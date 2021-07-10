Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Newmarket, York and Ascot

A top quality renewal of the Darley July Cup from Newmarket headlines Super Saturday with Oxted bidding to become the first to retain the prize since 1959.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1200: Jim Crowley faces some tough (but enviable) decisions in his role as retained rider for Shadwell and I wonder how easy it was for him to opt to go to York this afternoon and then to side with Dawaam in the John Smith's Cup over Al Zaraqaan; the pair were initially far closer in the market than is currently the case. William Haggas trains the latter and has a fine recent record in this valuable handicap but the betting very much suggests that he'll be going home empty handed this afternoon with Surrey Pride and Astro King dominating the market. Paul Mulrennan has ridden half a dozen winners in the last week and has plenty of confidence in the former who landed a few bets on his reappearance at York, telling his Racing TV column: "He's progressive, he ticks a lot of boxes and although his draw is a little wider than ideal, he's straightforward and I don't think it's going to be an issue." A couple of recent winners have been as short as 6/1 but there hasn't been a favourite among them and it surely makes sense to try and get the market leader beaten in a race as competitive as this. I wondered whether it might be worth chancing my arm with the bottom one, Strait of Hormuz, whose last three runs have been fairly abysmal. He's inched back down the weights as a result and two of those runs were over 12 furlongs, a trip too far, so can be excused and connections have booked a talented apprentice which is a tactic which has often been deployed to good effect in this particular handicap.

1132: Flying Secret is showing up as a market drifter in the opening juvenile contest at Berkshire but he's still a good deal shorter ahead of his debut than when betting opened yesterday. Eve Johnson Houghton houses some fair juvenile talent at her stable this season so the market confidence (or otherwise) is particularly interesting. Those to have run set a fair standard but the short-priced favourite has to concede 7lbs to the field which is no easy task and his presence makes an each-way bet more attractive if you're looking outside the front two. I wouldn't be looking beyond Spanish Kiss in the second but I'm in no rush to attend the funeral having missed the wedding (although I did back him at Lingfield and Newcastle when beaten off 74 - he's now 92 - is there an expression for that?) while I don't feel that Tis Marvellous - who has been selected by the far, far shrewder Punting Pointers team - has been missed. Danny Tudhope is at Ascot for Space Traveller but his presence at the track does mean that he's able to maintain his partnership with the likeable Dhushan who is progressing steadily. He is favourite and there's some stern opposition but I believe he'll be able to cope with what they can throw at him. I didn't spend overly long on the closing seven furlong handicap yesterday but interest is piqued by the support for Mabre who is the 4/1 favourite from 13/2 and hails from David Evans' yard. It would be no surprise to see him justify the move.

1121: The card at Ascot often flies a little under the radar despite throwing up the occasional highlight as it did when Mohaather won the Summer Mile in brilliant style last season. The race has fallen to the favourite for eight consecutive years but they're betting 4/1 the field this time around and it seems more than likely that the sequence will end this afternoon. Sir Busker would be a popular winner but I'd be worried that they could get away from him on the round mile - he's very much an each-way horses for me - while I was underwhelmed by Top Rank's second to Century Dream at Windsor. The runner I settled on was Space Traveller who hasn't had much racing in the last two seasons but proved that he was no back number with a Listed victory at York. He was certainly up to this grade as a three-year-old and stands out at 25/1 in a field of known quantities with trainer Richard Fahey fairly positive in his Sporting Life column.

1101: I'm hopeful that the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap can fund a speculative wager or two through the course of the afternoon. It's never that straightforward but I thought Samoot ran a huge race in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot in chasing home a filly that now looks a pattern performer in all but name and I think a 3lb rise underestimates her. She is 7/2 favourite on the back of that performance but she makes plenty of appeal at that price. For all that I'm sweet on her chance, her price alone indicates this is a competitive race and there's no rival more interesting than Kingmania. That's in part because she's reeled off three wins in facile fashion but also because her connections have a vaguely similar type in their stable in the year older Double Or Bubble who progressed through handicaps to contest pattern races this season. The market should be informative. I was reasonably impressed with Nebulosa at Goodwood and her Haydock defeat can be excused due to the ground but I wasn't quite convinced that she had the same scope as one or two of these.

