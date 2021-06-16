Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Kaboo has never stepped foot on a racecourse but has been backed into 7s from 66s to make a winning debut in the Windsor Castle. Follow the build-up.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Arqana Breeze Up Sale 2021 - Lot 12

1303: A little further searching via the Arqana website unearths a video of that breeze. Aidan O'Brien is with Mick Fitzgerald. "We were happy (yesterday). They ran well some of them. "Big hardy filly (Yet, Queen Mary), she looks like a three-year-old. She works like a six furlong filly, hopefully she's quicker on the track. We'll see what will happen. Hopefully, she'll run well. "It's not ideal (Love's lack of a run). We had her ready to run a couple of times early on. She had a gallop every time she was going to run but it can't be ideal. We'll learn a lot about her and she'll learn a lot and it will be a good place to start her we think. She's very uncomplicated. She's a joy to have. "Wordsworth is a staying type horse. We think he's improved a good bit from the last run. He bends his knee a little bit. "Kyprios, we always thought he would stay, the ground was a little bit soft for him at Lingfield. He'll love the trip. Definitely hoping for a very good run from him."

Have to say I'd really love it if @NickBradley_1 Kaboo goes well today @ascot in Windsor castle… takes a view, backs what he sees to find value. The horse breezed like a monster @InfoArqana & consigner @katiemcgiv thought he was a decent horse

Was 40/1 yesterday… 16's now



Was 40/1 yesterday… 16’s now



1257: I was looking to see if I could find anything about Kaboo - this remarkable gamble in the Windsor Castle Stakes - and the above tweet seems to shed some light on the move for the More Than Ready colt who is 6s and 7s now. There was also a plug from Nick Luck for his own daily podcast. He revealed that he'll be speaking to Nick Bradley and he presumably asked him the pertinent questions and might be worth seeking out either for interest or if you're interested in jumping on the bandwagon. I had a quick search for info on the Arqana breeze-ups and there are videos available but one of them appears to be seven hours in length so it might take some time to fend the relevant clip and the bird, as they say, has flown.

1247: There are obviously plenty of runners that you can make a case for in the Royal Hunt Cup but I'll also throw in Eastern World who has been a beaten favourite in five of his nine starts, including when 5/2 for the Lincoln won by Haqeeqy. He's clearly been disappointing and expensive to follow but equally is deemed capable of better than he's shown. The ground is possibly on the quick side for him but he shaped better behind Double Or Bubble at Newmarket last time and is out at 28s for today's test. He's been freshened up and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if he proved suited by a race like this.

1232: I missed the boat with the runners I liked yesterday (as far as prices were concerned) and that's very much the case with the Royal Hunt Cup. I liked Astro King at 12/1 (on Monday) but he's half that and shorter now so I'll have to walk away. He was beaten in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time but was never well placed in that race and still looks to be a well handicapped horse. I'm slightly surprised to see Finest Sound so easy to back (I think he was favourite on Monday evening) as he was second in the Britannia last year and he was only a short-head behind Astro King before winning at Haydock. McGrath is suggesting the lack of money is a negative and that the cash usually comes if the yard really fancies one. He likes Astro King. This race should be run to suit Matthew Flinders and Jamie Lynch has been making a case for him. He's a hold-up horse who could be ideally suited by this test. The potential handicap blots dominate the market with the exception of Irish Admiral who was backed as such in a weaker race at Epsom only to disappoint. This more conventional track could well show him in a better light and it wouldn't surprise to see him bounce back. I can't pretend that Escobar is well handicapped but I thought he ran a perfectly decent race at Epsom and this sort of race suits him well - as he showed when beating Lord North in 2019. At last season's Royal Ascot he ran in the Queen Anne when rated 111 and this handicap (from 106) is clearly a more realistic assignment. I think he's coming here in decent form and I'd rather back him at 33s (or 40s) with the firms paying six, seven and eight (Sky Bet) places as he's more than capable of hitting the frame and, perhaps, better still if the cards fall right.

1216: I was intrigued to see Champers Elysees feature among the market movers for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes as she's been pretty disappointing on both starts this season. The testing ground shouldn't have been too much of an issue and perhaps she's just taken a bit of time to come to herself after the cold spring but she's penalised and I would rather look elsewhere. Dahlia Stakes one, two, three Lady Bowthorpe, Queen Power and Lavender's Blue are the obvious starting point but the first two are also penalised (3lbs rather than 5lbs) and there's opposition to them in the market with the favourite proving easy to back. Silvestre de Sousa was about to head out onto the track for a jog but was interrupted by Mick Fitzgerald. "You look at the track for something other people don't see. I'm just going to go out now and have a look," De Sousa said. "She (Queen Power) got into a nice rhythm (at York), the lack of the pace was there, and she was happy to just be holding on. We're dropping back in trip and I like her. I'm happy with the trip. "I thought she needed it that day (Newmarket). She showed that she came out of the race well and she gave me the feel that she had improved." Double Or Bubble, stepping up from handicap company, has halved in price for a shrewd yard but the one that intrigued me was last season's Sandringham winner Onassis. She runs this track really well as she proved when dropping back in distance for the Champions Sprint in October where she was beaten under three lengths. I'm hopeful that she'll be capable of making further progress as a four-year-old and I'm more than happy to take a chance with her at 12/1 as the market leaders look far from bombproof. That said, the Sky Sports Racing team all sided with Lockinge second Lady Bowthorpe.

