Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

David Egan brought Nagano from last to first to win the opening handicap on day two of Glorious Goodwood at 4/1 - follow all of the action from the Sussex Downs here.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1424: Loading for the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes. Highfield Princess and Last Empire are prominent, as is Isabella Giles.

1413: Two non-runners put up by the team below - always a safe bet! Bounce The Blues will need some luck in running but the same is true of Vadream and I was quite keen to take her on in the hope that she'd run into traffic and finish out of the frame. The quintet of non-runners puts something of a dampener on that. Clive Cox seems to retain plenty of faith in Isabella Giles and that faith is being backed up in the market, she's third in the betting ahead of the progressive Highfield Princess who is expected to make the running. There weren't many of the remainder that caught my eye although I gave both Jouska and Dandalla, in particular, a second look - both are among the rags. Dixon says that Bounce The Blues 'has everything in her favour' including the draw. She's now the clear favourite at 7/2 and Hislop replies that 'she tends to agree'. "I can't really give you any negatives for her (Vadream)." "Nor me." There are positive comments for the easy to back Onassis too. Stanley is asked for his paddock comments and replies 'paddock aside, I liked both of Charlie Fellowes' fillies'. Splendid. He seems quite keen on Onassis. No paddock comments yet.

2:25 Goodwood

1403: Onassis has gone out to 7/1 for the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes which is a little surprising. I'm quite interested in taking on stablemate Vadream who is the 4/1 joint-favourite, alongside my idea of the winner, Bounce The Blues. Roger Varian has just spoken to ITV Racing: "The last furlong was tough wasn't it? "But he was in front, soft ground, strong headwind. Me and David sat down and watched a video of Royal Ascot a few days ago and today we rode him more patiently and he showed us what he can do. "He probably will stay further but I should think this is the trip for now." That was an abridged version and the same comment applies to the below with the trainer quickly appearing on Racing TV too. "He's proven versatile and he's learning on the job. He learnt a lot at Ascot and we learnt a lot at Ascot. I think his best days are still ahead of him. "A very laidback horse, got a wonderful attitude, very easy to train. He's a very idle horse on the gallops but has run five great races from five career starts and seems to be going from strength to strength. I was worried about this ground, he's a beautiful moving horse and I think he'll be better on better ground." Egan confirms that they are racing into a strong headwind while also describing his mount as 'laidback'. You say tomato, I say tomato, you say laidback, I say lazy. What's the difference? Does it depend if you win or not? Or maybe just if you're a pundit or a connection of the horse in question? "It's starting to get closer to good to soft but it's drying out tacky ground," Egan concludes. "He could be better than a handicapper."

1400: David Egan has been interviewed by Matt Chapman who then speaks to the 'lad' leading them in. The latter, Jack, had a lot of faith in his horse and was clearly delighted. "The tactics was all down to the boss, Mr Varian. The boss said today, take your time and let him find his feet and come with one run in the straight," said Egan. A longer trip has been mooted by both Dixon and Jason Weaver for the winner with the former suggesting the Melrose at York might be on the gelding's agenda. I've switched back to the analysis on Racing TV and they have noticed that Kolisi refused to settle. Presumably a line can be put through his run as a result.

1350: Loading quickly. Glen Again is towards the rear along with Irish Legend and Nagano. Pied Piper leads from Annandale. The favourite is in fourth. Kings Prince is third with Pleasant Man fifth, ahead of Kolisi at halfway. Running downhill. Nagano still last. He's picked up now. Siskany also progressing. Nagano last to first. Siskany second. Recovery Run third. I thought the 4/1 shot was going nowhere at the top of the straight and for a moment that he was going to throw his chance away close home but ultimately he's proved those who thought he was unlucky at Royal Ascot to be right on the money. He won well. Did William Buick know? Is that why he's gone to Sandown rather than ride Siskany here? The big two have pulled quite nicely clear of the remainder.

