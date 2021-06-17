Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

David Loughnane saddled the one-two in yesterday's finale and is very sweet on Go Bears Go in the Norfolk Stakes. Follow all of the action on day three.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1406: Rishi Persad has caught up with Frankie Dettori: "I think we go up another notch (of excitement). "I woke up good, I'm excited. We've got a big job ahead. Everyone is expecting big things from Stradivarius. I love him dearly, I can't wait to get my leg across and go round here one and a half times. "There's a couple of horses he hasn't raced again, there is a bigger field than usual. He's been ultra consistent. I'm excited, everyone's excited. I can't wait until four fifteen. "Fifty years old riding a great champion in the Gold Cup. I'm ultra-excited."

1358: " Ascot seldom lacks humour, and the annual hand wringing about the effects of the draw has been comical to watch again, but the main knock on this week so far has to be the cringeworthy case of Stunning Beauty being declared a runner in Wednesday’s Kensington Palace Stakes." Combative words from Graham Cunningham and there's much more on the Stunning Beauty debacle, Jim Bolger's drug claims and some selections for today too...... You can read it all via the image above.

1351: There's a picture on the Ascot Racecourse twitter account of Aidan O'Brien and his team out for their ritual course walk. The poor fellow seemed to be collared for an interview everywhere he went yesterday but he seems to have evaded everyone so far today. He was due a break but I don't suppose he'll mind speaking to everyone again after the Norfolk if Cadamosto has just won. The son of No Nay Never remains the general 5/1 favourite but has gone 9/2 in a couple of places.

1345: There are five non-runners so far today and it's a shame that Surrey Gold is out of the King George V with a bruised foot as he looked a particularly live runner. The rain has eased though which is good news for those in attendance and for connections of the likes of Stradivarius. Harking back to the handicaps and my own misguided witterings, Aldaary is a fairly bonkers 4/1 for the Buckingham Palace Stakes but he was the horse that Big Narstie finished second to on the latter's most recent start. The confidence behind Aldaary's chance is a measure of the task that faced Big Narstie the last day and hopefully the Spencer runner can advertise his conqueror's form with a big run in the Britannia. We shall see.

1338: The excellent Michael Holding has just been interviewed on Sky Sports Racing, a man whose voice is perfectly described as mellifluous. Unlike Matt Chapman who is running through the market movers on ITV Racing. Remember the episode of Black Books about the Shipping Forecast (which sort of ties in with Holding for Longwave listeners)? It's not quite the same as that with Holding but he is a joy to listen to. I wonder if he backed Benaud the other day.

1318: It's been good to have the Buckingham Palace Stakes back on the Royal Ascot schedule and it's good to see Raising Sand back in action at the age of nine although connections are trying something new with cheekpieces. The old boy has won four races here and has been something of a standing dish in the Royal Hunt Cup but he's been equally at home over seven furlongs and will hopefully show that the fire still burns strongly. He's a shorter price than the outsider I quite liked for this race which is Ropey Guest although, admittedly, I've also had something of a soft spot for him. He would have appreciated a little more rain than there has been and his firm on good to firm is not as good as when there's more ease and perhaps connections will take him out in the hope there's more rain ahead of the Wokingham for which he's also been declared. This is his trip though as he showed when fourth in the Jersey last year while the previous season, he was a close-up sixth in the Coventry. He's done 6lbs from a career high mark of 104 and shaped nicely on his return over course and distance last month. Blue Mist is another course specialist and has more obvious claims and I'm very keen to have him on my side. He's only 3lbs higher than when sent off 7/2 for last year's Wokingham and this is much more his trip. Dance Fever has been off since July but he's lightly raced and is having his first start since being gelded. There could be more to come from him this season and he went close over a mile here when last seen. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him go well. Simples!

1310: The Sky Sports Racing team have just given their selections for the day and Jim McGrath is with Noon Star and, at a price, Twilight Jet each-way in the first. Josh Apiafi has had an each-way double on Serpentine and Ad Infinitum while Gina Bryce is with Raadobarg in the Britannia. They touched on that race briefly as they summed up and McGrath made an intriguing case for Emperor Spirit with the booking of Atzeni and the colt's juvenile form taking his eye.

