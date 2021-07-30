Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

Dragon Symbol and Art Power are being backed to deny Battaash a fifth successive victory in the King George Qatar Stakes, today's feature at Glorious Goodwood.

You can also hear the case that Jones made for him which is good news as I failed to transcribe it. I wonder if it was similar to the case I made? I may have a listen while they wax lyrical about Baaeed.

1140: The Racing TV team seem to have set up underneath a loudspeaker at Goodwood. You always want a good PA system when you're attending an event but it's less desirable when you're trying to broadcast from the same event - it's driving me slightly bonkers listening to two conversations at the same time. They seem to have sorted it out though. Fingers crossed. The Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes features a runner that I've seen described as one of the most exciting horses in training and potentially the best three-year-old in training. Baaeed is a best of 8/15 and a good deal shorter in places. He thrashed Maximal on his third and most recent start, earning a 15lb hike in his official rating to 119 which sees him 5lbs clear of 10/1 chance El Drama who is a good bit more exposed. The TV jury was out on the King George but they're about to move onto the Golden Mile and they must have a decent fancy for this race. Will the blinkers work as well a second time for Path of Thunder? That is the opening question. It's well publicised that the draw has a HUGE effect on this race and that's reflected in the prices. Steve Jones thinks the favourite has an outstanding chance but adds 'the betting tells you that'. He's in company with Alex Steedman who says that 'everyone seemed to know Magical Morning was going to win at Sandown'. There are multiple formlines running on from that race to this. "You certainly couldn't rule him out," says Jones. Steedman believes he'll confirm the form with those behind him at Esher. Jones makes a case for Escobar but I've long since fallen off his cliff; he'll need lots of luck. Steedman also likes Rhoscolyn and Jones agrees he ticks 'a few boxes' but is concerned whether he will get home at this trip after his run at Pontefract. The Yorkshire venue is a far stiffer track and that's not something that worried me. They've covered Johan and while they were talking I clicked on the latest betting. I had been intending to back Acquitted each-way but he was 20/1 last night and he's 9/1 now - you can keep him at those odds. I did have another one at a price and Jones has also put it up........ It might be stretching a point to say that Orbaan will emerge as the victor but I think he's an interesting each-way bet at 40/1. He was last behind Magical Morning at Sandown but that run came quite quickly on the back of his previous run and I think can be excused. It did allow Jamie Spencer to get reacquainted with him and the pair got on quite well at Ascot last season. He was a good fifth in the Lincoln at 40/1 on his seasonal reappearance with Haqeeqy, Brunch, Hortzadar and Danyah the four to finish in front of him - that's strong form by any measure. He than had a wind operation, his second, and ran well enough on his first run after that where he was also fitted with a tongue tie before turning up at Sandown, a run I'm happy to forgive. He's drawn in six which may be neither here nor there given that he's likely to be ridden for luck but he's got more than enough recent form in the book which suggests he can be competitive and the 40/1 is tempting in a race where the top of the market is very cramped and in which I've missed the price on Acquitted!

King George Qatar Stakes: weight-adjusted ratings



Battaash made his effort earlier than ideal in a strongly-run King's Stand last time and is still very much the one to beat here.



1135: Betfair's Barry Orr has provided his first update of the day: "Battaash is on the slide, he was 5/4 and he's 2/1 on the Exchange now - plenty of people looking to take him on. He's still got a significant amount in hand over the opposition but this is probably the strongest field he's faced here. They're backing plenty of horses around the favourite and it's a very, very competitive race for sure. The favourite's very weak at the moment and looks a backable price now. "He's such a public horse, I'm sure he's going to have plenty of supporters and I can't see him going above 2/1 on the Sportsbook but he's already been matched at that price on the Exchange. "I'll be taking him on but I wouldn't let that influence anyone! "Mogul is a little bit uneasy which I think is because of the ground and all the money has been for Passion And Glory and I can see him going off favourite. Euchen Glen is relatively weak. "Ryan Moore in his blog gives Mogul a big chance and he's a dual Group One winner in a Group Three without a penalty but Aidan's horses ran a little bit poor yesterday. If he brings his A-game he'll win and you have to forgive him his last run and say it was too bad to be true. "In the first race Just Hubert is 7s from 9s and Smart Champion is 13/2 from 9s - that's all they want in the opener, they're really, really strong and the Sportsbook is paying six places in that race."

