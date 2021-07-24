Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Ascot, Newmarket and York

Conditions at Ascot could be getting faster rather than slower with the track receiving just 0.2mm of rain and little more forecast before racing.

1207: Ed Walker is enjoying a season to remember and continues in good form with a double at Ascot yesterday. He sends a couple of runners up to York and Reina Del Mar is favourite for the penultimate race but I was more interested in the claims of Beloved in the finale. She has been given plenty of time since catching the eye on her reappearance at Haydock in April but that's not necessarily a bad thing and she's shown enough to be of interest on her handicap debut with Andrea Atzeni - who has ridden her before - always a positive booking for the stable. There have been bits and pieces of money for her against the general 6/4 Haggas trained favourite Pagan.

1145: The Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" Handicap may not be for everyone but I doubt that number includes Paul Midgley who has saddled two winners and a close second in the three runnings of the five furlong heat. Sadly, that's not the pointer one might have hoped for as he's responsible for five of the 10 remaining runners! I'll leave that race to better minds than mine and similar sentiments apply to the Sky Bet Dash although I've always had a soft spot for Golden Apollo who has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals. He's running well enough to be on the premises again. Most of the chat has been about the Sky Bet York Stakes and whether Mohaafeth is a good thing or can be opposed with Armory. The former is a very exciting prospect and took the step up to Group Three company in his stride when winning the Hampton Court Stakes but he did show his inexperience when wandering around in front. In contrast, Armory drops in grade after tackling Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes where he was beaten under two lengths despite not enjoying the run of the race. It has been argued that his form entitles him to be favourite (despite the weight concession) and that he should be backed accordingly. It's a fair point but I'm a sucker for an up and coming prospect and William Haggas seems genuinely excited about Mohaafeth. I'm hoping he can take another step up the ladder in style.

1131: I've given up (quite quickly) searching for whether Gay Kelleway ever rode the winner of the Longines Handicap which brings Ascot's card to a close but it's immaterial really, even if it feels like the sort of race that she might target. While searching, up popped a Timeform Smart Stat on the search engine which revealed that '£41.12 is Gay Kelleway's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear' which is certainly encouraging if, like me, you're interested in Vasco de Gama. This four-year-old has been on his travels having started his career in France where he had one start for Kelleway as well as representing a couple of other yards. His first run on these shores was a good one and it's easy enough to excuse the two subsequent performances with the trainer citing his preference for a fast surface after his penultimate defeat. He should get that this afternoon, he's dropped a little in the weights and has the assistance of Serena Brotherton in the saddle as well as the cheekpieces applied. I thought a case could be made at a double figure price and Sky Bet are paying down to fourth.

1116: Fantastic Fox may not float my boat but I'm much more interested in Silvestre de Sousa's mount in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes. He rides Shine So Bright who can be backed at around 20/1 with enhanced place terms. He caught the eye finishing well in the Bunbury Cup behind leading fancy Motakhayyel and has been dropped by a pound to 100 despite that. The five-year-old has been rated as high as 115 so hasn't had many chances in handicaps but won the Free Handicap from 106 in 2019 and didn't run in another handicap until March of this year when finishing second from 100. He may not have bundles in hand but he's clearly handicapped to be competitive and arrives in form. He ran well at the track as a juvenile and I'm pretty sweet on him at an each-way price. There are any number with live claims of course and I did consider the old boy Rising Sand, who proved he was no back number when first home on his side at the Royal meeting, while I had a whisper (usually best ignored) for Karibana ahead of the Bunbury Cup (he was a late withdrawal) and he's out at 50s.

1100: I remember last year's running of the Porsche Handicap as it appeared to feature a trio of highly promising youngsters which was borne out to some extent. Tsar was sold to race in Hong Kong after winning while Johan won twice later in the season and was rated as high as 106 but Evening Sun failed to build on his initial efforts and hasn't been sighted this term unlike the runner-up, Dance Fever, who is up to 96 after winning at Leicester earlier this month. All of that waffle is meant to highlight that this year's field is similarly exciting but to remind (myself) that things don't always (often) work out as you'd expect. I like Latest Generation but I'm not convinced this track will play to his strengths while I understand why Fantastic Fox is popular but it worries me that he took such a strong hold over 10 furlongs last time; I do recall Roger Varian spoke well of him before the race though. Perhaps Guru is the one having taken a step in the right direction last time.

