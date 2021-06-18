Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

The weather is giving the officials a headache at Royal Ascot and there will be an inspection at 1245 to decide if racing can go ahead on day four.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1152: Gina Bryce reports that the rain is heavier still and that they are hearing there is some standing water on the round course. All of the fillies in the first have held their ground and we've only lost Gloucestershire from the King Edward VII Stakes thus far. Bellocio has been the most significant market mover and is one colt who should be well suited by the rain having won on soft ground in France and being by Belardo. He was sent off at 40/1 in the Dante Stakes when last seen and didn't trouble the judge. Tasman Bay got closer to Hurricane Lane at Newbury and has since run well behind John Leeper. This looks a realistic target for the Le Havre colt for all that he lacks the same scope as one or two of his rivals. He shaped well enough on heavy ground on debut and there's further encouragement to be gleaned in that respect from his pedigree.

Raining more heavily now than an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/YDUGeABXPg — Nick Bradley (@NickBradley_1) June 18, 2021

1142: Nick Bradley is well represented this week and he has two runners trained by George Boughey in the Albany Stakes. Oscula provided Mark Crehan with a big day at Epsom when winning the Woodcote Stakes on ground that was officially good but later changed. Oscula is joined by Hellomydarlin who won at Goodwood on debut. Both fillies are by first season sire Galileo Gold who won the St James's Palace Stakes on soft ground and his progeny, Ebro River for example, don't seem to be inconvenienced by cut in the ground. Boughey is also represented by Cachet who was a very impressive scorer at Newmarket on her sole start. That Newmarket contest was also won by the 2019 Albany winner Daahyeh and has a good recent record of throwing up some smart juveniles. Daahyeh beat subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner Raffle Prize into second at Newmarket while that contest has also thrown up a Chesham Stakes fourth (Beyond Reason, 2018) and a pair of Group Three winners in Tajaanus (Sweet Solera Stakes, 2017) and Kilmah (Prestige Stakes, 2016).

Sadly I think for the first time I can remember Royal Ascot is likely to abandon the meeting today .. gutted as Gypsy lady would love. Heavy ground !!! Heavy rain still as I sit in car park 🙈 — Gay Kelleway Racing (@GayKelleway) June 18, 2021

1131: The rain is getting heavier and Zoey Bird has put her umbrella up and there's no sign of anyone else outside. See through plastic ponchos are the de rigeur fashion item of the day. Gay Kelleway is at the course and not at all optimistic (see above). It will be a case of sitting tight and hoping that she is wrong. There has been money for Gypsy Lady who is as low as 28s although, according to Oddschecker, she can still be backed at 66s. She's due to be ridden by Hollie Doyle who doesn't seem to know too much about her judging from what she told her At The Races blog but she ended that segment by saying: "She’s by Mayson, and seemed to enjoy soft ground at Windsor, so any rain will probably improve her prospects."

Royal Ascot Day Three Recap

1123: Jim McGrath is dissecting yesterday's Gold Cup and is dishing out a few brickbats for all of the jockeys bar Joe Fanning and he stops short of awarding him a bouquet, saying that he only did what he always does so well. He felt that not only did the race not pan out for Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius but that the jockeys on Spanish Mission and Princess Zoe were paying too much attention to the favourite and not enough to Subjectivist and that by the time they woke up to that he was away and gone. Apparently Princess Zoe clocked the fastest furlong in the race - what her connections would have done for today's rain. Tony Mullins was a little worried as to how she'd come out of the race and hopefully she hasn't knocked herself at all on the fast ground - the latest tweets from his account show her enjoying a drink yesterday evening.

Following 26mm rain since racing yesterday and with a few false patches of ground which means the ability to race may be marginal an inspection has been called for 12.45. We are also looking at options to re-align the rail to avoid these areas.#RoyalAscot — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1119: Novemba is proving very popular in the Coronation Stakes having recorded some impressive times and you can see a replay of her 1000 Guineas victory below. She is a general 5/1 chance in a congested market which is headed by Pretty Gorgeous at 7/2. Mother Earth is 4s while Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine also hovers at around the 5/1 mark. It is 11/1 bar. The tv are reporting that the inspection is at 1230 but the course has just issued a tweet giving 1245 as the time.

