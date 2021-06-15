Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from Royal Ascot

Palace Pier provided Frankie Dettori with a seventh success in the Queen Anne Stakes. Follow all of the action on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

1448: "Relieved," John Gosden responds to Hayley Moore's initial question. "I think you know this game as well as I know it. There was no pace, he hit the front early enough and he looks around. It's exactly what his father used to do." Gosden is represented in the Coventry Stakes and talks about Dhabab who has been tipped up in a couple of places and backed accordingly. "He's a lovely horse but he's very much a horse for the second half of the season. He's worthy of a run and then I'd like to freshen him afterwards."

The first 2yo race of the week up next #RoyalAscot and @PatrickKennelly was joined by Ruby and @MCYeeehaaa on the FTHM podcast to get the latest tips #Masseto #Gisburn pic.twitter.com/QxMCyalm6z — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) June 15, 2021

1441: Jim Crowley on Battaash: "Obviously he likes fast ground so, yeah, I'm looking forward to it. "You just have to conserve it (his energy) as much as you can. He's a free going sort and it's a stiff five here. "To ride a horse like this is just amazing and I'm looking forward to it." Rishi Persad reveals that Aidan O'Brien was very happy with Lope Y Fernandez and that he expects Order of Australia to improve as he was in need of the run. Dettori has also spoken to Sky Sports Racing but doesn't say anything very much and wouldn't be drawn in naming another ride that he was looking forward to in particular. He rides Kaufymaker in the next and Mick Fitzgerald is particularly taken with her: "Quite tall, quite athletic looking, not a barrel of speed that we've come to expect from Wesley Ward's runners. She's like a catwalk model. I really like her, she's got a lovely loose way of walking."

"It's a pressure ride, the first one. You want everything to go right and it did"@FrankieDettori and Palace Pier lived up to their favourite tag in the Queen Anne Stakes



1435: That was perfectly impressive. The race scenario was unlikely to enable Palace Pier to produce a stunning performance but he did all that was required and never looked like being beaten. Dettori tells Chapman: "He's quite clumsy with his feet, he's forever losing his shoes and things like that." Which might go some way to explaining the bandages that he wore on his front legs. Conditions were as fast as Palace Pier would want apparently. We're about to be treated to a flying dismount. There's a kiss for the camera too. The result that everyone wanted? It makes Battaash quite interesting for the aforementioned punter.

🏇🏆 PALACE PIER secures Queen Anne glory, as the brilliant miler triumphs under that man @FrankieDettori!



🙌 A fourth Group 1 victory for the son of Kingman!#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/zgoyGk1jKK — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 15, 2021

1427: Runners gathering at the start....top hats and fascinators at the ready. Will one or two of the better fancied runners hamper their chances by trying to take Palace Pier on? Some in the field may be ridden to pick up the pieces knowing that they've got little to no chance of matching the favourite. Palace Pier gets shorter and shorter and has hit 2/7. Loading underway. Matt Chapman reports someone has had a £200k double with this one and Battaash. Gosh. I might stretch to 200p if I was feeling flush. Off and away. Pogo leads in company with Order of Australia and Palace Pier is prominent. Prince Eiji wants to go faster and has pulled to the front at halfway. Sir Busker tracks Palace Pier and Dettori gets lower in the saddle. Two to go. Palace Pier leads. Palace Pier wins. Lope Y Fernandez, Sir Busker and Lord Glitters the next home with Pogo fifth.

1417: I'm told Palace Pier has strappings around his lower front legs but I have no idea if this signifies anything relevant. If he was a footballer they could be sponsored...... We should get some paddock notes from the tv channels very shortly. They're not very obvious on the tv pictures and he looks relaxed and well, reports Alex Hammond. The bandages have just been picked up and Freddie Tylicki reports that it's precautionary and perhaps means that he occasionally knocks himself, possibly because his feet turn in when he gallops. Everyone seems generally impressed with his appearance as you'd expect. He encounters the fastest ground that he's run on to date but it's not expected to be a problem. An interview with Frankie Dettori is now being shown on ITV and he says: "Pressure ride, things have got to go right, fingers crossed it's the start of a good day. "The only thing I'm concerned is there isn't much pace in the race so I'll have to be aware of that." Johnny Murtagh expects the gallop to be slow in an attempt to beat the favourite but doesn't think that gambit will be enough.