1300: It may be just as well then that Godolphin don't have a runner in the Ascot Gold Cup but they are well represented in the King George V Stakes with Siskany, Act of Wisdom and Value Bet selection Marshall Plan. This is a red-hot race with the top-weight Sir Lamorak deemed capable of running in the Derby earlier in the season and he's a pretty warm 7/2 favourite. That's not really my bag in a 12 furlong handicap around here and I'd rather roll the dice on an outsider or two. Just Fine was interesting I thought and has been put up by one or two tipsters. He hasn't been out since disappointing in a traditionally hot Newmarket handicap which goes some way to explaining his 33/1 price tag. He showed a decent level of form over a mile as a juvenile but is bred for middle distances so it would be no great surprise to see him leave his reappearance behind and that Newmarket contest has been used as a starting point by Stoute for some smart horses.

Yeats vs Stradivarius - Royal Ascot Gold Cup

1253: The QIPCO British Champions Series have fired over a press release ahead of the Ascot Gold Cup and they've made a natty video comparing Stradivarius and Yeats which I shall post above for your enjoyment. "They say many a good tune is played on an old fiddle but Stradivarius is still hitting concert pitch at seven‐years‐old. His record makes him one of the best – but is he better than the horse is attempting to emulate on Thursday?" If Stradivarius is successful it will be his fifth win at Royal Ascot as he's also won a Queen's Vase. It would cap a quite remarkable career about a horse who is clearly close to John Gosden's heart. "He’s been in the stable for six years, he came here as a two-year-old. He was always very active. He would have been the hyperactive kid in the classroom, you know. To the teacher, he probably would have been a bit irritating. He would always have something to say and he would giving his mate next door a dig. He’s that kind of busy character. But what is wonderful about the horse is that he has taken all that energy and all of that alertness and he’s channelled it into being a racehorse. "He’s quite cheeky. He will go out on to Warren Hill and he will roar and scream at other strings of horses coming his way. He particularly likes the blue colour of Godolphin. I don’t know why but he loves shouting at them! You have to let him express himself. The idea that you would take that away from him would take half the fun out of his life. For a seven-year-old full horse, he still has great enthusiasm. He’s a bit like Stanley Matthews, you know? Whether you are equine or human, to be able to hold it at that level – and to have the appetite to keep doing it." I'm not sure I'd fancy getting too close to him though with Rab Havlin saying: "If you go in there and show any fear, he’ll let you know who is boss. He is the boss. "Horses come towards him and he will scream and shout. He puffs his chest out and makes himself bigger. Five strides late he’s fine. It’s as if he can pick out the good fillies, like he’s got his notebook ready! He’s been a bit more aggressive this year if anything."

🗣️ "We'll probably aim him towards the Britannia at Royal Ascot and hopefully he'll have one run before then"



🧐📝 @Richspencer89 includes Big Narstie among his 5⃣ to follow as the trainer gives @olibellracing the lowdown on his 2021 string... 👇https://t.co/NzICf1QIRZ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 20, 2021

1236: The day ends with three unfathomable handicaps and I've just had to scroll a long, long way down the Oddschecker grid to find the two that I was very tentatively interested in for the Britannia. The market has done a pretty good job of finding the winner in the mile contest (which doesn't bode well for my pair) with three of the last 10 winners at 20s+ and the remainder at 14s or shorter. It's easy to make a case for all of those at the top of the betting as you'd expect and Mithras and Raadobarg, who won a good pointer for this race in the Silver Bowl, have to be closely considered. The latter got an 11lb rise for that facile win in the Merseyside mud and I'm not convinced the race was as strong as often the case so he got struck off but it's harder to knock Mithras who ran in a Listed race won by Mostahdaf last time and had earlier beaten leading Hampton Court Stakes fancy Movin Time. The moves for Sir Mark Prescott's Royal Pleasure and Sir Michael Stoute's Aerion Power obviously make them of keen interest while Shane Crosse's interview certainly didn't put me off Liffey River. Dinoo was a big eyecatcher on debut last season and wasn't entirely disgraced on his debut for Roger Varian at Wolverhampton last month. I think it's interesting that he's pitched in for this ultra-competitive race but he's still got a long way to go to justify his handicap mark and fulfil his initial promise. He's a son of Starspangledbanner and that one's progeny seem to enjoy the demands of this track. Big Narstie ran here last time when making the running over seven furlongs and shaping as though he would appreciate this step up to a mile. There should definitely be more to come from him - and Dinoo - and I think he's got some scope but I'm less convinced that he's streetwise enough or sufficiently well handicapped. He is, though, 50/1 and I'm prepared to throw a couple of darts.

