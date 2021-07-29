Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

The travails of Lady Bowthorpe and her trainer William Jarvis have been one of the stories of the season, can she win the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood?

1152: Mellish on the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes. "I think it's slightly concerning for Sir Lucan that we haven't seen him since (Navan). We know more about Wordsworth. He's a horse I fancy for the Leger, at the moment he's on the top of my short-list, and I think he's a stayer essentially. He's not the quickest in the world. Although I'm going to end up selecting him today my biggest worry is that I couldn't see where the pace was going to come from and he may not want a test of speed. If it turns very tactical and it's a bit of a burn-up in the straight, that wouldn't be an asset to either of them. There's no natural front runner in the race. Third Realm gave the impression that a stiff mile and a half may be as far as he wants to go. I think if it turns tactical it will suit him. I think he's a fast horse. Youth Spirit will like the ground but I'm not quite sure he's good enough. The gelding operation seems to have made a positive affect on Yibir and I can see it (him going well)." The presenters there fighting a losing battle with the Goodwood PA system which did an excellent job of drowning them out. They may well have been preparing racegoers for the Stewards' Cup draw which is about to come up live!

1140: Mellish has been looking at the Richmond Stakes. "Asymmetric has got very strong claims, very progressive and proven form on the ground and a really good second in the July Stakes; very easy to make a case for him. I don't think Ebro River looked very comfortable on the ground at Newmarket and, given the conditions, he ran a really good fourth. The trip isn't proven but I think the way he won at Sandown I thought six would suit. I think the two subsequent runs were both on a fast surface but he looked really comfortable at Sandown. Official figures aren't everything but Gubass is rated 92 and Asymmetric 107 and he's unproven on the surface. Respected but things to prove. Khunan has got better with each run and he will definitely handle the cut in the ground. My worry on Perfect Power are the conditions, whether he will be as effective on this dead ground I don't know. The ground is an unknown for him. My own fancy is Ebro River. I think today's conditions will suit him more." Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle rides Khunan and told her blog: "I thought Khunan ran a super race in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, so he looks an exciting ride. "He finished little more than a length behind the winner Perfect Power, his stable companion, and was fourth home in his group on the stand side, but that’s not his only encouraging piece of form."

1128: Betfair's Barry Orr on the telly with the Sportsbook updates..... "Asymmetric really strong, was 5/2 and is into 2/1. Ebro River is 4s from 5s but Gubass is a little bit of a negative and Perfect Power a little bit weak as well while there's some money for Gis A Sub. "All the money for Joan Of Arc who is into 15/8. Audarya was 7/4 but is out to 5/2. Zeyaadah was double figures but is into 17/2 and is the interesting springer in the market. "Third Realm really strong in the Gordon Stakes." Third Realm is a general 2/1 for the Group Three contest that has, on occasion, provided a decent pointer to the St Leger. He was the last horse to beat Adayar and was himself fancied by a number of pundits for the Epsom Derby. Wordsworth is second favourite and has been generally disappointing, notably when beaten at Navan in May. He does seem to have progressed with each start subsequently but I'm more than happy to take him on. I've just finished reading Travels With My Aunt which featured a character called Wordsworth, he met a sticky end and I don't expect this son of Galileo to fare a good deal better this afternoon. It's 11/2 bar the top two and 9/1 bar the first three but I think there's enough depth in the opposition to consider laying Wordsworth with Cocked Hat Stakes second Yibir and Youth Spirit two that look capable of stepping up while it looks significant that Johnny Murtagh has brought Ottoman Emperor over for this test and it wouldn't surprise me in the least to see him run a huge race. All in all, I'd rather lay Wordsworth than back Third Realm who still looks to be priced up a little on what he might achieve rather than what he has already done.

1123: There will be one familiar name to racegoers in the Magnolia Cup.....(above). Steve Mellish and Rachel Casey are discussing Lady Bowthorpe and the former thinks this nine furlong winner will have no trouble seeing out the longer trip this afternoon. He isn't worried about the ground either while Casey has admitted to 'going to back her' despite being worried about Joan of Arc. Zeyadaah's best days should still be ahead of her and she should be right at home over this trip. She was sent off at just 6/1 for the Oaks and while she disappointed there, she returned to form with a cosy success at Newcastle. Both presenters are with Lady Bowthorpe.

