Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cazoo Derby Festival

1019: The June Classics (as in the Oaks and Derby in the month and June, not long-running sitcom Terry and June) are about breeding as much as anything else.

The Derby is obviously of huge importance as far as making a stallion goes and the Oaks is no less relevant.

Then there are the questions about which runners will stay the trip with so many of the three-year-olds untested over a mile and a half at this stage of the season.

Being a daughter of Camelot, you would think that Santa Barbara's stamina would be cast iron but John Ingles suggests that may not be the case in his excellent pedigree guide to the Oaks field.