1403: It shouldn't be too long until we start to get some picture from the pre-parade and parade rings but we're still fully in preamble mode and the Sky Sports Racing team are discussing the chances of Battaash. That's just as well as someone's just arrived at the door with flowers which was nice even if they weren't for me. I was dismissively offered a cheap bottle of wine if I was feeling left out which, to be fair, is probably more my style. I don't suppose the bottles on sale at the course are too cheap but plenty of people seem to be enjoying them and the picnic tables, racegoers and course all look resplendent and suitably spaced out. More relevantly, a mate at the course has just sent me an unprompted text declaring that Top Rank 'looks big and well'. A picture of the horse rather than a selfie would have been appreciated more though. Top Rank is a son of Dark Angel and I recall from the dim and distant depths that Ben Linfoot wrote an article in 2019 on the stallions that had good records at Royal Ascot and Dark Angel was not one of them...... As you can see from below, he's had at least one more winner at the Royal Meeting since. DARK ANGEL Royal Ascot record: 2/77 @2.60% PRB 51.57%

Overall Ascot record: 21/256 @8.20% PRB 53.17%

Dark Angel progeny: Battaash (King’s Stand), Khaadem (Commonwealth Cup)

1352: Palace Pier is around 2/5 and the layers aren't offering any fancy extra place terms as a result. There's little support for Order of Australia at present and we could see them sent off at 10/1 bar the favourite with that one available at 9s and Lope Y Fernandez 14s. In his column, Moore said there was little to choose between the two O'Brien runners and Lope would certainly have finished closer to Palace Pier in the Lockinge but for being stopped in his run. I thought he was a reasonably solid each-way contender and preferred his chance to that of Top Rank. Sir Busker continues to be reasonably popular and I do like William Knight's runner, partly because he's a little quirky as he showed when hanging across the track last October. He needs to be delivered late and hold-up horses seem well suited to the straight course.

1338: Hayley Moore is out on the course where Aidan O'Brien, his team and jockeys are out walking the track. It must all be so familiar to them by now and you wonder quite what they might learn but perhaps it helps to set the scene and focus the mind on the job ahead. Back in the day as a village cricketer, one player used to wander out to the crease and practice shots without a bat presumably envisaging knocking the ball all around the park. I wonder if Ryan Moore visualises making a race winning move while he's out there? I'm sure they've devised a plan to try and get the better of Palace Pier in the opening Queen Anne Stakes but most people are firm in the opinion that John Gosden's star will cement his position as the leading miler.

1332: I just turned the telly over to ITV for the start of their coverage and the programme on before was the 'regional pollen count'. I know it's a very relevant factor for a lot of people but I never knew there was a tv programme dedicated to it. The things you learn. The presenters on both channels are reporting that the buzz and atmosphere is building on the track and it must bring home the excitement to them even if not every presenter appreciates having members of the public watching on while they work.

1323: The Sky Sports Racing preview team have wrapped up by providing their selections (some of which have been put up each-way): Gina Bryce: Top Rank, Masseto and Chindit. Jim McGrath: Untold Story and Patrick Sarsfield. Josh Apiafi: Tolstoy, Battaash and Lostwithiel. Jamie Lynch: Masseto and Arthurian Fable. Fitzgerald is currently interviewing Oisin Murphy about his rides but Sporting Life readers, I'm sure, will have already garnered his views from his column. Berkshire Shadow and Felix 'can go well' Murphy says when pressed on his best chance for a winner. He's keen to get one on the board today or tomorrow to relieve the stress. It's a big week for all of the jockeys but particularly those at the top who are expected to ride winners.

1306: It will be a disappointment to many but there will be no Royal Procession this week and, therefore, no betting on the colour of the Queen's hat. The good news for royalists though is that Charles and Camilla are in attendance and there have just been pictures of their arrival. There is racing elsewhere today of course and the first from Thirsk has already been run. There is still a little over an hour until the Queen Anne Stakes so there's plenty of time to finalise your placepot or ITV7 selections etcetera.

