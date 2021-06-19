Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Conditions have dried out a little ahead of the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot but the ground may prove just as testing as yesterday. Follow the build-up.

1209: There are more names to be thrown into the Hardwicke mix with St Leger fifth Hukum, Dante Stakes one-two Thunderous and Highest Ground and Coronation Cup disappointment Albaflora all having something to recommend them. If you look hard enough. All in all Broome looks like one to take on here, especially given the slightly frustrating week that O'Brien and Moore have endured. The leading fancies could be vulnerable in the Diamond Jubilee too and Richard Fahey is certainly hoping for a big run from Ventura Rebel as he mentioned in his Sporting Life column.

1152: Five horses are out of the Hardwicke Stakes and it's a shame that we won't get to see Logician but it remains an exciting line-up with some of the runners going in different directions as it were. Ilaraab is second favourite having progressed through the handicap ranks, he beat Raymond Tusk in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap last time and that form has been franked this week. Not surprisingly, the likes of Broome and Japan have done a lot of their running at a higher level but both have something to prove. Broome arrives in better form than his stablemate and is priced accordingly but was caught close home last time and looks far from invincible. Wonderful Tonight was the big mover with the rain around but this is her first run of a campaign that is being geared around the Arc. I'll break my ramblings there as SSR have just had their bookies' rep slot which was filled by Pat Cooney of 365, he started off talking about the Hardwicke which was very timely. "Broome is just about still favourite, the overnight mover was Wonderful Tonight when the rain came but she's easing out now. The money horse is Ilaraab and I wouldn't be surprised if he went off joint-favourite. "Nahaarr has plenty of friends. Art Power has been the best backed horse over the last 24 hours or so and also for Dream of Dreams who would be the sentimental vote; his reappearance was very good. The front three dominate the liabilities. "Kings Lynn was undeniably unlucky early on in the meeting and he's 4/1. Fresh has been the big mover for James Fanshawe, he was double that price a couple of days ago. We'll wait and see what happens with the first two races on the straight course but Kings Lynn is the real popular horse in this one. "The last two races are of interest. King Frankel has been a real well backed horse and is a popular order and in the last, Stag Horn of Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle has been a popular order."

1133: The Jersey Stakes promises to be a fascinating race. It often goes to a horse that has run in a Guineas and there are a few Classic representatives in the line-up including the exciting Mutasaabeq while Mehmento, who struggled in the French Guineas, is fast becoming a seven furlong specialist. Hollie Doyle's runner may not be pegged back until late in the day if he handles the ground although he could have company on the front end from Naval Crown who showed up well for a long way at Newmarket. I wondered if this might set up for a closer and was considering chancing a couple of less likely candidates which isn't a tactic that's served me that well so far. Vadream is a work in progress but wasn't beaten far in the 1000 and her run in the Fred Darling - just her second start and her seasonal reappearance - behind Alcohol Free obviously reads well and her run style should be suited to this track. The other is French raider Fast Raaj who won a traditional Guineas trial at Deauville in quite taking fashion. He has a penalty and the form doesn't look all that exciting but the front two did pull clear and neither has raced since. Both horses are around the 20/1 mark and most firms are offering at least one extra place.

1120: The market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power are on site and I've pasted them below: Sky Bet: 14.30 Great Max 9/1 from 11/1 15.05 Bellosa 12/1 from 14/1 & New Mandate 18/1 from 25/1 15.40 Highest Ground 12/1 from 20/1 16.20 Art Power 9/2 from 7/1 (Starman NR 15p R4) 17.00 Ropey Guest 12/1 from 16/1 17.35 Foxes Tales 15/2 from 10/1 Paddy Power: 14.30 Great Max 10 from 12 15.05 New Mandate 18 from 22 15.40 Broome 7/2 fav from 4 16.20 Art Power 9/2 from 6 17.00 Kings Lynn 100/30 fav from 9/2 17.35 Seasett 5 from 11/2 18.10 Falcon Eight 100/30 fav from 7/2 fav

1117: I happened to see a vaguely amusing 'gif' of Munch's The Scream on twitter yesterday and it sprung to mind when I saw that Ropey Guest was 10s from 33s for the Wokingham. I backed him for the for Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and with the horse I'd intended backing coming out of the sprint this morning, I'd thought that I may give him another go. Obviously, I've thrown all my toys out of the cot and refuse to at that price. May he run well for connections and finish nowhere near the frame. Bah humbug.