John Gosden has defended Rab Havlin after his controversial ride aboard Lingfield runner-up Stowell on Wednesday.



1206: I can't see Stowell without remembering time spent on terraces trying to rhyme 'Stowell' with 'goal' but of more relevance is the son of Zoffany who improved from his controversial debut (below) to win his maiden and he is another runner who has been backed on this steep rise in class. Rab Havlin received a lengthy ban for his ride at Lingfield but doesn't even get the benefit of being in the saddle today with Dettori taking over from Martin Harley (on board last time). Kemari is another maiden winner stepping up but I was quite interested in the Dubawi gelding and his market position suggests that connections are hopeful of a decent showing. He was a 12/1 chance when four lengths behind odds-on favourite Movin Time on debut and the winner lines up in the Hampton Court Stakes tomorrow.

1157: I didn't see the below yesterday but I did enjoy watching it this morning. Spread a little happiness. Happy wasn't a word that Seamie Heffernan used when asked his post-race thoughts about Wordsworth's latest run. “One word – disappointing. I thought we might as well go a gallop and see what does and doesn’t stay. “The winner was fourth in a Group Two on slow ground, and when there is an ease in the ground it’s going to suit him. My horse was disappointing – there is no other comment I can give.” Wordsworth is 5/2 for the Queen's Vase. Can you back him at that price on the back of that run at Navan? Stablemate Kyprios has attracted support against him and is bred to stay. The Lingfield Derby Trial was run at a crawl and, accordingly, may not have suited him and the race hasn't worked out too badly with the second, Adayar, going on to win at Epsom, reversing the form with Third Realm who came back in fifth.

1150: "One of many interesting ones in here," says McGrath as he runs through the runners for the Queen Mary but he has had a 'small each-way bet on Quick Suzy'. Apiafi is reaching for the heights in putting up outsider Vertiginous. Misty Ayr isn't a great deal shorter than that one at 66s but she did take the eye on debut at Catterick when not too far behind Illustrating who is only around 8/1. She has under three lengths to make up..... Slightly surprising news from elsewhere with word that Simon Claisse is stepping down from his role at Cheltenham at the end of the year. Apparently he's been there since 1999 and I imagine it's been all-consuming. Big shoes for someone to fill.

1142: The broadcaster has just had their bookmaker slot which was filled by David Stevens of Coral: "She's (Lady Bowthorpe) actually relatively weak but that's mainly because of support for some of the others. Queen Power has been backed and Lavender's Blue is 12/1 but the one they've really backed is Double Or Bubble. "The favourite in the Windsor Castle is Ruthin but the one that has been punted at bigger prices is Kaboo (33/1 into 7s) and in the Royal Hunt Cup, Astro King, Haqeeqy and Matthew Flinders. "As always in the Hunt Cup, give yourself two or three chances." There speaks a bookmaker. He did talk about the Prince of Wales's but there wasn't a great deal to say about the market. There's also an email from Royal Ascot with news from their 'official bookmaker' Betfred whose spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “There has been a large spread of money across the card, especially in the Royal Hunt Cup as you would expect where a few at the head of the market are particularly strong. “The most eye-catching move though is for Kaboo in the Windsor Castle Stakes, who has been backed from 33/1 into 8/1 having never stepped foot on a racecourse.” Their movers are: 1430: Twilight Gleaming 9/4 from 7/2; Quick Suzy 9/1 from 12/1; Illustrating 10/1 from 12/1

1505: Dancing King 13/2 from 14s; Kyprios 8/1 from 16s; Law of the Sea 16/1 from 25s

1540: Double Or Bubble 11/2 from 14s; Champers Elysees 8/1 from 14s; Parent's Prayer 10/1 from 16s

1700: Astro King 13/2 < 12s; Haqeeqy 15/2 < 10s; Matthew Flinders 15/2 < 16s; Brunch 10/1 < 16s

1735: Dig Two 8/1 from 10s; Kaboo 8/1 from 33s; Amazonian Dream 28/1 from 50s

1810: Dreamloper 4/1 from 7s; Ffion 8/1 from 16s

1131: I haven't actually listened to the gentlemen below but I'm sure they have spoken nothing but wise words. I'm tempted by Love. She's the sort of bet that I get sucked into while knowing that I shouldn't. The 4/5 seems quite big with memories of her exploits last season but this is no easy task and it's entirely possible that she will need this run with a long enough season in mind. Hmm. I've belatedly read Ryan Moore's column and he almost seems keener on Armory than Love! The Sky Sports Racing Preview stopped short after the Prince of Wales's with a couple of random interviews and, currently, a review of yesterday which I think we can leave for the purposes of this.

