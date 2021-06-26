Live racing blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Will the colts' Classic generation picture look a little clearer after the Irish Derby and can Trueshan enter the record books in the Northumberland Plate?

1126: The Chipchase Stakes should whet the appetite nicely for the Northumberland Plate itself. Diligent Harry missed the opportunity to race against his own age group in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after the weather turned but has done all of his racing on artificial surfaces thus far. He's looked very smart in winning three of his four starts and even his short-head defeat to Rohaan doesn't look so bad now! A couple of three-year-olds have won this prize in recent seasons and the task shouldn't be beyond him. The one I like against him at a double figure price is Good Effort whose excellent course record is a big plus. He hasn't been out since Meydan in March but his yard saddled a welcome winner yesterday and this has the look of a very realistic target for the six-year-old so it would be no surprise were he primed to run a big race on this return.

1113: David Egan and Ian Williams combine with the progressive East Asia in the Vase and they may already be on the scoresheet courtesy of Epsom winner Ejtilaab. East Asia has proved a revelation since joining Williams from the UAE and looks potentially well handicapped in this early closer. It's something or nothing but it's not without interest that he's a half-brother to smart stayer Ocean Wind who is rated 112; East Asia races from a mark of 80 this afternoon so he's got a little way to go to match his sibling. Ejtilaab is also approaching three figures after his victory on the Downs but could have more to offer over this six furlong trip having done much of his racing over seven. Woven has a modest strike rate but I've been suckered into backing him more than once before as he shapes as though he's capable of winning more races. He's second favourite at around 7s and appeals (to me) as an each-way option although I was a little put off by the draw statistics highlighted by the Punting Pointers team in putting up Justanotherbottle.

1100: It appears to be a relatively low key start to Newcastle's card with an odds-on favourite for the novice stakes although the juvenile in question, Kingboard Star, has been entered in the all age Nunthorpe Stakes. It could be the start of a good day for Ed Walker and Ed Greatrex (are two Eds better than one?) as they team up in the Northumberland Vase with Dreamweaver who I thought was one of the more interesting outsiders. The five-year-old's dam posted a career best at the same age (and was promptly retired to the paddocks) so there's hope that the son of Mastercraftsman could have a bit more in the tank, especially now that he tackles an extreme trip for the first time. His latest run at Chester was by no means a bad one with those in front of him to have run since performing creditably (albeit in defeat) while the re-opposing Blow Your Horn, significantly shorter than him today, was among those behind. He's a course winner so there are no concerns on that score and it wouldn't surprise to see this consistent sort thereabouts at the finish if his stamina lasts.

1043: The each-way carrot that was dangled for fans of Hurricane Lane last night has been nibbled away with the Epsom Derby third 9/2 (from 11/2) to confirm York form with High Definition. A huge amount of attention in the Dante was on the Aidan O'Brien trained runner and with little to go on since the Knavesmire, it was an interesting puzzle for punters this afternoon. The Galileo colt took a long, long time to find his stride but did get into gear and closed to within two lengths of Charlie Appleby's colt. The former had a well-publicised bad preparation for that race which led to him missing Epsom. So far so straightforward but how much improvement will he find? The step up to a mile and a half looks sure to suit but has he got the gears necessary for top-class company? He did take a long time to pick up at York. Hurricane Lane should be better suited to this track than Epsom and is also entitled to improve again (he's only raced once more than the favourite) so High Definition has a moving target to aim at. The Godolphin runner would have been my cop out each-way suggestion at 11/2 but 9/2 removes that option. Perhaps Mac Swiney can prove his trainer right and show that he's not dependant upon testing conditions to bring his best form to the table. There's some 10/1 available about the Epsom fourth but that's not quite tempting enough given he also has to prove his adaptability for this trip.

1027: Trueshan is not the only runner trying to defy an imposing impost with Top Rank attempting to carry a 5lb penalty to victory in the Fitzdares Midsummer Stakes at Windsor. James Tate's stable star has performed credibly in Group One company the last twice and drops, in theory to calmer waters for this Listed prize but faces a good yardstick in Century Dream and an up and comer in Brentford Hope. It's no easy task but he's the one that the market wants at present. I'm intrigued by the market for the novice stakes on the card where runners from two stables whose juveniles usually improve from their debuts head the betting. I couldn't decide whether that meant they were above average or whether it was down to the paucity of solid form shown by the opposition. It feels like it ought to be an opportunity for an each-way bet against them but being paddock side would be handy. There's notable money for George Baker's newcomer Hector though and trainer and jockey teamed up for a winner at Newmarket this week and there's enough to recommend the Bated Breath colt on paper.

1012: The ground at Newmarket is on the fast side whereas the going at Windsor is on the soft side and conditions have led to a few non-runners at the former venue, including one or two of significance. The Close Brothers Criterion Stakes is the feature at the former venue but the preceding Fred Archer Stakes, sponsored by the same firm, sees the 2019 St Leger winner looking to take a step back towards scaling the same heights and Logician has been well backed into odds-on. Just before those two races, there's the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes which I think is a belter featuring, as it does, a number of fillies who lined up at Royal Ascot and some once-raced maiden winners who made a deep impression on their sole outings. There's a vaguely similar conundrum with the Railway Stakes where Castle Star, ante-post Coventry Stakes favourite who bypassed the Royal meeting, faces seven colts who performed at Ascot. He's not even favourite though with plenty of support come in for Dr Zempf who impressed over course and distance at the start of the month. A quick glance at a search engine reveals that Dr Zempf is a character from Lolita.........you learn something every day.

1006: Good morning folks. There's a lot of racing to get through this afternoon and some of it is of a very high quality. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is obviously the feature but is ably supported by the GAIN Railway Stakes among other races while Newcastle stages its summer highlight. High Definition and Trueshan may have missed their principal mid-summer targets for differing reasons but both have the opportunity to pick up big prizes and confirm the impressions that they made last season. Are you with them or against them?