Novemba wins the G2 German 1000 Guineas @DGalopp-Dusseldorf 🇩🇪 for Sibylle Vogt and Peter Schiergen 👏



The filly by @coolmorestud's Gleneagles blew her rivals away here 👌



Sky Angel 2nd, with Belcarra 3rd. pic.twitter.com/75I5aSB442 — THE BLACK TYPE (@someblacktype) May 30, 2021

1112: Zoey Bird is out on the course and says 'the rain has just eased off a little bit, spitting at the moment'. There is an official inspection in place at 1230. She reports that Chris Stickels and his team are looking at the bend - the turns are always a safety concern. They are also looking at the consistency of conditions across the track. Bird doesn't think that it is too bad at the moment, just very wet, and owner Nick Bradley agreed with her. She's going to try and catch Stickels on his way in and we should hear from him in the next 30 minutes or so I would think.

Today's @BetfairRacing News! Market plunges everywhere!



Big gambles going off at Ascot!

Will the meeting survive?

Saturday smash up job in the Wokingham

Race of the day

Tipping columns - Dudman 28/1 double

Tony Calvin



and much more!https://t.co/Vatn4zuzsr — Daryl Carter (@DarylCarter7) June 18, 2021

1100: I've just been running through the last 10 winners to see if the ground had been soft for any of those renewals but it's been no worse than good to soft which was the official description on three occasions. This is probably nothing but an anomaly and idle nonsense but the first three home in those three renewals were drawn 14, 16, 6 (13 ran, 3 NRs) in 2011 and then in the last two runnings 14, 16, 3 (17 fourth - 25 ran) and 14, 6, 5 (13 ran, one NR). Last year's renewal was won by a fairly remarkable six lengths by Dandalla with a certain Mother Earth a further neck away in third. Part of the above nonsense was to point out that Flotus is in stall five and Hello You in stall six whereas Eve Lodge could be perfectly berthed in 13. It sounds as though an inspection could be called at 1230.

Best Bets for Royal Ascot | Day four

1047: The brains trust have been chatting away through the week and they've just recorded their 'best bet's video and you can watch it above. The rain has also delayed the World Test Championship Final which critics might say is a fitting end for an innovation that has failed to capture the public's imagination thus far. All of the juveniles in the Albany are still standing and I suppose they could get the best of the ground given they'll have first use of it. You often hear jockeys and trainers say that their horses went through the ground ok because it was wet rather than when the ground starts to dry and it becomes gluey and holding. It will inevitably cut up and could be pretty messy come the closing five furlong handicap.

Star of the Day - Flotus



She made a real impression on debut at Goodwood last month and has been marked as one to significantly improve by @Timeform



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV4

📱 https://t.co/HGM9TtXkhB#TheOpeningShow #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/XOCweFGXas — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1042: Simon Crisford doesn't believe that Flotus is ground dependent - she's only had one start after all - and wasn't in the least bit worried about quicker conditions ahead of the Albany. She did win her maiden at Goodwood on soft ground impressively though and I'm sure that's part of the reason that the confidence behind her has only grown. There's a little bit of 11/4 but she's a general 5/2 favourite for the opener. Charlie Fellowes withdrew Eve Lodge earlier this week on account of the ground and that move has been rewarded by the rain; it's no surprise that his filly is second favourite with some firms now at 6/1.

"I understand water is starting to puddle out there in the odd place"



Chris Stickels is heading out for a look at the course with conditions continuing to deteriorate



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV4

📱 https://t.co/HGM9TtXkhB#TheOpeningShow #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/2gxevEeRxB — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1034: An old friend who is no longer with us used to love it when the going changed as he reckoned it provided an opportunity to find a few runners at big prices that had been overlooked by the market when conditions were contrasting. No doubt there are plenty of people sifting through their formbooks right now looking for those soft ground pedigrees and those with proven form under the expected conditions. One thing is for certain and that's that we will be faced with a very different spectacle this afternoon. There's mention in the above clip of the possibility of inspections being called prior to racing although it was posted rather earlier than the racecourse's tweet below! There are 16 non-runners so far and that number is only going to rise.

Chris Stickels with the Going on Day 4 of #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/21L6hcaTp7 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1028: All change! The going is soft, it's still raining and the non-runners are beginning to pile up. I have seen one tweet suggesting that there could be an inspection at Royal Ascot with standing water on the track but the above was posted by the track just a few moments ago and there's no mention of such a possibility from Chris Stickels so fingers crossed. The rain has certainly added an extra layer of complexity to the card and it will be interesting to see what effect it has on the draw and where the jockeys choose to race. The fields have been congregating on either side on the straight course and I wonder if that will mean that the better ground is down the middle which has had less racing? We'll know more in a few hours.