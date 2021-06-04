Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cazoo Derby Festival

Day one of the Cazoo Derby Festival is headlined by the Oaks and the Coronation Cup and there's opposition to the Aidan O'Brien trained runners.
1019: The June Classics (as in the Oaks and Derby in the month and June, not long-running sitcom Terry and June) are about breeding as much as anything else.
The Derby is obviously of huge importance as far as making a stallion goes and the Oaks is no less relevant.
Then there are the questions about which runners will stay the trip with so many of the three-year-olds untested over a mile and a half at this stage of the season.
Being a daughter of Camelot, you would think that Santa Barbara's stamina would be cast iron but John Ingles suggests that may not be the case in his excellent pedigree guide to the Oaks field.
Two Group Ones with two relatively short-priced favourites (although Santa Barbara continues to drift) and there are reasons for being against both of them but equally both will have their share of strong supporters too and how Al Aasy and Santa Barbara fare may well shape the day for a lot of people.
Both horses have been the subject of unusually warm words from their trainers.
It's not the first time we've heard such sentiments from Aidan O'Brien but when he has spoken as keenly about a runner as he has about this filly, it has paid to listen.
William Haggas may have fewer opportunities to reach for the superlatives but he doesn't do so without good reason and Al Aasy has looked every bit as good as the carefully chosen adjectives have suggested.
He takes a marked step up in grade though and faces two decent candidates from Ballydoyle (and others) while Santa Barbara's inexperience, head carriage and ability to handle the track have all been held against her in the preliminary previews.
It's almost time for the talking to stop.