1122: There are seven horses priced between 7/1 and 9s in the opening handicap, run over two miles and five furlongs, and I've already raised the white flag. The first four from last year are back for more and it's such an unusual test that last season's race is the obvious place to start. I've read a reasonable case for the third home, Smart Champion, who is around 7/1 from 12s - presumably he's been put up by more than one tipster. I was more interested in taking a flyer that the first time headgear would enable Rochester House would return to the form that saw him finish a neck second to Just Hubert. He's out at 20s which is the sort of price I'm prepared to lose money at when I don't really fancy one! The consistent Rajinsky is only a little shorter and could hit the frame if, and it's a big if, his stamina lasts.

1109: There wasn't an awful lot that I wanted to get stuck into today (it's all relative) but hopefully the Racing TV team will help clarify the picture and we may even unearth a strong fancy or two. I'm happy to wait for the last and Bill Peyto but he's now a pretty miserable 9/2 from 7s. Do I not like that. The three-year-old caught the eye on debut at Newmarket and ran far better at Chester than I expected as I didn't think for a moment that the track or trip would suit him. I've no doubt that there's more to come from him on this move into handicap company over a more suitable trip (he was withdrawn from a warm race at Newmarket last week) but naturally there are a few rivals boasting similar potential. As we kept hearing from Steve Mellish in the previews this week, it's all about the prices. I was quite interested in Barn Owl too and he's still a general 7/1 (from 9s). The nursery proved a happy hunting ground yesterday and I also like the look of today's contest, albeit to a lesser extent. Cases can be made for any number of them of course but I had three on the short-list last night and Catch Cunningham can't be given away so he's struck off. Dandy Dinmont could replace him if the money continues to come for Nigel Tinkler's runner as the trainer won a nursery at this meeting last year and his last two course juvenile runners have won. As it stands though, it's Ever Given and Sterling Knight against the field. The former is favourite so doesn't need me to make a case for him but Tom Dascombe's juveniles are usually pretty decent if they win on debut, the form of his second start is working out well with Angel Bleu, Khunan and Lusail the top three and the run came just 12 days after his debut so may have come plenty soon enough. He was given a break, won at Chester and could easily have more to offer. The form of Sterling Knight's first two runs has also been well advertised but he then didn't appear to see out the seven at Sandown next time. He's been gelded since, starts handicapping from a realistic mark and I like the booking of Joe Fanning by Ed Dunlop who always likes a winner at this course. He's out at 12s and could easily go off at around 16s.

1103: Mark Your Card has started on Racing TV and Niall Hannity is speaking to Ed Arkell. There's not much more to add to his twitter clip from earlier except that there is six yards of fresh ground on the bottom bend and three yards on the top bend after those rail movements. Last season's King George second and third have been rather ignored in the market with Kevin Ryan seemingly expecting Glass Slippers to need the run on her return to action (if pre-race quotes are anything to go by) and Ornate struggling for a little bit of form. Keep Busy was only a head behind Battaash last month and it was easy to excuse her Sandown defeat. I thought John Quinn's mare was one of the more interesting of those at longer odds if you're looking to find one at a price to hit the frame which is the approach that Value Bet has taken to the race.

"He's definitely worth a bet at around 14/1 in the opener": Best bets for Friday at Goodwood

1045: The case for Art Power being suited by the drop to five is easier to understand given the speed that he's shown the last twice. He was well beaten by Battaash in last year's Nunthorpe but has looked a better performer this season and he is quick. He's also been popular in the betting and there's not a lot of 5/1 left. There's also been support for Suesa who fluffed her lines in the Commonwealth Cup but was sent off a leading fancy for that race after impressing in France. She didn't really settle and may not have had the best of the draw. Although she's won on heavy ground in France, Francois Rohaut is far from convinced that it's what she needs and ground descriptions in France aren't always thought to be directly comparable. This is what Rohaut had to say before Ascot: "She hasn't had to fight really hard yet but you can only beat what's in front of you, and I don't doubt her competitive spirit. "When she won the Prix Sigy it was pretty much good ground and I loved that performance. She really did something special there, so I don't agree with people who say Suesa wants soft ground. If it rains we know she handles it and some of the others might not." He's also of the belief that the drop to five furlongs will suit and it wouldn't surprise to see her involved where it matters. There is a clip of Equidia interviewing Rohaut two days after Ascot but my French isn't remotely good enough to translate it. However, they do have a preview on their website which refers to that interview and the (presumably pretty awful) translation tool reveals he told them: "1200m at Ascot, it was the end of the world for her (…) In good ground, she could have been third. She quickly recovered." In short, this test should suit.

