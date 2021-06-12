Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

Royal Ascot is just around the corner but there's a raft of competitive meetings to whet the appetite today and you can follow all of the action right here.

A comfortable success in the Watch Racing Free Online At @Coral Handicap for Silent Film and @the_doyler 👏



The New Approach gelding adds a second career win to his CV 🥇 pic.twitter.com/54Va0Zlc28 — Sandown Park (@Sandownpark) June 12, 2021

1317: William Derby and Niall Hannitty are currently discussing crowd restrictions and the possible of any changes that may or may not happen after Monday's announcement. Understandably, Derby is making a case for more racegoers to be allowed through York's gates. Fran Berry has just started to introduce the card at Limerick but I've switched to Sky Sports Racing for the closing stages from Hexham and the first from Bath although neither handicap really sets the pulse racing; not even the cows in the neighbouring field bothered to get up as the field raced past. There's a good race for second but Kapsize was away and gone for Peter and Sean Bowen and returned the 3/1 favourite. The camera has switched to Bath and it looks a stunning day. I'm jealous. I've enjoyed racing at Bath on the odd occasion I've been. It's officially a photo but Lady Elysia appears to have edged out Super Superjack and that has been confirmed.

1310: Dixon suggests that Run To Freedom is one to follow through the remainder of the season following this encouraging return to action and the handicapper can't do too much following his performance - a couple of pounds at most you'd think. He also expects more from Zoffarelli now that he's got a run under his belt but Dixon expects that one to come into his own once granted a stiffer test of stamina. The winning time was 1.29.40.

"If he gets in he's my best chance of the week" - Richard Fahey Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

1259: Steedman and Dixon think Talbot is a big price in the first at Sandown with the new trip and better ground expected to suit. Two runners making their seasonal reappearance head the market and hopefully we'll get a word on how they look although the runners are already leaving the paddock. "Zoffarelli - the opposite to Roman Dynasty - looks like he's grown and he looks great," says Dixon. That pair could both be seen in a better light if there's a strong gallop and the Racing TV presenters are concerned that there isn't a guaranteed pace to this race. Run To Freedom is out to 7/2. No comment on his appearance that I've heard. We're at post time. Yet to start going forwards. They're off and racing and Run To Freedom joins Tornadic towards the front. Zoffarelli third on the inside and will need racing room as ever at Sandown. Silent Film beats Run To Freedom, photo third between Zoffarelli and Talbot. The two in the photo came home well with Talbot coming from last and the beaten favourite rallying after getting outpaced. It was a big run from the second, who was a little keen, and defied the market drift on his seasonal reappearance but he had no answer to a strong, sustained run from the eventual winner who was returned at 7/2.

1250: Martin Dixon and Alex Steedman are discussing the Scurry Stakes. The latter likes Queens Carriage while the former has this to say about Warrior Brave, a horse he's part-owner of. "He's a really progressive horse and he's a horse that doesn't do an awful lot in front. He does have that nature of just idling a little bit and that's why we put the cheekpieces on at Goodwood. "They helped him last time, he's in really good form and we think the stiff five will suit him. "I think Mishal Star has got a really good chance for what it's worth. She's the horse I fear most beyond the favourite and I think she's a big price."

🗣️ "He probably works to 100 and he's off 87"



👀 Fresh from banging in a 221/1 treble at @yorkracecourse yesterday, @RichardFahey nominates his best chance of a winner at Royal Ascot next week... — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 12, 2021

1236: All 14 runners are still standing their ground for the six furlong handicap which is Chester's second race which makes the move for Lincoln Park - 16/1 into 5/1 favouritism - all the more interesting. The five-year-old has beaten four rivals home in his last two starts and finished a collective 34 lengths behind the winners and has only come down 2lbs in the handicap while most of his form has been with cut in the ground. It's not the most obvious move but he's a course winner and has struck up a decent partnership with Richard Kingscote. Top-weight Brian The Snail has performed similarly on his last two starts but Richard Fahey's runner is another who has attracted market support and he's 6lbs lower than when shaping quite well at the track over five furlongs in May.