1344: Stanley is running through the field in the paddock and mentions that he likes Irish Legend's form. Otherwise, it's a pretty standard run through the field and what they've done to date. He's now with John Gosden who runs Pied Piper: "The Vase was too far for him so we've brought him back to a mile and a half and hopefully he'll handle this ground in a typically competitive Goodwood handicap. "It will dry out and it will dry out quite quickly because we're on top of the Downs and it's chalk underneath." Then there's some stuff about Stradivarius. Old news. Dixon and Hislop haven't been given a lot of time to talk about this race on the main channel but they are about to recap their chat from 'Extra'. Dixon quite likes Pleasant Man although Hislop is concerned he could find trouble in running. Siskany is deemed 'a worthy favourite'. Hislop believes Nagano is lazy and is worried that this track won't suit him at all, Dixon concurs to some extent and adds that he looks like a horse who needs headgear but that he's been progressive without it.

1333: The PA have just filed a story about Mohaafeth who could return to York next month and Angus Gold has been holding his hands up (nothing to do with Dick Turpin). “I think it’s fair to say we probably got our tactics wrong, which didn’t help him by setting too slow a pace," the racing manager told them. “William feels this horse could easily have the speed to come back to a mile – and having said that, he has won three times at a mile and a quarter, so we can’t say he doesn’t stay. “I think he just tried to quicken from behind off a quickening pace, if that makes sense. They sprinted, and he had plenty of ground to make up, and I think that’s why you could argue he didn’t stay – but I think it was more he had to make up his ground and he ran some pretty remarkable sectionals and just got tired.” Peter Naughton is presenting coverage from Redcar and I enjoyed this little segment. "I asked Declan Carroll what his next two-year-old winner will be as he always seems to have a good one and he wouldn't tell me."

1:50 Goodwood

1325: Kolisi has been put up by both Simon Holt and the Punting Pointers team and is currently trading at about 6/1. There's no money as yet for Kings Prince or Glen Again but their stablemate Annandale has been nibbled at and there isn't an awful lot of 10/1 left available. Their trainer, Mark Johnston, has won four of the last nine renewals. Scanning down that list of recent winners, it's notable that only one favourite has obliged but that surprise winners are relatively rare with only two (20s and 14s) returned at double figures. It may pay to focus on the top of the market again but strong cases can be made for a number of them. Paddy Power have put together a strong team to dissect the field (see above). Stanley is in the pre-parade ring and casting his eye over the last of them to be saddled. Meanwhile, the opening credits are running on ITV - not long now.

1318: Tom Stanley is joined by Maureen Haggas: "He (Kolisi) should like the ground and he should enjoy the trip. "The only thing is it's drying out now, especially with this wind, when it gets gluey like this it doesn't suit every horse but the way he moves, you'd think he'd handle it. "We had one yesterday and they said it was just getting really holding and when he got tired, they said he dropped dead as he couldn't get his feet out of it. "She (Canonized) got a bit edgy at Windsor last time but she's been fine at home and has got bags of speed. Hopefully, she'll continue to improve. The ground is a question mark as she's got a lovely fluent action. I think when she won her maiden here it was on the slow side but it was wetter, this ground is different." The runner yesterday was Scattering who was quite well backed at points before being sent off at 100/30. It may be worth forgiving him that run when next seen as he showed abundant promise on debut.

1310: Lydia Hislop and Martin Dixon were on good form yesterday and are on duty again. Dixon comments on the wind that has picked up since he went outside and that he thinks it is a headwind which could have an impact. I'll update on that if it is mentioned again. Hislop suggests that Poetic Flare will neither have a strong pace nor the fast ground that has helped to show him in such a good light this season and Dixon agrees that the lack of 'obvious' pace could be a worry and he expects Kevin Manning to be positive in the early stages and could even make his own running. "I think over a mile on easy ground it still might be Alcohol Free. I'm a little worried about the tempo of the race for Snow Lantern. She took a little bit of time to get rolling and didn't instantly pick up. Alcohol Free had been committed through the race and left her vulnerable late on to Snow Lantern who is a strong stayer. "Essentially I think Snow Lantern is a strong staying miler but we also know that she needs to relax as she's a headstrong type." They are about to run 'the first' at Goodwood which is a purebred Arabian contest with a big prize for the winner. I'd missed this one. Oisin Murphy didn't though and he's got his day off to a fine start with a ready victory aboard Lady Princess. She's trained in France and was second in the Qatar Derby apparently.