"I think he has a great chance in the Wokingham" - Charlie Fellowes Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

1252: The Copper Horse Stakes brings the curtain down on the first day and I had Arthurian Fable marked down as a potential each-way wager but he, too, has been put up by a tipster and the trade press and is also now a single figure price. Not impressed but that could turn out to be a good thing. Saldier and Global Storm dominate this market although Throne Hall is another who has featured prominently in the market movers and is third favourite at 7s. Apiafi is keen on the latter and Bryce on the second favourite while McGrath thinks Saldier is Mullins' best chance of a winner today. Amtiyaz is one of two selections today for Value Bet and he gets an honourable mention in the closing words. I doubt Hyanna is well enough handicapped to win but I did think she could go well at a price, she runs this track well and is a pretty game and consistent mare. Sleeping Lion was also on the radar but is proving very easy to back.

We have been waiting for this moment ❤️



Welcome back to #RoyalAscot, it’s been too long! pic.twitter.com/vfV4aVzrHy — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 15, 2021

1243: The Ascot Stakes analysis starts with non-runner Trumpet Man. Cape Gentleman remains all the rage at 10/3. I think M C Muldoon was favourite on the first show and he's now an each-way price (for some) which will be enough for many given he's trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ryan Moore. McGrath suggests Rayapour as an each-way option but he was highlighted as a drifter earlier in the day. There are five, six and even seven places (Sky Bet) on offer with the various layers and I quite liked Just Hubert originally but he's been put up by a newspaper tipster and doesn't appeal at a single figure price. William Muir (& Chris Grassick) has always held him in high regard and has his string in great form. He's proven over the trip too and I thought there might be more to come. The race analysis didn't last very long and Cattermole is currently discussing the advantage of linen suits in hot weather with a racegoer. It's difficult to avoid getting them crumpled isn't it? And how often would you get to wear one over here?

1238: I didn't catch any of the Wolferton analysis (sorry) but I was back in my chair in time to hear some waffle about the Grenadier Guards (who were playing in the paddock) and McGrath declaring that he'd only had two bets today and one of them was Patrick Sarsfield. I was expecting Gina Bryce to ask him what the other wager was but there was no question forthcoming, instead she added her name to the Patrick Sarsfield fan club. Above are some thoughts from the Opening Show.

1232: Market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power Sky Bet 1430 Accidental Agent 66/1 from 100/1 1540 Battaash 13/8 from 2/1 1620 Chindit 11/2 from 7/1 1700 Cape Gentleman 11/4 from 5/1 1810 Throne Hall 7/1 from 17/2 Paddy Power 1430 Accidental Agent 100/1 from 150s 1505 The Organiser 22/1 from 25s 1540 Battaash 15/8 fav from 2s 1620 Chindit 6/1 from 7s 1700 Cape Gentleman 3/1 fav from 9/2 1810 Throne Hall 8/1 from 10s

1220: I never knew 'Working For The Man' was a Roy Orbison song. The Big O hasn't been in touch but 'The Man' has to remind me that Sky Bet are offering an exclusive My Stable Price Boost about Battaash. The popular and well backed sprinter can be backed at 5/2 for £50 and you can get straight to the market by clicking on the image above this post. Meanwhile Mike Cattermole is interviewing Bill Bailey who 'thinks' he's presenting the trophy for the Queen Anne Stakes. Discovering that Bailey is a racing fan has oddly cheered me - fond memories of his Limboland tour and his wonderful rendition of 'Happy Birthday'. "Happy Birthday

What a rhapsody of fear

Let's strum the harp of pointlessness

You survived another year......" etc etc

1214: "He's tried this before and it didn't come off," says McGrath of Wesley Ward and Kaufymaker. "He was the last person to run a filly in this and they don't usually run as they've got the Albany. All of his winners have been over five furlongs." Ward was interviewed by David Craig earlier today and told him: "If we lined all of my two-year-olds up today over six furlongs, she'd be the one in front but whether that translates to beating the others I don't know." He nominated his runner in the Queen Mary as his best chance of the week before adding 'but all the others have excellent chances and I'm just going on historically.' Maven also got a positive mention. McGrath says he wouldn't have a bet in this but puts up The Acropolis for the purposes of his 'job'. That one's trainer has quite a good record in the Coventry of course.