1227: "A man of that experience has put his umbrella in a few times before," says Gina Bryce before starting to almost giggle. Following a short segment of Mick Fitzgerald out on the track. He'd been unable to borrow a GoingStick but used his heel and brolly to try and demonstrate what Stickels and the readings have been telling us for the last couple of days. The stands' side is marginally faster than the inside and the middle is significantly slower than both. That should lead to some lovely hard luck stories in the Britannia and the Buckingham Palace.

1218: The Ribblesdale Stakes betting has, I would say, corrected itself with Dubai Fountain now second favourite behind Noon Star. Dubai Fountain was a significant late gamble for the Oaks but looked as ill at ease on the track as I am on an ice rink and I think it's safe to put a line through that run. She was double figures yesterday evening but is more realistically priced now. Noon Star missed the Oaks because she wasn't 100% and Jim McGrath was impressed with her at Wetherby and thinks she'll win but he hopes she's given an enterprising ride. James Doyle rides her for the first time. The first four from a Newbury Listed race all have their next starts in this race but they all seem to be fairly easy to back which doesn't bode well. I had wondered whether Twisted Reality might be a vaguely interesting each-way alternative but there may not have been enough rain and she's a little too short for my taste.

1209: The Hampton Court Stakes has some added spice with the presence of Mohaafeth who was among the leading fancies for the Derby prior to being taken out of the race on the day. It seems as though the rain isn't going to dampen enthusiasm today and the Frankel colt still holds an entry for the King George next month. He's priced up on the potential that led to those entries and faces tougher opposition but do you want to oppose him? One Ruler has a quick turnaround after the Derby and may be better suited by the shorter trip while Movin Time was an impressive maiden winner yesterday and has shortened up after his form received a timely boost with Kemari, second in his maiden, winning the Queen's Vase. Oisin Murphy rides The Rosstafarian and called him 'an interesting contender' in his column but I think I'd have wanted to see more rain and a few more points on his price. Roman Empire has taken a walk in the market which is enough for me to put a line through him but it's easy to envisage him going well for a long way if the same tactics that Hollie Doyle employed in the Dante are used again. William Haggas has had very few runners in the Epsom Classics and the fact that he deemed Mohaafeth good enough to line up there - and his evident disappointment when he took him out - is enough for me.

1158: The market will prove very interesting as far as Cadamosto is concerned although it may not be until nearer the off that we know for sure which way he's going to go. Ryan Moore certainly seemed pretty keen in his column, saying: "This horse has missed a lot of potential engagements since winning on his debut at Dundalk in April, and I really hope that the rain that is forecast from Wednesday night all through Thursday is not as bad as some are suggesting. "But this is a colt we like and he really impressed me when beating a fair sort in Silver Surfer at Dundalk. He has a lot of class and speed, and I expect him to go well." Shane Crosse rides Andreas Vesalius and has been speaking to Mick Fitzgerald: "I don't think the rain has made much difference but it won't be an issue to my fellow, he's tough and he's hardy and hopefully he can run a nice race. "Liffey River in the Britannia. A lovely run at the Curragh the last time, very happy with him that day and very little miles on the clock, coming here improving hopefully and hopefully we can pick up a bit of prize money." Andreas Vesalius beat Silver Surfer last time and that one finished second to Cadamosto at Dundalk while his debut was behind Coventry fourth Masseto so there's some collateral form to get stuck into.

1149: Josh Apiafi has just suggested that Wesley Ward and his team need to change their tactics and hold-up onto their horses for longer after this week's reverses. After a long pause and a hmmmm, Jim McGrath suggested he might be right but that would be bucking the trend that has served the ebullient handler so well for so long. It's not been a great week for the Aidan O'Brien juveniles either; I wonder what they should do? The layers are trying to take on Cadamosto, Lucci and Nakatomi but the money continues to come for Go Bears Go and he's not far off being sent off as favourite. Jamie Lynch is talking about his nap of the day, Project Dante who made a winning debut at York's Dante meeting. Trainer Bryan Smart saddled Bond Chairman to run a big race at a big price yesterday. Lynch said: "Time was good and the form is good (re-opposing second has won since). He's in the right zone (draw). It's a bit of a guessing game but he's got a lot going for him compared to most."