1051: It does look to be a pretty warm renewal of the Princess Margaret with Desert Dreamer and System setting a decent but not insurmountable standard. That pair were only separated by a neck at Newmarket last month and Oisin Murphy, who rides Desert Dreamer today as he did that day, told his Sporting Life column that he felt he should have won on the July Course. He seems to fancy his chances of gaining revenge. Nazanin is one of the more interesting opponents on paper but Archie Watson usually knows where he's at with his youngsters so I find it slightly off-putting that she was 10/1 on debut with Hollie Doyle admitting in her blog for Sky Sports Racing that the performance came as a surprise. Perhaps that's a good thing and testament to her innate ability - you'd rather they saved their best for the track than home - but Doyle goes on to conclude that System's form 'is another indication of how much progress my filly has to make if she's going to be ready to take her chance in the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York next month'. The market seems to agree and she's one of three fillies who is out at around 8/1 bar the front two.

1033: It is a relatively early start to proceedings at Ascot with the Pat Eddery Stakes scheduled for 1315 and this Listed race, formerly known as the Winkfield Stakes, has been won by some very smart performers with Toronado and Kodi Bear on the roll of honour in a race that went to Chindit last season. The first and last named of that trio came from the Hannons' yard but the stable isn't represented this year and I'm not convinced that there's a potential star in the line-up. The obvious colt would be New Science who flopped on soft ground in the Chesham having impressed at Yarmouth on debut under faster conditions. The layers haven't taken many chances with the son of Lope de Vega who is just 5/2. I was particularly interested / puzzled to see Cachet lining up in this race rather than the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes which follows. The latter Group Three is over six furlongs and confined to fillies which would appear to be right down Cachet's street for all that she was beaten in Listed company last time. Perhaps the seventh furlong of the opener is expected to suit her or perhaps connections just feel that's her grade. Boughey does have a runner in the Princess Margaret too but Sassy Rascal isn't expected to trouble the judge. Cachet will be ridden by Ryan Moore and the Betfair Ambassador had this to say in his column: "I haven’t ridden her before but she has shown solid form in Listed and Group 3 company since an impressive debut win. All of those runs have come over 6f and I can definitely see the step up to 7f suiting her. There is a fair bit of stamina on the distaff side of her pedigree."

1027: Mishriff has been rather dismissed in some quarters and only Broome is longer than the Gosdens' colt in the betting. This is despite the son of Make Believe winning the 2020 French Derby and a couple of very valuable prizes abroad but wholly down to him failing to match those performances in front of British racegoers. He was in need of the run in the Eclipse but travelled well enough to hit odds-on in running and should be at concert pitch for today's test. He will need to be but it is worth noting that he has the joint-highest official rating in the field alongside Love. The ITV team have just wrapped up their morning coverage with their fancies for the day while Matt Chapman has reminded punters that there are now only 15 runners in the Sky Bet Dash so do check those each-way terms.

1014: The lack of rain is reflected in the current betting for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes with Wonderful Tonight out to 8/1 on the Oddschecker grid having been a couple of points shorter at the start of the day. Love is a solid 15/8 favourite with a little bit of 2/1 around, Adayar 11/4 and 3s with Lone Eagle shortening up to 9/2. Lone Eagle, for his trainer at least, proved his ability to handle quick ground at the Curragh but it could be a good deal faster this afternoon if the thunderstorms bypass Ascot. If he's good enough to be on the premises turning in it's likely to be a very different race for the Irish Derby second as Love is so versatile tactically and unlikely to be too far away from the pace in this small field. It's perfectly possible that having a little more company will help Martyn Meade's colt who may not have been flattered by that narrow defeat to Hurricane Lane. Whoever wins will add their name to an illustrious roll of honour and a reminder of some of those all too familiar names comes courtesy of the clip above.

1008: It's often said that the British like nothing better than talking about the weather and we could be in for a bit of that this morning. David Menuisier has always been clear that the ground is important to Wonderful Tonight and that they would follow the rain. It may be too much to hope that we get enough to allow her to line up but not so much that it rules Love out of the King George but we can hope..... The current going is good to firm while there are a handful of non-runners from around the country and Ireland. Chris Stickels provided a going update from Ascot which was posted to twitter a little after 10am and he is wearing a raincoat......but it doesn't sound like good news for Monsieur Menuisier.