1258: They are showing pictures of the Redcar runners on Racing TV now. The first race from Cleveland isn't too far away and will be followed not long after by Perth. I'm afraid neither meeting got my attention yesterday evening. It's a great shame that Flotus doesn't run in the British Stallion Studs Alice Keppel EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes as she was so impressive on debut but this still looks to be a fair renewal of this race with a number of the runners having already dipped their toe into the pattern pool. Illustrating was quite well fancied (11/1) for the Queen Mary during which she lost a shoe so perhaps her run can be marked up. She was proving quite popular before this race even before the withdrawal of Flotus. We've heard of market support for Nymphadora in the Molecomb and Canonized has won both starts since finishing second to that filly in a Listed race at York while three of the other five runners have also shown a useful level of form. Illustrating is trained by Karl Burke whose Milbanke (22/1) has just made a winning debut at Redcar.

1252: Barry Orr is back on air and reports some money for Recovery Run in the opener with Betfair Sportsbook He adds that all of Oisin Murphy's mounts today have been popular. Highfield Princess (15/2 from 10s) in the second and Armor at 1500 - Moore gave it a strong mention in the blog - along with Nymphadora that he flagged up earlier. And an update on the feature: "Not much change in the Sussex Stakes. "Poetic Flare out to 13/8 on the Exchange having been matched at a low of 1.85 which gives you an idea of how weak he is in the market."

1239: It could be a long afternoon if my attempt to butter a pair of oat cakes is anything to go by; still, it's better to take small mouthfuls. There's a change at the top of the market (since last night) for the penultimate race on the card, the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap. Achelois has doubled in price to 4/1, leaving Timeless Soul as the new jolly at a general 3/1. Her form received a timely boost on Monday with the horse she beat into second on her penultimate start winning by 13 lengths at Lingfield. That form is working out quite well with the 100/1 fourth, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, three from three since subsequently stepping into handicap company. A little money continues to come for my each-way fancy Seattle Rock and she's getting short enough for an each-way wager. Ryan Moore is a rare booking by Sylvester Kirk and they have combined for a winner and a second from three rides in the last five seasons. She races beyond a mile for the first time but her dam won over 12 furlongs and the hope is that she will improve for going up in distance. She was good enough to run in a couple of Group Threes last year (including at this track behind Isabella Giles) and is competitively, albeit not well, handicapped.

1225: There are sponsors and official partners for everything these days.

(If you try to sit, sit) I'll tax your seat

(If you get too cold, cold) I'll tax the heat

(If you take a walk, walk) I'll tax your feet" Anyway. Unibet are the official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and their trading team told the press release (issued a little while ago): "With day one going in the punters’ favour, we are seeing plenty of money flying about in the early markets for day two. “Whilst the ground is officially Soft, the drying winds have given hope to those betting on horses needing slightly less cut. “Vadream would currently be our worst result on the day and Snow Lantern has proved a very popular alternative to Poetic Flare in the feature Qatar Sussex Stakes.” 1350: Siskany 3/1 from 4/1; Irish Legend 10/1 from 18/1 1425: Vadream 4/1 from 6/1; Isabella Giles 6/1 from 11/1 1500: Fearby 6/4 from 2/1 1535: Alcohol Free 7/2 from 5/1; Snow Lantern 9/2 from 11/2 1610: Illustrating 5/2 from 11/2 (partly due to NRs) 1645: Timeless Soul 7/2 from 9/2 1720: Epic Endeavour 11/2 from 9/1

