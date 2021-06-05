Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cazoo Derby Festival

Friday's umbrellas can be repurposed as parasols as the sun beats down on Epsom for the second day of the Cazoo Derby Festival. Follow all of the action live.

All times BST

1140: Martin Dwyer is in the Racing TV studio and thinks it could be a completely different track to yesterday with fresh ground for the Derby and the drying conditions. "I wouldn't be looking for a soft ground horse," he says. Andrew Cooper set out to walk the track around an hour ago so it shouldn't be too much longer until we get an update on the going and whether it has dried out significantly through the morning.

Here’s a stat: the only two Group 1 winners in today’s Derby - Mac Swiney and Gear Up - both bred by Mr Jim Bolger #CazooDerby — Mike Cattermole (@Catters61) June 5, 2021

1133: Jim Bolger flagged up Mac Swiney as his Derby horse at a very early stage last season and it's reasonable to say that it was greeted with some scepticism. That still seems to be the case despite his victory in the Irish 2000 Guineas and he's on the drift this morning with people seemingly keen to pin him down as a mudlark. It's a slightly odd scenario with Mac Swiney easy to back on account of drying ground and Mohaafeth weak due to yesterday's ground. Perhaps it's not that simple. Bolger doesn't believe that his colt is ground dependent despite two defeats on good ground and his victories on a testing surface (he did scope badly after his Derrinstown defeat so that run can be easily excused) and it would be dangerous not to give credence to his view at least. I certainly think he will stay and his performance at the Curragh last time was an excellent one. The more he drifts, the more tempted I become to take a chance on his ability to handle the ground and his form entitles him to be one of the leading contenders alongside Bolshoi Ballet. The 8/1 seems insulting.

1114: Yates and Stanley are now discussing the 'rest' of the field and have started with John Leeper and his 'untapped potential'. I'd be surprised if anyone could argue convincingly against that view but the crunch point, which they are now making, is whether this will come too soon. There seems to be a consensus that people would be delighted to see him win and that he has the potential to do so. Mohaafeth is now coming under the microscope and he was ridiculously impressive at Newmarket on his most recent start. The form of that race is way below the standard to win the Derby but he couldn't have done it any more easily and William Haggas doesn't have runners in this Classic for the sake of it. His first two runners in the Epsom Classics - Shaamit and Dancing Rain - both won and his third, Vow, finished fourth in the Oaks. Yesterday's rain wasn't in his favour but the conditions should dry out reasonably quickly and I'm sure connections won't be rushed into any decision in regarding his participation. Third Realm didn't make his debut until November and didn't open his account until his second start at Nottingham in April. He took another big step forwards in beating Adayar at Lingfield in smooth fashion and the imponderable, as it is for many of these, is whether he has the ability to take the requisite step forwards and whether he is far enough forwards in his development to be able to do so this afternoon. A couple of weeks ago Timeform's John Ingles took a look at what it takes to win the Derby and if you missed it first time around, I'd encourage you to have a read by clicking on the image above this post.

1105: The fairytale result for many would be to see John Leeper winning for Ed Dunlop under a certain Frankie Dettori. He (the horse) has looked a very exciting prospect so far and he did well to win at Newmarket last time as he did a huge amount wrong in the race. That may be testament to his ability and he's entitled to be learn from the experience but I'd be worried that this will come too early in his career for him. The experience of Snowfall was pointed out in the aftermath of yesterday's Oaks and I think it will be too big an ask for John Leeper given how green he has looked in his career thus far. Having said that, I'd thoroughly enjoy seeming him come home in front.

1058: The Dante Stakes has a fine reputation as a Derby Trial and Hurricane Lane retained his unbeaten record at York. That was just his third start and he definitely shaped as though he would appreciate the step up to 12 furlongs. The Frankel colt was outpaced when the tempo quickened at around the two furlong pole before gradually finding his stride and grinding out victory. I had to ask myself whether his performance had been slightly overshadowed by the run of ante-post Derby favourite High Definition who was the focus of a lot of attention and I probably was guilty of that. There was plenty of talk yesterday about how important speed is at Epsom and the fact that he did take time to hit his stride is enough to put me off his chance this afternoon, at his price of 13/2 anyway. Stablemate One Ruler is expected to be the last off the bridle but the big question is whether he will stay the final two furlongs and we saw that Saffron Beach failed to do so in the Oaks yesterday but it's interesting that both Godolphin runners have been quite well supported so far.