Good luck to Addie Boo Boo, connections & @HectorCrouch @BathRacecourse today. Addie is making her racecourse debut, come back home safe and sound @HarratonCourt — Diamond Racing (@DiamondRacing) June 12, 2021

1228: I can't say that I care for the name but it's interesting to see money for Addie Boo Boo ahead of her debut in the 1355 at Bath. She's a speedily bred daughter of Adaay and represents Darryll Holland whose assistant trainer is Kieren Fallon. There's an awful lot of experience and knowledge in that partnership and it will be fascinating to see how they get on. The former jockeys have saddled two winners thus far but one of those was a juvenile (from just four runners) that won on debut having been backed into favouritism. Addie Boo Boo is currently second favourite behind Richard Hannon's Symphony Perfect.

1210: I'm sure you're all on the ball but there's an unusually early start to proceedings for a mid-summer Saturday with the first at Sandown due off in under an hour's time. When talking about group horses in handicaps, Run To Freedom might have been worth a mention too as he beat Highland Avenue on his most recent outing. The runner-up has won at Listed level and has an official rating of 110 whereas Run To Freedom lines up in this heat from 88. Market rival Zoffarelli could also be well handicapped on his seasonal return with his latest second to Wobwobwob reading well. He failed by a neck to concede 11lbs to the winner but that was no bad effort given that Wobwobwob is now rated 15lbs higher having won a decent pot at York last month.

"She's always looked quite nice at home" - Roger Varian Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

1150: Jamie Moore has occasionally - and with a smile - mentioned his father's reluctance to travel too far north from his Sussex base so I was a little surprised to see the yard represented at Chester. Pysche will become just the third from the stable to run around the Roodee in the last five years and has something to live up to as the other pair finished first and second. Nineteen runners have made the journey in all and only two have been successful and the market doesn't suggest the four-year-old will make it three. He's owned by Teme Valley who also run Glen Again at Chester and I wondered if the entry for Psyche was more influenced by that. Jamie Spencer has a few rides up there and the most interesting of them is Man Of Riddles who opposes Glen Again in the red-hot nationalracehorseweek.uk Handicap at 1520. Trained by David Simcock, he was pitched into Listed Level for the Cocked Hat Stakes on his second start only to finish last, some 20 lengths off Lone Eagle. The ground was soft and is now good-to-firm while he obviously faces a more realistic task in a handicap from a rating of 80 than he did off levels in a Listed contest. He's a fascinating runner.

1137: Here are this morning's ITV Racing market movers and offers from Sky Bet: Market Movers York 14.00 – Nicholas T 3/1 from 5/1 14.35 – Baashir 9/2 from 6/1 15.05 – Roberto Escobarr 13/8 from 5/2 15.40 – Dark Shift 9/2 from 11/2 Sandown 14.50 – Repertoire 15/2 from 9/1 Chester 15.20 – Oman 7/2 from 13/2 Offers 14.15 Sandown - Money Back as Cash if 2nd Extra Place Races 14.35 York – Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 11 runners or more 15.40 York – Paying 7 places instead of 4 if 16 runners or more

1127: Hughie Morrison saddles some lightly raced runners at a couple of venues with King Of Clubs - who will be ridden by Ryan Moore - a short price to strike on his handicap bow in Sandown's 1525 while the slightly more experienced Legendary Day is even shorter to provide William Buick with a winner at Leicester's evening meeting. Moore also rides the hat-trick seeking Sulochana in Sandown's finale. It would obviously be a fine day for the yard if all three were to oblige but I'm quite keen to oppose the first of that trio with Dejame Paso who finished well beaten in the London Gold Cup last time. That's traditionally one of the hottest handicaps of the year so dropping back to calmer waters and a furlong in trip should suit a horse whose front-running style is often seen to good effect at Sandown. The booking of Jason Watson is a positive as he's 2/5 for the yard this year (with a third and a fourth) and I'm hopeful he can at least make the frame at a double figure price in this nine-runner field.