1110: The team start with the Prince of Wales's Stakes in which Love is the 10/11 favourite. She does have a few questions to answer, dropping back to 10 furlongs on this fast start in 300 days. She has been ready to run for some time apparently and her market strength should provide some indication as to how close to her peak she is. Particularly in relation to Armory who impressed in the Huxley Stakes on his reappearance. Armory is ridden by Seamie Heffernan but I don't think too much can be read into that as it would have been amazing if Ryan Moore had got off Love. They all have something to find but perhaps the most interesting of the remainder is Audarya who improved in leaps and bounds in the second half of last season and this is very much her trip. The stable have been short of winners this month but a few have hit the frame, including their most recent runner who was a close second at Salisbury.

1100: It was a decent day for our tipping team yesterday so do be sure to check out their words via the links at the top of the page if you haven't done so already. I'll be keeping my ear to the coverage on Sky Sports Racing and their morning preview show is about to get underway with Gine Bryce on the microphone. I hope someone's remembered to give her a personalised racecard today. She's joined again by Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi who did get personalised racecards. Mike Cattermole is talking to Chris Stickels who I didn't think would add anything to the below but he does mention the wind which was behind the runners yesterday but has switched round completely and is now something of a headwind.

1057: A going communique from Ascot: The going for day two of Royal Ascot, is: Good to Firm Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We put four millimetres of irrigation on the track last night. The forecast for today is a hot, dry day through racing and then we are expecting some thunderstorms building up later tonight and through tomorrow.” GoingStick Readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.3 Centre: 8.0 Far side: 8.2 Round: 7.8 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday. This adds the following distance to today’s races. 15:05 +11 yards (approximately) 15:40 +11 yards (approximately) 16:20 +11 yards (approximately) 17:00 +11 yards (approximately) 18:10 +5 yards (approximately) Weather: Dry warm conditions forecast today then thunderstorms are forecast during the night and through Thursday and Friday. A little more settled with occasional showers for Saturday.

1040: In an interview before racing yesterday, Wesley Ward suggested that the Queen Mary Stakes might just provide him with his best chance of a winner this week although he added that was because 'historically' it had been his best race as opposed to any huge confidence in his filly. There is confidence in Twilight Gleaming though and she's the 5/2 favourite ahead of fellow American raider Artos who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori. The latter finished six lengths behind Ruthin on debut and that one lines up for Ward and Dettori in the Windsor Castle (1735) and is a general 2/1 chance. Ward has saddled three of the last six Queen Mary winners and two seconds with that pair returned at 10/11 and 13/2 while Chelsea Cloisters could only finish 11th as the 10/3f. The winners have been 5/2f, 2/1f and 9/2 and, as that shows, are rarely missed in the market. At least one tipster has suggested there's still some mileage in the favourite's price but I'd rather take a chance with her and a few longer priced runners in the exotic markets on the World Pool (Tote) or back something without the jolly. The something I had my eye on is speculative at best but I like the idea that Fozzy Stack is prepared to bring Cheerupsleepyjean over when the likes of Castle Star stayed at home. This race has always been on her radar and it seems as though she had a valid excuse the last day when favourite to beat her much vaunted stablemate in a Listed race last time and is a daughter of Starspangledbanner whose progeny have enjoyed success at Ascot. There's not a penny for her and she's a general 40/1 and 33s with Sky Bet who are paying down to seventh. I did say it was speculative.

1036: The early market movers from Paddy Power and Sky Bet were on site around 45 minutes ago but if you haven't caught up with them yet; this is what the situation was at around 0930. Sky Bet 1430 – Desert Dreamer 9/1 from 11/1 1540 – Double Or Bubble 6/1 from 17/2 1700 – Haqeeqy 7/1 from 8/1 1735 – Kaboo 16/1 from 28/1 1810 – Dreamloper 9/2 from 11/2 Paddy Power 1430 Twilight Gleaming 9/4 fav from 5/2 fav 1540 Queen Power 5/1 from 11/2 1700 Haqeeqy 13/2 from 7s 1735 Ruthin 9/5 fav from 9/4 fav 1810 Dreamloper 9/2 fav from 11/2 fav

1030: Hello again - are we all set? I've had a jog (after a fashion) and relaxed with a quick burst from a Trojan Roots Box Set and the coffee pot is on. Let's get the show on the road. The track at Ascot isn't exactly like a road but it is good to firm after overnight watering and that has proved too much for Lord North who is one of five non-runners thus far. This is what Chris Stickels had to say after racing yesterday: “I am pleased with the way today has gone. It has been a hot, drying day and the ground changed to Good to Firm after the fourth race. “It will continue to dry and we are going to put on four millimetres of water on the whole course tonight to replace the moisture that has been lost today through evapotranspiration. We anticipate very similar conditions tomorrow and I expect the ground to be Good to Firm again. “It does look like we are in for an unsettled period with some thunderstorms on Wednesday night and through Thursday and Friday; it’s a bit changeable and unpredictable at the moment. But we need to keep the ground safe, and just replacing the moisture lost today is the right thing to do.”