1110: Jamie Lynch is also working hard for SSR and he didn't mention Sweeping and Stay Well but he did point out that there are two other pairs of siblings in action. Fantastic Fox is related to Dream Of Dreams and Point Lonsdale is a full brother to Broome. I know it happens occasionally but having three sets feels fairly unusual. Cross doubles anyone? SSR have just run through their market movers which I've noted below without prices: Jersey: Storm Damage and Fundamental Hardwicke: Ilaraab, Albaflora, Highest Ground Diamond Jubilee: Art Power, Glen Shiel, Ventura Rebel Wokingham: Fresh, Ropey Guest, Mr Lupton Golden Gates: Seasett, Foxes Tales They also noted the market drifters Chesham: Point Lonsdale, New Science Jersey: Creative Force Wokingham: Chiefofchiefs Golden Gates: Pythagoras, Baton Rouge

1058: Two heads are better than one as the saying goes and two wise heads have put theirs together this morning to bring you the best bets..... There are the same three heads on Sky Sports Racing with Gina Bryce joined by Josh Apiafi and Jim McGrath. I'll try and report any gems that they may impart. The going will be interesting today. We heard a few winning jockeys say their horses went through it because it was wet ground yesterday but that won't be the case afternoon with a drier day forecast, it will be drying out but could become holding or sticky and be quite hard work as a result. The first post-race interview will be interesting. Chris Stickels is talking to Mike Cattermole now. "It was fairly challenging," he says. "I was pleased, very pleased. The ground team moved an awful lot of rail through some awful weather. The straight track took it well and there was always a bottom to the ground so it was fine but tough going for a bit. "We haven't had any rain since 10pm so it has got through but it will be slightly more gluey as a result of it drying out. We're not expecting showers until 3 or 4 o'clock, maybe later, and they shouldn't deliver too much."

1051: I don't know if owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti named their colt after the legend below but it seems more than likely. The market - and his jockey - seems to think he has a fair chance of calling the tune but I thought this looked to be a reasonably deep renewal of the Chesham. It's a quick turnaround for Great Max but he won impressively and, as we know, his owners Amo Racing have a very strong team to choose from this season. There has been support for Michael Bell's runner. New Science beat Reach For The Moon at Yarmouth and bring bags of promise into the race while Sweeping chased home the unlucky in running on Tuesday Dhabab on debut and should be suited by going up in trip. Sweeping is not the only member of his family running today as half-brother Stay Well lines up in the Golden Gates Stakes. Withering caught the eye behind a Windsor Castle also-ran on his debut and has changed hands since, he's another who should improve for the longer trip and experience. They look a promising bunch on paper and it intrigues me that Point Lonsdale is as short as he is.

1043: The Ballydoyle two-year-olds haven't covered themselves in glory this week but Point Lonsdale is notably shorter for the Chesham Stakes in comparison to his stablemates. The yard has quite a good record in the race (below) and they have tended to run some pretty useful horses in it, Point Lonsdale could be another. The market near the off will be interesting as the betting has been a reasonable guide to expectations this week. He was put in at even money and 5/4 immediately after declarations but is fairly widely available at 13/8 at present. I wouldn't be in a rush to draw too many conclusions from that and the final 10 minutes or so before the off should tell us more. Andrew Balding has enjoyed a fabulous week and he saddles second favourite Masekela and Oisin Murphy declared himself 'really excited' in his Sporting Life column. You can also find the words of Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on these pages too and it doesn't sound as though he knows quite as much about his mount which may be neither here nor there.

1038: All of those non-runners will have an effect on the markets and the Diamond Jubilee now has Dream Of Dreams as the 11/4 favourite from Nahaar at 9/2. Art Power seems popular at 4/1, a move that can't be entirely down to the two absentees, which is rather a shame as I quite liked the look of him as an each-way bet at 7s last night. I'm not quite so sure how to play that one now. Glen Shiel will surely be popular for Hollie Doyle at 7s while Sonaiyla is 10s and it is 20/1 and upwards the remainder. The 'race' for the top jockey is interestingly poised with Oisin Murphy on four wins and Frankie Dettori three. A penny for Ryan Moore's thoughts.

Hello, I will be guiding you through the action again today and we will hopefully see some high-quality fare and have a little drama too. The above tweet has the latest from Chris Stickels on the state of the ground. Not surprisingly, the non-runners are mounting up and they total 20 at the moment including one I had my eye on for the Wokingham, that's probably a good thing. Less of a good thing is the absence of Starman from the Diamond Jubilee as Ed Walker indicated would be the case yesterday afternoon.