1050: Epsom's clerk of the course tweeted the following 16 minutes ago: 6.4 ⁦@TurfTrax ⁩reading @10am @EpsomRacecourse. Our 5 year average for Good to Soft ground is 6.4. Walking now and going update to follow - remains Good to Soft for now... The tweet was accompanied by a photo looking down the straight towards the stands which shine under a bright blue sky. I'll keep an eye on his twitter feed for the results of his walkabout while no doubt, he'll be interviewed on Racing TV as soon as he's available.

1041: From the half an ear I had on Racing TV, I don't think Stanley and Yates have reached any definitive conclusions as they're moving on to talk about the Godolphin runners when they return but the latter is a fan of the favourite; whether that translates to wanting to back him at the price remains to be seen. I've spent some of my morning watching replays of the trials and I thought Southern Lights could well have finished (a distant) second to Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown but for the interference that he met. The potential lack of pace could be a problem for a colt who may be more likely to end up in the St Leger but a number of firms are paying four places and Sky Bet five and I can see him hitting the frame. He wasn't that well positioned at Leopardstown and it was only his third start and first outside maiden company and see no reason why he shouldn't take another big step forwards. I know the form isn't all that but that's reflected in his price.

1038: Here are some market movers from Sky Bet and a word from Paddy Power's Paul Binfield: Sky Bet 1400 – Zhang Fei 12/1 from 25/1 1545 – Sunday Sovereign 3/1 from 9/1 1630 – One Ruler 12/1 from 18/1 1715 – Group One Power 7/4 from 5/1 1750 – Ejtilaab 4/1 from 11/2 Binfield said: “Unsurprisingly Bolshoi Ballet is pretty strong at the top of the market after his stable companion Snowfall hacked up in yesterday’s Cazoo Oaks and his Derrinstown victory looks one of the strongest pieces of form on offer, but we’ve also seen plenty of support for Hurricane Lane who obviously scored in the Dante in the colts’ equivalent of the trial Snowfall won at York.”

1026: Promising news for Value Bet and followers with the money for One Ruler and Zhang Fei as they are two of four selections for Matt today. There's no shortage of tips, views and previews on the site and they can all be found via the links at the top of the page. Tom Stanley and Dave Yeats are the two presenters currently previewing the action on Racing TV and they're starting with the Derby and the decision of Aidan O'Brien to run just one horse in the Classic. Bolshoi Ballet was ridden forwards when winning the Derrinstown and showed a good turn of foot. He has been described as a straightforward and genuine horse so perhaps connections are quite hopeful that he'll be able to control his own destiny from, or close to, the lead.

1018: Betfair's Barry Orr is speaking to Racing TV. "How short he (Bolshoi Ballet) gets is open to debate but it's shaping up to be a really good renewal. "I think we went 7/1 from 33s and subsequently shortened her (Snowflake) into 5/1. We've yet to see Love this season but three-year-old fillies have such a good record in the Arc. "He (Bolshoi) was as big as 2/1 on the exchange yesterday when the rain came but he's 6/4 on the Sportsbook. Hurricane Lane is into 6s. Good money for One Ruler, he was 25/1 yesterday. Mohaafeth is a negative. Paying four places on the Sportsbook is a big concession. We've seen good money for Gear Up as well, 28/1 is coming under pressure. "Two non-runners in the Diomed so only two places on the Sportsbook but original places stand on the Exchange so three places there. Century Dream is 7/4 and Bell Rock 11/4. "There's one (market mover) in the first race it is Zhang Fei for the Coles, was 33/1 and into 12s. In the Dash, Sunday Sovereign has been really strong, 13/2 > 4/1."

1007: A happy Cazoo Derby Day to you all. It feels much more like a summer highlight with the sun beating down rather than the rain falling too. Andrew Cooper spoke yesterday about how quickly Epsom dries out and with temperatures set to hit 25C or so and the Derby not being run until 1630, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if conditions ended up on the fast side of good despite yesterday's unforecast amounts of rain. There was almost 12mm of rain rather than the predicted 2-4mm and it was still drizzling at 6pm. That has led to quite a few non-runners on account of the going (still good to soft) which surprises me a little, I would have thought connections might have been tempted for a race or two to be run.