autumn double today and his Live Your Dream has been very well backed for the Cesarewitch.

Market Movers from Paddy Power

Newmarket

  • 1.45 Hafit 6/4f fr 13/8f
  • 2.20 Dubai Poet 15/2 fr 17/2
  • 2.55 Go Bears Go 18 fr 25
  • 3.35 Live Your Dream 9 fr 12
    Micro Manage 12 fr 14

York

  • 3.15 Commanche Falls 10 fr 11

Sky Bet special

To win the Dewhurst & Qipco 2000 Guineas

"At around 14/1 he's a good each-way bet" | Best bets for Newmarket and York