1213: I touched on that move in the last for Epic Endeavour earlier and it really has changed the shape of the market. William Muir has always had high hopes for the four-year-old who finished last season in fine fettle. The handicapper hasn't budged this term but the combination of cheekpieces and the return to racing over seven furlongs on soft ground (may be quicker by the last) are clearly expected to suit. PJ McDonald is a good booking for the stable (he's two from three for the Grassick / Muir combo this season) and was on board Data Protection for them yesterday with that one running more than respectably at 33s for all that he finished in midfield. The Richard Fahey-trained Internationaldream has also shortened up by a couple of points and is a shorter price with most firms than early favourite Sunset Breeze. The latter ran well in first time blinkers at Newcastle last time and I can't see any reason why he won't run another big race from the front - the drift to 8/1 brings him onto my radar. It's worth noting that Fahey won this race with Toro Strike last season. Magical Wish chased that one home from a higher mark and it seems likely that this race has been on the table for some time. He doesn't win very often but it would be no great surprise to see him hit the frame again.

1209: They are taking a short break on Mark Your Card and have ended the segment with their Team Tips. Rachel Casey: Fearby. Absolutely awesome at Sandown last time and if he puts that performance in he'll be storming down the iconic straight. Steve Mellish: Poetic Flare, his performance at Royal Ascot was one of the best 3yo performances this year. He was drifting this morning to a price that is tempting. Niall Hannity: Fearby Angus McNae: I like Fearby but why not try Kolisi in the 1350, a mark of 87 might underestimate him.

1200: "It's a cracker, it's a proper Goodwood handicap," says Mellish of the first. Kolisi is the first cab off the rank for Hannity who moves on to Pleasant Man; the latter didn't have the race run to suit at Ascot last time the pair agree. Glen Again was in front of him that day. Kings Prince was a little bit keen last time in a race won by Subjectivist last year. This fellow is also trained by Mark Johnston and both presenters think he's very interesting 'at the prices'. They're covering how unlucky Nagano was at Royal Ascot who Mellish believes is 'the right favourite' and he's concerned that Siskany won't be suited by this race if it becomes a slog. Irish Legend is another that is talked up but Nagano and Kings Prince are the two that Mellish wants to be with and he believes the first of that pair is a well handicapped horse. That comment could be applied to a few in this field. Do check out the Sky Bet offer below.....and the Betfair one above.

1153: The technical issues have been resolved, more or less, and Orr is on a line to the Racing TV studio that isn't all that clear. "Poetic Flare was odds-on but is 11/8 against now with the two fillies' coming in for big support. They are the only two horses anyone wants in the race. "I think there's a concern about the rain but this horse hasn't let him (Jim Bolger) down once yet and he's underestimated by the market here. He's quite a backable price now I think. "In the Molecomb, Nymphadora is being backed to put a poor run behind her and in the opening race, really strong is Nagano. In the last race on ITV, Canonized has been relatively strong for Tom Marquand and William Haggas." They move on to discuss Galway and High Street Roller gets a mention having halved in price for the opener.

1136: There's a wine tasting segment on the telly now - some people get all the tough gigs. Separate is the latest non-runner. She was in action yesterday and is another who has been taken out under a self-cert having not eaten up. Betfair's Barry Orr is next up - they are sponsoring the Racing TV coverage - and will be running through some of the market action. The joys of live tv - there's a technical problem and another trailer is being played instead. I don't know what's happened to Mr Orr but it's off to the Markel Molecomb Stakes where McNae describes Fearby as having 'an outstanding chance'. The time of his win at Sandown was 'very good' and points to him being 'a very fast horse'. His last three furlongs were way faster than anything else in the race. It's a big day for rookie trainer Ed Bethell and this youngster has been well written up elsewhere by other timefigure enthusiasts. McNae believes Fearby is good enough to have gone close at Royal Ascot in the Norfolk and that the Molecomb is 'his for the taking'. Strong words. Banker of the day? He's a 13/8 chance with Armor (from 8s) and Chipotle (a little weak) at around 6s. Four of Bethell's last 10 runners have won which is no bad thing if you're thinking of climbing into a short-priced favourite. It's over to the course for the views of Hannity and Mellish and the former has slight concerns about whether this very different track will suit him as well as Sandown but Mellish says it's hard to argue with McNae's view before also raising concerns about this sharper five furlongs. He does set up an each-way market and our Punting Pointers team are among those siding with a runner at a longer price. Kaboo (that huge Royal Ascot gamble) and Chipotle are two for Mellish against the jolly. The ground is a worry for Chipotle but Mellish believes he's the biggest threat if he handles it. Hannity quite likes Armor and is looking forward to seeing him in the paddock (presumably to see if he's developing physically) and wonders if he was a shade unlucky at Royal Ascot.