1204: Chris Stickels is talking to Mick Fitzgerald: "It's a hot day and by the second or third race it could be good to firm all over. There is a tailwind up the straight. "The stands' side is quicker than the far side according to the GoingStick but it's not that obvious when you walk it. "It's in lovely shape, we're delighted with it. We had a really good May, a lot of rain which helped the grass grow and we're really pleased with it at the moment." Stickels expects to be watering this evening to maintain the ground but that's no more than expected. The difficulty, I imagine, will be with the variable forecast for the second half of the meeting.

A cracking renewal to get stuck into, and you can view all our premium comments, ratings, pace map, flags and more for FREE here ⬇️ — Timeform (@Timeform) June 15, 2021

1148: The race of the day is the St James's Palace Stakes and the 2000 Guineas form features strongly as you'd expect. There's also the 1, 2, 3 from Sandown's Listed Heron Stakes and a couple of those runners have attracted plenty of interest with Highland Avenue in particular the subject of positive mentions. The market is settling on the Guineas form though and Poetic Flare, also second in the Irish 2000, is a very fair 4/1 with Lucky Vega and Chindit both available at 6s. Lucky Vega was favourite at the Curragh and ran a slightly peculiar race on the testing ground, seemingly badly outpaced before coming home strongly. It was such a markedly different performance from his run at Newmarket that it may not pay to get too hung up on that but his supporters may not want to see him ridden too far off the pace from his draw in 11. Talking of beaten favourites, Battleground returned as one at Newmarket after a late gamble on the day but he was beaten fully 20 lengths so anyone taking the 13/2 has to take a good bit on trust. Having written that, Apiafi has just put him up as his selection. McGrath is taking a chance with Thunder Moon - 'who behaved horrendously at Newmarket' and finished four lengths behind Battleground in last - but I remember the paddock comments from the Racing TV presenters that day and they didn't believe he had trained on. Battleground wears a tongue tie (for the first time) and McGrath reveals that is a regular fate for War Fronts and he may be better suited by this track having seemed ill at ease at Newmarket.

1138: Jamie Lynch has just produced an interesting stat about Battaash. He has raced eight times in fields of 12 or more and he has been beaten on seven of those occasions - 16 are due to face the starter today. The exception came in the 2017 Abbaye when he jumped out, grabbed the rail and never saw another rival so there's a case to be made for discounting the Paris run and Lynch thought there was potential for some of the speedier runners in the race to put pressure on the brilliant sprinter. Two of those defeats came in this race, he finished second on both occasions to Blue Point, being beaten a little under two lengths while another finishing fourth in an Abbaye, beaten just three quarters of a length. Josh Apiafi isn't remotely concerned and is firmly with the favourite while McGrath suggests Oxted each-way.

1130: It will be fascinating to see how Order of Australia gets on in the first. He had been running over middle distances until springing that 40/1 surprise in the Breeders' Cup Mile, after which Aidan O'Brien said: "We always thought that as the season went on a mile on fast ground on a flat track would be ideal for Order Of Australia. "He's a horse that quickens very well and he had been working well." He beat last year's Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus into second and he, too, to a point, was a horse that was reinvented as a miler having run over 10 furlongs and a mile and a half (in the Derby) on his first two starts as a three-year-old before successfully dropping back in trip for the St James's Palace Stakes. This will be Order of Australia's first European start over a mile since his two-year-old debut and I suspect that many racegoers will want to see him prove it here before believing what they saw at Keeneland.

1115: "You're on a horse, do something about it!" The words of 'Timeform's' Jim McGrath as the Sky Sports Racing team discuss the Queen Anne Stakes. There is a potential lack of pace in this year's renewal and McGrath was pointing out that was also the case last season and seemed amazed that a number of the beaten jockeys - who had the benefit of 72 hour declarations to work out a plan - came in complaining of the lack of a gallop. So who will make the running this time? Suggestions include Order Of Australia and I'd also throw in Pogo who can make the running and is useful on his day but this could be a dawdle and a sprint which may not suit the likes of Lord Glitters and Sir Busker as well as Palace Pier. Palace Pier may still win but such a scenario is unlikely to help him produce a career defining performance.