1145: Zoey Bird has caught up with Chris Stickels: "We've now just had about 3.6mm in total, 1.2mm this morning. "There is a bit of drizzle about but that's just really replacing the moisture that was lost yesterday and no material change in the ground. "Unless we really go and get a sharp shower I don't think it will change dramatically. "It would be wonderful if Stradivarius can get a fourth Gold Cup. It would make the day."

1138: David Stevens of Coral has been speaking to Gina Bryce: "The Gold Cup is the biggest betting race of the week by turnover and by some distance. He's even money favourite, odds-on overnight, and relatively weak in terms of the money for Trueshan. "Those are the only two really being backed. I'm a massive Stradivarious fan. I hope he makes history. It's Frankie in the biggest betting race of the week but we've had a good week so far! "Noon Star is really solid this morning. She's been well backed into 2/1. Divinely is easy to back, likewise Eshaada. I love to see the Epsom form franked and this will give us an indication as to how much substance there was to Snowfall's Oaks win. "I'm slightly surprised that Mohaafeth is a relatively easy to back 7/4. One Ruler has been backed, 6/1 into 4/1. Air To Air and a real move for Aerion Power. "Any profits from the betting industry will go to charity although last year we lost on the race with Khaloosy winning!" Ascot have also sent over an email with news from their 'official bookmaker' Betfred whose Matt Hulmes said: “It has been a quieter start to proceedings than the previous two days, with the forecast weather muddying the punting waters. "However, with less rain falling than forecast, punters have found their confidence and it’s the closing handicaps that have caught the most attention.” 1430: Go Bears Go 7/1 from 11s, Project Dante, 7/1 from 12s, Khunan 16/1 from 25s, Korker 16/1 from 20s

1505: Movin Time 10/3 from 11/2

1540: Noon Star 15/8 from 11/4, Twisted Reality 9/1 from 14s

1615: Trueshan 4/1 from 6s

1700: Air To Air 11/2 from 8s, Raadobarg 15/2 from 12s, Aerion Power 12/1 from 25s

1735: Sir Lamorak 10/3 from 11/2, Surefire 5/1 from 9s, Siskany 6/1 from 10s, Tashkan 12/1 from 25s

1810: Boardman 13/2 from 10s, Danyah 10/1 from 20s

I got very wet walking the track. The ground is good but safe I hope more rain comes and it looks like it will pic.twitter.com/iBIofHgJYP — Tony Mullins (@tonymullins84) June 17, 2021

1120: There are some new faces taking on Stradivarius and they will provide him with a stern test. Subjectivist may have disappointed in the Great Voltigeur and the Leger but he's won his last two starts impressively. Spanish Mission was a long way behind Trueshan on Champions Day and Subjectivist in Meydan but he impressed when beating Santiago in the Yorkshire Cup. After that victory, Andrew Balding confirmed that this race has always been the target for the five-year-old who has looked an improved performer over the last 12 months or thereabouts. Santiago is joined by stablemate and last year's Derby winner Serpentine which adds a layer of intrigue if nothing else. Santiago was only two and a bit lengths behind Stradivarius at Goodwood last season and for all that he hasn't hit peak form this season, it's still a little surprising to see him overlooked by Ryan Moore and out at 20/1. Princess Zoe is another who has yet to match last season's peak efforts but she is at least proven over the trip and her trainer has been out on the course appealing to the heavens.

1112: I've had a quick listen to the At The Races preview show on YouTube and Jamie Lynch made Stradivarius his banker of the day in the Ascot Gold Cup. Trueshan is among those currently scheduled to take him on but Alan King has warned that significant rain will need to fall in order to allow him to take his chance. Hopefully we'll have a little more on the reasons why during the live coverage on the tv this morning as Lynch is always an engaging pundit to listen too - even if he looks a little like an undertaker in his raincoat. He didn't make the Gosdens smart stayer his nap though, that hand was played in the first and he's not listened to Loughnane.......