1113: George Baker is currently discussing the Magnolia Cup with Niall Hannity on Racing TV. It will be a huge day for those involved and we'll have more on that later this morning no doubt! They've moved to a pre-recorded interview with James Fanshawe whose stable star runs in the Qatar Nassau Stakes. I'm not sure there's a great deal being said that you won't have read already to be honest. Fanshawe has had some superb fillies and mares under his care over the years and I've had soft spots for a few of them and Audarya is another. She broke the course record when winning at the Breeders' Cup and returned to action with a fine run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes behind Love. The favourite was expected to need the race that day but so too was this mare and the run should have put her spot on for this test. I hope she wins and she's certainly got the form to do so.

1054: I don't hold a strong opinion on the opening contest but I was quite keen to back two in the nursery and both have attracted support which is encouraging. The Crisfords have their string in good form and landed a decent touch in a (different) nursery at last year's Glorious Goodwood and they run Aswan in the Goodwood Racecourse Patrons Nursery Handicap at 1610. He's progressed steadily from an encouraging debut at Yarmouth where smart pair New Science and Reach For The Moon filled the first two places. He then beat all bar another well regarded Godolphin colt at Leicester before being turned over (by a nose) at odds-on at Epsom which will have given him valuable experience of a downhill track. He's already shown a distinctly useful level of form and the handicapper hasn't gone overboard. He did go out to 12s with one firm but was more widely available at 9s but is currently around 13/2. The second string to my bow has a different profile having already won a nursery from a mark of 71 but there are reasons to believe that Already Gone can continue to improve. He didn't shape badly on debut at this course behind the useful Canonized before being asked to contest the Woodcote at the Derby meeting. He finished last there before being stepped up to seven furlongs at Salisbury (after runs over five and six) and ran perfectly respectably in a useful looking field. The switch to handicap company duly showed him in a better light at Leicester where he came from off the pace to win tidily. The fact that he was held-up that day helps to negate concerns about his high draw this afternoon as he'll presumably be dropped in and ridden for luck. The form of his win received a boost when the third won a Newbury nursery next time and, although he's stepping up in grade against some highly promising rivals, it would be no surprise were he able to put his experience to good use and get involved in the finish. He's around 18/1 having been out at 25s and a handful of firms are offering extra places.

1050: Arkell's going update from this morning has been transcribed for a press release which also carries details of the new cutaway and the effect that has on race distances.....those extra yards could make the difference between winning and losing. GoingStick at 7.45am: 6.7 Stalls: Straight: Stands Side; 1m3f & 1m4f: Outside; Rest: Inside. Rails: The false rail on the straight to 3.5f will be removed for Thursday leaving a cutaway. All remaining false rail on the top and bottom bends will be removed for Friday and Saturday. This adds the following to today’s distances: 13:50 +5 yards (approximately) 15:00 +5 yards (approximately) 15:35 +5 yards (approximately) 16:10 +10 yards (approximately) 16:45 +10 yards (approximately)

1028: It looks glorious at Goodwood as you can see below and those lucky enough to be there should enjoy a fantastic day. Perhaps the key thing to take away from Arkell's video below is confirmation that there will be fresh ground against the rail from around three and a half furlongs out to the winning line. The ground further out on the track will be that little bit more cut up, especially given the meeting started on a soft surface and it would be no surprise to see a few runners diving towards the rail in a bid to make best use of the new turf. The handicappers get first use of the track and it's a typically open contest to get proceedings underway although the Punting Pointers team have 'a clear preference' for one. There is one absentee with the top-weight, who had been due to concede 6lbs to his nearest rival, coming out leaving a field of 11 and trainer Mark Johnston with just the four representatives. King Frankel is the shortest priced of his runners and it would be no surprise to see him win given that remarkable performance at Epsom's Derby meeting. He reared in the stalls that day and the running comments say that he got upset in the stalls prior to disappointing at Newmarket. I wonder if he has an aversion to them? That's a niggle but he has proven handicap form in the book whereas some of the lightly raced runners around him in the betting still have to conclusively prove that they can cut the mustard in this sort of company.

1018: The going has dried out a little to good to soft and should continue to quicken throughout the day with some decent weather and a reasonable breeze again forecast. The list of non-runners is getting smaller with every day and numbers just half a dozen at the moment. All in all, it's pretty good news so far today or, perhaps, more a case of no news is good news and it may even make finding those winners a little easier. The market i currently speaking in favour Of Joan Of Arc in the Qatar Nassau Stakes with the Prix de Diane winner the general 15/8 favourite from Audarya at 9/4 and Lady Bowthorpe 9/2. That will delight those who followed Value Bet's advice from a couple of weeks ago in backing her at 8/1 and they're sitting pretty with the option to let it run or hedge. The Classic generation have won seven of the last 10 renewals and trainer Aidan O'Brien lifted this prize in 2016 and 2017 with Winter and Minding. The two five-year-olds have to concede 9lbs to their younger rivals.