1107: Is there a Group horse hiding in a handicap today? At Sandown, Paddy Power market mover Latest Generation has such pretensions and he's not too far off that level anyway with a mark of 93. He caught the eye on debut at the Esher venue when third to One Ruler and Maximal but was beaten a lot further by the winner in the Group Three Autumn Stakes. His reappearance over 10 furlongs behind Hurricane Lane was a disappointment but the drop to seven and the fitting of a tongue tie may show in a better light. Charlie Hills saddles one of the likelier looking alternatives in the four-year-old King's Knight whose latest fourth to Boardman at Chester has been well advertised with the second winning at Epsom on Derby Day. Hills sends Dark Shift to York for the Pavers Sprint Handicap and he looked a potential star when beating the well-regarded (but so far disappointing) Twilight Calls on debut at Ascot. A close second to the (currently) 101 rated Apollo One followed that before he returned this season with victory at Salisbury - a mark of 88 could underestimate the son of Dark Angel. The drawback is that similar comments can be applied to the William Haggas trained Skyrunner who makes his own handicap bow from a perch of 89 while Hills also runs Jadwal whose latest handicap form is rock solid. It's quite a conundrum but that hasn't stopped Value Bet having a crack at the race and Matt makes a case for siding with experience in his column.

1055: Scanning down the list of market movers on Oddschecker and I noted support for one of Hollie Doyle's mounts at Bath but there are two non-runners in the race, including one I was keen to chance, so I'm not sure what the move for Quemonda is worth. I was vaguely amused to see Elusive Red has been cut from 40/1 to around 8/1 in Hexham's finale as, once upon a time, the seven-year-old featured in My Stable tracker. He's 0/10 and recent form figures are FPPP - not my finest hour! Perhaps today's the day? Jamie Snowden sends a couple of Hexham, including Thebannerkingrebel who takes on another Lambourn based runner in Glynn. The latter was talked of as a Cheltenham Festival prospect in 2020 but returns after a wind operation with form figures of 2PP. He's still only seven so there's time yet if the surgery works. Roman Dragon is proving popular to provide Tom Dascombe with another Chester winner at 1555 while I was pleased to see Richard Fahey's column headline Gabrial The Devil as I thought he could run a big race in the 1410. The form of his preceding start worked out very well, he didn't shape too badly last time and he's back to a winning mark but there isn't an iota of market support for him at the moment. Heh ho.

1036: Here are some early market movers, courtesy of Paddy Power: Chester 1340 Virginia Plane 9/4 from 5/2 1520 Oman 5/1 from 13/2 York 1400 Nicholas T 100/30 from 9/2 1435 Baashir 9/2 jt-fav from 11/2 1505 Roberto Escobarr 9/5 fav from 9/4 fav 1540 Dark Shift 11/2 from 6s Sandown 1450 Latest Generation 9/4 fav from 11/4 fav

1030: It is a big day for second favourite Steel Bull. He looked a horse of potential when winning the Molecomb Stakes but that form hasn't worked out all that well - the second home Ben Macdui is lining up at York off 93 and is a 40/1 shot - and he's without a win since. He wears a tongue tie after a disappointing seasonal return and connections will be hoping that helps him to get his career back on course. He beat the re-opposing Dense Star in a maiden last July and is rated almost a stone higher still but the filly, now with Stuart Williams, remains of interest, particularly given that she ran behind Suesa last November and the French filly has been a real springer in the Royal Ascot ante-post markets this week. A big run from Dense Star would further advertise her credentials.

1017: Some of the Scurry Stakes winners that went on to reach greater heights than Listed level include Margot Did, Pearl Secret and Battaash. The latter will be in action next week of course but he's had an interrupted preparation and hasn't always impressed at Ascot but whether you're with or against the popular sprinter is a question for a few days' time. Marco Botti is quite sweet on this year's 7/4 favourite and hopeful that he will live up to market expectations. It is a race that fillies have enjoyed plenty of recent success in though so and four go to post in an attempt to enhance that record.

1011: Good morning one and all. I hope you've dusted off the shorts and t-shirts, blown the cobwebs off the barbecues and are set for a weekend of fun in the sun. Quality may be a little thin on the ground with the Royal meeting around the corner but there's no shortage of competitive action and there is also plenty of potential with the Scurry Stakes and the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap having been won by smart performers in recent years. Perhaps there will be another star waiting to burst onto the scene in today's fields?