1036: Dragon Symbol is just 3/1 to lower the champion's colours after a seriously impressive debut season. He was first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup and ran a terrific race in the July Cup where things didn't quite go his way. Dropping back to this fast five is a possible issue with his sole run over the minimum coming at Hamilton which is a far more exacting test of stamina. You've got to like Archie Watson's star and victory would provide a measure of compensation for losing the race in the enquiry last month. Oisin Murphy is understandably sweet on him in his Sporting Life column, citing the sectionals he posted at Newmarket which is not an area of his form that I have explored. That glaring gap aside, I would rather back the proven claims of Battaash at 15/8 than the newcomer at 3s. Some punters are quite happy to have an each-way bet at 3s and that is an angle I would happily consider with Dragon Symbol as it's very hard to see him finishing out of the frame and easy to see him winning.

1030: Remember the time a sprinter ran against horses at Kempton? I think there was an orchestra involved too? Very disappointed not to see Usain Bolt (or whoever his successor may be) featuring on the graphic below. I need to go to the opticians too, I half thought they'd put a tortoise in on the right. There must be some seriously quick fish, disappointing they don't get a look in. That line-up is like one of those silly children's arguments about which comic book characters would win in a fight. I suspect much would depend on which animal the cheetah tried to hunt, it could set the way clear for an upset.

1017: The sensible thing is to take on Battaash I suppose? One tipster I read was certainly keen to do so, taking advantage of the extra place offers which include the three firms associated with these pages paying down to fourth. There are very valid excuses for his defeat at Royal Ascot though so a fair bit depends whether you think a similar scenario will unfold this afternoon and whether you believe he was still near his best last season or already showing signs of decline which I have seen argued. The interrupted preparation ahead of his seasonal return looks to have been a factor. Hills was adamant that his charge was ready to do himself justice but as we often hear from footballers and trainers, there's no substitute for match practice. The post-race comments from Jim Crowley and Angus Gold also indicated that they hadn't expected him to be 100% and that they believed he would come on for the run. That is all good as far as today goes but the more concerning factor was that he fell in a hole in Berkshire after getting embroiled in a pace battle and there is some potential for that to be the case this afternoon. He's dealt with the speedy Ornate in this race before but Art Power is a relatively new challenger and has arguably done himself no favours with helping to force the pace over six furlongs on his last two starts. Could it all play into the hands of a more patiently ridden rival? Or will Battaash confirm his dominance on the Downs at a track that has always shown him in a better light than the stiffer test of Ascot?

1008: We should have a going update from Ed Arkell via twitter sooner rather than later but the ground is currently described as good, good to soft in places whereas I had feared that I might be waking up to news of another deluge. Non-runners are relatively thin on the ground at present with just a quartet through at the moment, two of which ran yesterday. We shouldn't have too many excuses with regards to underfoot conditions and there is some more fresh ground for today's fields with the groundstaff moving the rails on the top and bottom bends. Here's Mr Arkell, right on cue. So around 4.6mm of rain in total with 3.6 overnight and the rest in the form of drizzle from 0730 through to 0900. The GoingStick reading was 6.8. The sound quality is much better on that clip than it has been when recorded outside on the other days this week.

1003: Good morning! It's good news as far as the weather goes with conditions drying out despite a shower or two - it seems as though Storm Evert hasn't quite reached West Sussex just yet and the forecast suggests that will remain the case with only one or two more showers forecast through the day and strong winds to keep that rain moving on. It will be interesting to learn which way the wind is blowing as it could blow those speedsters off course if the gusts are strong but I'm sure we'll learn more about that from the on course presenting teams through the course of the day. Time for a wake up call with Meat Loaf anyone?