"I really think he's overpriced at 66/1" Best bets for July Cup and John Smith's Cup weekend

1054: We have a few ITV Racing market movers courtesy of Paddy Power's Paul Binfield: York 1345 Lexington Knight 10/1 from 16s 1420 Quickthorn 15/2 from 8s 1605 Surrey Pride 5/1 from 13/2 1640 Bedford Flyer 40/1 from 80s Newmarket 1405 Riknnah 11/2 from 6/1 1440 Qaader 4s from 9/2 1515 Native Trail 5/2 from 11/4 1550 Motakhayyel 8/1 from 9s 1625 Miss Amulet 22s from 40s Ascot 1500 Top Rank 9/2 from 11/2 1535 Tis Marvellous 13/2 from 15/2

1037: The atmosphere at the July Course should build nicely through the day with the July Cup the penultimate race on the card. Prior to that there is the heritage handicap Bunbury Cup where Royal Ascot winner Perotto heads the market. I had grave concerns about his stamina for the mile of the Britannia which proved to be well wide of the mark and it's harder to find reasons to knock him on this return to seven. He hasn't even got the imposition of a higher handicap to overcome in this early closing contest so the only negative, really, is his price. Murphy was on board him last time but rides Symbolize for Andrew Balding on this occasion but the handicapper hasn't let that one off the leash for a while now. The same can certainly be said of Lord Rapscallion but he's twice the price and does interest me as an each-way option with extra place offers abounding. He's been performing consistently in some very competitive handicaps but bumping into a handful of better handicapped horses. The same could obviously be the case in this contest but it's easy to envisage him being on the premises again and he may just need the cards to fall his way. Karibana has a couple of duck eggs next to his name but they both came at Ascot (with one on soft ground) whereas his three runs at the two Newmarket courses have yielded a victory and a third. It could just be that this track shows him in a far better light.

1015: Where do you stand on the Darley July Cup? They are currently betting 4/1 the field with Starman the market leader. Ed Walker's colt is obviously hugely exciting and has a four from five record but that sole defeat came on his sole start in Group One company. It was on soft ground at Ascot in October of course so there are perfectly valid reasons but his two most recent victories were at Listed and Group Two level. Oisin Murphy was aboard Starman at York (taking over from Tom Marquand who is back on board) and his Sporting Life column rather suggests that he had the choice to ride that one or Dragon Symbol who has made rapid strides in even faster time than Starman. Oxted was among those behind Starman at York but his return to form at Royal Ascot was far from unexpected as he attracted good, late support in the betting ring and justified it in style for all that the race fell into his lap. We know that this course suits him well so he arguably has less to prove than some of his market rivals. Creative Force shouldn't be remotely inconvenienced by the return to six furlongs after winning the Jersey Stakes, indeed his stamina for that Group Three was far from assured. This is another notable step up in class but his handicap form is strong and, regardless of that, the official handicapper already has him on the heels of his rivals. The development of Rohaan has been one of the stories of the season and it would be fabulous to see David Evans win a race of this stature - as well as guaranteeing a few more column inches about allowing geldings to run in the Commonwealth Cup etc - and back up that thrilling victory in the Wokingham Stakes. As ever, the tipsters have made cases for runners outside that quintet but Dragon Symbol appeals to me as an each-way bet at 11/2 with the quicker ground expected to show him in a better light than we saw at Royal Ascot or at Haydock where he lost to Rohaan. He could just be special.

1009: Can you have too much of a good thing? Perhaps that might be a question for football fans on Monday morning (or earlier) depending on how things go tomorrow. There's an embarrassment of riches for racing fans and it will (almost) be a case of blink and you'll miss it. There are a handful of runners who will be missing their engagements and you can keep up to date with the non-runners here.