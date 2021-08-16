Live Your Dream backed for Cesarewitch into 9/1 from 14s
By Sporting Life
11:46 · SAT October 09, 2021
Saeed Bin Suroor could complete the autumn double today and his Live Your Dream has been very well backed for the Cesarewitch.
Market Movers from Paddy Power
Newmarket
- 1.45 Hafit 6/4f fr 13/8f
- 2.20 Dubai Poet 15/2 fr 17/2
- 2.55 Go Bears Go 18 fr 25
- 3.35 Live Your Dream 9 fr 12
Micro Manage 12 fr 14
York
- 3.15 Commanche Falls 10 fr 11
Sky Bet special
To win the Dewhurst & Qipco 2000 Guineas