1109: News of another non-runner and Trumpet Man is out of the Ascot Stakes (1700). Sky Sports Racing are covering some market movers and drifters and the latter category includes Winter Power, Mostahdaf and Rayapour as well as the aforementioned Kaufymaker. The movers have all been mentioned earlier with the exception of Battaash and Throne Hall in the finale.

1054: There could be some very happy ITV7 players come the end of the week but possibly not today if there's a repeat of Nando Parrado's success in the Coventry at 150/1. I rather thought his stablemate Caturra might be of some interest but he's taken a walk in the market. He was 6/4 favourite to win his debut at Newmarket but finished only fourth, two places in front of Ebro River. Ebro River won his next two, most recently at Listed level, and was among the leading fancies for the race but he, too, is rather weak in the morning betting. Caturra didn't beat a great deal at Bath but he did do all that was asked of him and the expectation ahead of his debut is encouraging as far as holding his own in this company goes. The trainer's youngsters, like those of so many other yards of course, merit plenty of respect this week.

1045: Hopefully you've already devoured the wide range of advice, tips and information available on our pages but there's still time if not and they can all be found via the links at the top of the page. The betting for the Coventry Stakes has changed somewhat since I looked last night and I'm amazed to see Kaufymaker out at 6/1. I happened to mention Tony McFadden's article on the juvenile races to a friend the other day. McFadden highlights the seeming paucity of the 'home' team but does add the caveat: "Of course, ratings are a function of opportunity as well as ability, so you wouldn't want to judge a lightly raced juvenile harshly just because they had failed to achieve a lofty figure from limited chances. However, this year's crop of British and Irish two-year-olds - with a couple of notable exceptions - have not impressed Timeform's reporters." As my mate wisely pointed out, this could be a result of the unseasonably cold April and May. Now the sun has shone for a few days (or a British Summer), could we see some of this youngsters step up considerably on the form that they've shown to date? The same might also be true of one or two other performers this week but as ever, we won't know until after the race has been run but that drift for Kaufymaker and support for the likes of Gisburn and Dhabab suggest that this year's crop may well yet prove to be up to scratch.

1040: Here's a little more detail on the going, lifted from a communique. Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “The going this morning is Good to Firm, Good in places following a dry night. “The track was watered yesterday, the Straight Course with 10mm and the Round Course with 4mm. “We are expecting a fine, dry day today and a fine, warm, dry day again tomorrow.” GoingStick Readings at 8.00am: Stands side: 8.6 Centre: 8.3 Far side: 8.2 Round 7.9 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday. This adds the following distance to today’s races. 16:20 +5 yards (approximately) 17:00 +11 yards (approximately) 17:35 +11 yards (approximately) 18:10 +11 yards (approximately) Weather: Dry, warm conditions forecast, through to Wednesday when thunderstorms are forecast during the night and through Thursday. Showers possible for Friday, a little more settled with occasional showers for Saturday.

1030: Quick ground prevails and just the one non-runner so far which is excellent news. What will constitute a successful Royal Ascot for you? Does it revolve around your betting or will it focus on the top-class horses and riders and the brilliant performances to come (we hope)? The betting will play a key role for many and two of the more notable movers thus far are Chindit (in the St James's Palace) and Cape Gentleman (Ascot Stakes) with the latter ridden by a certain Rachael Blackmore and trained by Emmet Mullins. They couldn't could they? It's always been a race where predominantly National Hunt yards have enjoyed plenty of success and more specifically in recent years, Willie Mullins. He did have the original favourite in M C Muldoon but that one has been usurped at the top of the market by his nephew's top-weight who dotted up in the Irish Cesarewitch last October.

The Going is now Good to firm, Good in places. Watered.#RoyalAscot — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 15, 2021

1028: Good morning everyone. I hope you're all set for a fabulous day and that the anticipation is building with a little knot of excitement in your stomach and, as ever, the meeting hits the ground running with the Queen Anne, the Coventry, the King's Stand and the St James's Palace Stakes. Rat-a-tat-tat. There's no easing into the action although everyone expects Palace Pier to ease into contention in the Queen Anne but life is likely to be much harder for Battaash in the sprint (everyone's lay of the day?) while the Coventry and the St James's Palace are open and competitive.