1106: The live coverage has started on Sky Sports Racing and all of the presenters are holding umbrellas. It's been drizzling steadily for a while but Zoey Bird doesn't think there's been enough to get into the ground at present and it may not be a bad thing as it may stop conditions getting rattling fast. They will no doubt keep us up to date with that through the morning. Stickels will be walking the course in around half an hour.

1103: There have been some late shenanigans after racing all day with news of Buick's whip ban emerging on Tuesday evening while by all accounts there were some fairly disgruntled people yesterday. It seems fairly extraordinary that it took so long to declare De Sousa's mount as having come under starters orders. Not that I'm an expert by any means but we've all seen it happen and know the score; I suppose they had to check for any extenuating circumstances but the rule seems fairly clearcut. The jockey himself didn't seem too happy either judging by the quotes in the paper and it is all rather a shame those late headlines have overshadowed some other events on the track. Hopefully, it will all be positive news today and there will be a lot of people hoping that Stradivarius can equal the record of the great Yeats.

1046: I clicked the YouTube tab on the browser to see if the guys' best bets video for today had been posted and, while waiting for something else to happen, got lost in a Mazzy Star nostalgia trip......I haven't left yet. But I did open a new tab and the tips are there and will be posted above. I've indulged in a bit of 'earthing' this morning.....if it's good enough for the Baggy Greens...... I first read of them doing that at Edgbaston which leads me, slightly circuitously, to Go Bears Go who features in the market movers for both Sky Bet and Paddy Power. He's trained by David Loughnane who sent out the one-two in yesterday's finale and in his post-race quotes, he was pretty keen on his two-year-old. This is what he had to say: “A lot more bullish now. We've come here very bullish. Myself and Sarah had a chat coming down last night and we've been here before. We've been here as outsiders and we've been here for days out and we have five runners this week and we've got chances with all five, as these two have just shown today. “I wouldn't swap Go Bears Go for any horse in the race. I think he's a very special animal. It'll take a very good horse to beat him. We’ll go there and ride him like the best horse and if he's beaten fair and square, he's beaten fair and square. We’re very confident and hopefully he can repay that confidence.”

1043: Ah, Trip To Paris.....he was one I got right. They stick in the mind. Perhaps one of today's market movers (posted on site at 1007) will do likewise: SKY BET Market Movers 1430 – Go Bears Go 15/2 from 10/1 1505 – One Ruler 9/2 from 6/1 1540 – Nicest 33/1 from 50/1 1615 – Trueshan 7/2 from 7/1 (Overnight) 1700 – Air To Air 6/1 from 8/1 1735 – Siskany 7/1 from 9/1 (10p R4 – Surrey Gold NR) 1810 – Boardman 7/1 from 9/1 Money Back Special 1400 Royal Ascot – Norfolk Stakes Money Back as Cash if 2nd, 3rd or 4th Feature Extra Places 1505 Royal Ascot – Hampton Court Stakes: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 runners) 1540 Royal Ascot – Ribblesdale Stakes: Paying 5 places instead of 3 (12 runners) 1615 Royal Ascot – Gold Cup: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 runners) 1700 Royal Ascot – Britannia Stakes – No offer, profits going to charity 1735 Royal Ascot – King George V Stakes: Paying 6 places instead of 4 (16 runners) 1810 Royal Ascot – Buckingham Palace Stakes: Paying 7 places instead of 4 (18 runners) PADDY POWER Market Movers 2.30 Go Bears Go 8/1 from 9/1 3.05 Mohaafeth 7/4 from 15/8 5.00 Air To Air 6/1 from 8/1 5.35 Surefire 13/2 from 8/1

1038: It looks quite hard today doesn't it? Not that I found the first two days easy but....... The ground isn't hard, that's not allowed anymore, but it is quite quick: The going for day three of Royal Ascot is: Good to Firm Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said at 9.30am: “We had 2.4 millimetres of rain overnight and it is just starting to rain lightly now. “We may see an occasional shower this morning before racing and a possible sharp shower this afternoon.” GoingStick Readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.6 Centre: 8.1 Far side: 8.4 Round 8.4 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the Round Course that was positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight on Tuesday and Wednesday has been removed, providing fresh ground. Weather: 2.4 millimetres rain overnight to 6.30am Thursday. Occasional showers are possible this morning, then possible sharp afternoon showers. Thunderstorms are expected on Friday (8 to 12 millimetres forecast). Possible occasional showers for Saturday.