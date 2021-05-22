Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

The Curragh's classic card has received the go-ahead and you can follow all of the action from there and around the UK live throughout the day.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1156: There are a few market movers from Paddy Power for the cards at Newmarket and the Curragh. At Newmarket: 1325 Sovereign Prince 15/8 from 100/30,

1400 Additional 15/8 fav from 7/2,

1435 Apparate 7/2 from 9/2,

1505 Bilhayl 7/4 fav from 15/8 fav

1540 Zeeband 5/2 fav from 3/1

1615 Encounter Order 15/4 from 8/1

1650 Lucander 15/8 fav from 100/30 fav At the Curragh: 1445 Make A Challenge 8/1 from 9s

1520 La Barrosa 10/1 from 11s & Monaasib 16/1 from 18s

1555 Roca Roma 15/2 from 9s

1625 Lets 6/1 from 7s

1143: It could be a day of more ups than downs for Jim Crowley in Sussex even if Al Zaraaqan gets beaten as he's on a couple of short-priced favourites for his retainer. I'm not in a rush to take on St Leger fifth Hukum in the Tapster Stakes but with Aldaary being odds-on in the preceding seven furlong handicap, I think there's scope for an each-way play. It's more speculative obviously but Richard Hannon has won this race with some useful horses (Beat Le Bon and Oh This Is Us) and runs Soundslikethunder who can be backed at double figures. All considered he ran well enough in a Newmarket maiden in July on his sole juvenile start (Dhahabi, Dinoo - who has an entry for Monday for a new yard - and New Mandate the first three) and he's run two solid races this season. Hopefully, there's more to come and he's preferred to Talbot who was highly tried last year but returned to action with a good run at a more realistic level. I was also quite sweet on Crowley's ride in the penultimate race. He's back on board Asiaaf who has changed hands since Crowley rode her to finish second to the seriously progressive Believe In Love over C&D last summer. She's had a nice pipe-opener for David Menuisier and I'd be disappointed if she didn't have a big say in the finish of the fillies' handicap although it's a little unnerving that she's uneasy in the market.

1128: I was going to segue neatly from the last line of the last post to the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood and the chances of Majestic Dawn - another son of Dawn Approach - only to find that he's a non-runner. It's a little disappointing for the competitiveness of the race and because I was happy enough to take the Cambridgeshire winner on. For all that Al Zaraaqan may benefit from a return to 10 furlongs and drop in grade, I was suitably underwhelmed with his run at Newmarket to be keen to oppose him too and the old boy Desert Encounter is the one that appeals most. He looked as good as ever at Sandown and this reliable sort has course form to his name and with cut underfoot while his yard is flying. He's still the one I'd want to back. Hopefully, I might have the opportunity to play up some winnings following Prince Alex's victory in the preceding race! He represents another in-form trainer in Ralph Beckett and shaped encouragingly on his seasonal return in a hot race at Salisbury. With that run under his belt and conditions to suit, I'd be very hopeful that this progressive individual can resume an upward curve that saw him win five on the bounce last season. He's only a general 6/4 shot (some 13/8 about) and it's 4s bar so his chance is clearly there for all to see but if I had to choose one horse to run for me today, he'd be the fellow.

1110: It's quite an interesting market for the Silver Bowl with the unexposed Raadobarg on the drift to to 4/1 from quotes of 9/4 yesterday with the grizzled veteran Heights of Abraham (well, he's raced seven times) the new jolly at 7/2 (from 13/2). He was an easy winner at Ripon just six days ago (over 10 furlongs) so is very obviously in form and has no ground concerns. The drop back to a mile might be more of an issue and it's the trip that worries me with Wobwobwob as I wasn't quite convinced that his stamina will stretch out on testing ground. He won well over seven last time and his previous third, over a mile, at Newmarket reads well with the winner, Bullace, finishing a close third in a Listed race at Sandown this week. Adrian Keatley's runner was last off my list, leaving Nebulosa and Headingley. I was with the former when she won at Goodwood and see no reason to desert her with Oisin Murphy giving her a positive mention in his Sporting Life column. She should progress for this step up in distance and that she still has the potential to be a good bit ahead of her mark. She's my principal hope but Headingley may well have won at Goodwood last time but for hanging badly across the track and it's not difficult to envisage him getting to the front at Haydock and running on dourly to keep all at bay in a fashion that has become familiar with Mark Johnston-trained horses. The Sussex form hasn't exactly worked out with subsequent runners finishing third, second and fifth (at 10/3f, 17/2 & 14/1) but it's not disastrous and this son of Dawn Approach should have more to offer. The ground is a question mark but plenty of the sire's progeny act well on it.