1128: I expected a little more on the Sussex but we've moved on to the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes. This test is expected to suit both Onassis and Vadream better than the six furlongs at York where they ran last time. Highfield Princess could try and take them along but Mellish isn't sure she's good enough - she's in career best form though. We're rattling through them. Mellish thought Bounce The Blues was unlucky at Lingfield. He thinks this test is exactly what she wants and she'll be ridden for luck. She's his fancy with the usual caveat of 'at the prices'. Hannity throws in Last Empire who is among today's Value Bet selections; Mellish replies 'fair enough, I can see your argument'. I'm with Mellish - I think Bounce The Blues has a rattling good each-way chance at 5/1. I think she'll go really close with the breaks. Murphy sounds quite keen on her in his Sporting Life column too.

1122: It's 12/1 bar the first three in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and those remaining runners include one trained by Andre Fabre. It's unusual to find a runner on these shores trained by the French maestro out at that sort of price but the assumption seems to be that this is a social runner for the owners. Fabre didn't seem overly strong on the chances of Duhail whose form leaves him with something to find. There was a little support for Century Dream yesterday but that was presumably down to his run style and the ground but with conditions expected to dry out through the day I would expect him to drift and his limitations have been exposed. The top three really do stand out although it's worth remembering that Order Of Australia is right there on official ratings courtesy of his surprise Breeders' Cup victory. He still has something to prove on these shores though.

1112: I thought we were about to get in amongst the Qatar Sussex Stakes but there's another showing for the QIPCO British Champions Series video of how to ride the course. I posted the tweet of it in yesterday's blog and it's well worth a look if you haven't seen it already. Vertiginous is out of the conditions race at 1610 with a bruised foot. The non-runners are mounting up again. Niall Hannity and Steve Mellish are at the track and they're not too worried about Angus McNae's concern that the ground will blunt Poetic Flare's turn of foot. The Falmouth Stakes had a hard-luck story or two and that form is key to today's race with the two fillies taking on Jim Bolger's star. Snow Lantern will be ridden for luck again and has a new jockey on board. Alcohol Free is likely to be more prominent but not as forward as she was at Newmarket.

"Frankel... his @Ascot St James's Palace wasn't as good as Poetic Flare's..." 😮



That is how highly Jim Bolger rates the stunning POETIC FLARE ahead of @Goodwood_Races 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8KvfqNEgIv — World Horse Racing (@WHR) July 25, 2021

1101: Mark Your Card is about to start on Racing TV so I'll relay some more sensible views from their team over the course of the next 90 minutes or so. There's an early interview with Ed Arkell but I don't think there's anything to add to this morning's update which was posted on twitter (and can be found below). We're yet to get to the nitty gritty of any previews so I'll carry on from where I left off on the previous post. I had thought about throwing a few pennies away on a Moore multiple today. I don't fancy any of them strongly but I thought there was an angle for Glen Again, I liked Armor on debut and he's an 'each-way price' in the Molecomb as is Seattle Rock in the 10 furlong fillies' handicap. I thought the latter could well improve for stepping up from a mile. I was going to add Epic Endeavour and call it a Lucky 15 but I've just double checked the market for the last and his price has collapsed. Sugar. A general 12/1 chance last night, he's now as short as 3/1!!! There's no point backing him now - I'll have to find one to beat him instead. Perhaps Magical Wish, he placed (I think) in the race last year and could do so again.