1058: Fran Berry's column has just 'dropped' with his preview of the Irish 2000 Guineas and I was pleased to see him give a positive mention to Monaasib. Berry has a couple of selections for today's card, including one at 25/1, and you can find those by clicking on the image above this post. It is a typically busy day in England and the Silver Bowl at Haydock is always a handicap to look forward to, not least because it's a quality three-year-old contest but also as it usually throws up a horse or two that's well worth bearing in mind for Royal Ascot. There's a disappointing numerical turnout - not the first time that's been said this season - but the quality of the race seems to be as good as ever and I've more or less got my short-list down to two!

1035: The juvenile contests that start the Curragh card could be even trickier than usual given the underfoot conditions and Cadamosto is a notable non-runner from the GAIN Marble Hill Stakes. There should be no such problems in assessing the claims of the relatively experienced contenders for the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes and Lanwades Stud Stakes who both have short-priced favourites at the top of their markets. Glen Shiel provided Hollie Doyle with a day to remember at Ascot in October and he should relish the conditions for his return but does have a penalty to carry. Sonaiyla and Speak In Colours were behind him in the autumn but appear to pose the biggest threat. My preference would be for the latter who won this race last year and who ran Glen Shiel to half a length (when fourth of nine with Sonaiyla a neck second) over course and distance in August when giving 5lbs to the winner. He has race fitness on his side and is an each-way price at a general 6/1. I'm far happier to side with Champers Elysees who was one of the stories of last season. She was a beaten favourite on her return but didn't shape at all badly and I'd expect and hope to see her taking a big step forwards now that she's got a run under her belt. She, too, is penalised but appears to have more of a class edge over her rivals and should have no problem with the ground.

1019: The betting for the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas seems a little surprising with Newmarket winner Poetic Flare so readily pushed out on the back of his defeat in the French Guineas. There are potentially valid reasons for his defeat at Longchamp and his trainer has successful form in turning his horses out quickly and often while Poetic Flare himself has proved his ability to handle testing ground. It seems a little odd, therefore, to find him two points longer in the betting than Van Gogh who was seven lengths behind him at Newmarket. The latter's trainer has a little bit of history with the Curragh classic and that must be factored into the price of any / all of his runners and he's also had horses perform below expectations at Newmarket and bounce back in Ireland. I don't think Van Gogh shaped too badly the last day but he didn't shape well enough to want to back him at 4/1; those who took the early 8/1 are entitled to feel pleased with themselves. The ground, as for several of the field, is an unknown for Lucky Vega while Wembley is just 11/2 despite finishing 18 lengths adrift at Newmarket and Mac Swiney isn't much longer despite having had an infection when running in the Derrinstown. Perhaps I should just forget about missing the price and look to dutch Van Gogh and Poetic Flare - I'm leaning towards that as the most 'sensible' course of action - but I've also been trying to persuade myself to consider Monaasib. A close second to High Definition in the Beresford Stakes at the end of a busy juvenile campaign, he didn't shape too badly on his reappearance in the Classic trial won by Poetic Flare and a little improvement from that run could see him take a hand; the 18/1 tempts me with several firms paying four places and Sky Bet five.

1012: Good morning, it's not exactly jolly boating weather but the Curragh has passed an early morning inspection and there are no problems reported elsewhere. You can find all of the going news here and the non-runners here. There are quite a few absentees as you would expect despite the forecasts having been pretty accurate. The ground around the countries is set to be pretty testing but I'm sure plenty of you will have been pouring through the form books to identify those that handle soft ground or those whose pedigree suggests they might, just as Timeform's John Ingles did yesterday (you can click on the image above to read it if you haven't done so already).