1044: Migration stood out in the opener yesterday as a horse with the potential for improvement but there are at least half a dozen in the three-year-old handicap that open's today's proceedings. Two of them run in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, one of the hottest races of its type, and that race has already started to work out as you'd expect. Nagano looked a shade unlucky last month and there was some early support for Roger Varian's gelding but Siskany, who finished ahead of his rival the last day, has reclaimed favouritism. It's neither here nor there as far as this race goes but James Doyle rides for Godolphin with William Buick, who has ridden Siskany on all starts, heading to Sandown for four rides with New Mission a short price to make a winning debut. More irrelevance but it's slightly unusual to have neither of the jockeys who rode five of the eight winners on day one in action at the track on day two. It is far from a two horse race with Kolisi featuring in the headlines at least twice on our tipping pages and Tom Marquand seemed quite hopeful of a big run in his pre-race quotes. It's a belting start to the day but one in which I'm tempted to take a chance on a more exposed runner with less scope for improvement and who may not even be his stable's first string. That's probably as stupid as it reads but Ryan Moore is not a bad substitute - if that's what he is - and Glen Again is a tough and consistent sort. The angle, such as it is, is the return to racing on a soft surface with the progeny of Gleneagles boasting very strong figures on ground with cut. This fellow won his handicap debut on soft and the hope is that the ground will help to bring about the improvement he undoubtedly needs to find if he's to hold some vaunted rivals at bay. Moore didn't go overboard in his column (does he ever?) saying 'we know trip and ground are fine, so he has his chance'. He's out to 16s and could continue to drift and is an each-way / place / exotics angle away from the obvious contenders.

1034: There are two more non-runners for the Oak Tree Stakes and two relatively significant ones with last year's second Valeria Messalina and Lavender's Blue both withdrawn due to underfoot conditions. That takes the number of absentees to five. The latest two were around 10/1 and 14s but were among the more interesting runners at around those prices. Charlie Fellowes has a strong hold in the race as he trains the pair vying for favouritism, Vadream and Onassis. He has been on Nick Luck's popular podcast this morning to discuss their chances as well as the upcoming Racing League. According to the tweet, victory would provide Fellowes with his first Group race victory in the UK which surprised me somewhat.

1026: A quick scan down the Oddschecker market movers page doesn't reveal anything too exciting as far as Glorious Goodwood goes. Siskany is proving popular as are Vadream and Alcohol Free while there's been money for the progressive Highfield Princess too. Silvestre de Sousa and Mick Channon were out of luck yesterday but they team up again with Kaleidoscopic and she's been backed from double figure prices. She's of some interest in a typically competitive race. Only two favourites won yesterday - I had thought it might have been more - but all of the winners were pretty popular in the market and were quite well backed. It was a pretty decent day for punters. Generally speaking I think it will be the same again today but the problem, as ever, is latching onto the right one of the fancied horses.

1014: Enough of that wistful reverie and on with the matter in hand. There are no unpleasant surprises with the going which is expected to dry out through the course of the day as Ed Arkell explains below. It looks like there's a fair breeze blowing which should further dry out the ground. There are a few non-runners and one or two more than expected, including Flotus who was attracting support at the top of her market when I last looked at the betting last night. Flotus has been taken out because of the ground which is a little surprising given her debut victory came on soft on this track but as we know, there are different types of soft and perhaps this drying tacky ground isn't expected to suit. It's not the underfoot conditions that have ruled Chindit out of the Sussex Stakes but a self-cert as he hasn't eaten up. It would be nice to see him recapture his best form before the season is out.

Clerk of the course, Ed Arkell, gives us a report of the going today ahead of day 2 of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 🏇🏼#QGF pic.twitter.com/OqHblJ6BaN — Goodwood Racecourse (@Goodwood_Races) July 28, 2021