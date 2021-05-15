Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

The opener at Thirsk saw Choux backed late from 40/1 into 10/3 and land the gamble in fine style. Follow all of today's action from Al Shaqab Lockinge day live.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1316: There has been some drizzle at Newbury although it looks bright enough on the telly. War Of Courage runs a big race for Alice Haynes at a huge price and Al Shibli shapes well in defeat but there's a photo between Dukebox and Dairerin. The judge hasn't called it but the presenters believe Ryan Moore has got up. Dukebox is called the winner by Judge Guy Lewis. He was very easy to back and returned at 8/1.

1306: Dairein is the runner whose form has just been boosted but he's out at 6/1 in this six runner field. The money for Richard Hannon's Al Shibli is interesting, not least because the yard's juveniles often improve considerably from their initial outing. As such I'd be looking to take this one on in the hope that his inexperience catches him out although on the other side of the coin, the stable does have a good record in this race and also saddle Dukebox (15/2). Honky Tonk Man takes Nick Luck's eye and Roger Charlton has saddled a juvenile debut winner this season but his is another stable whose runners can often be expected to be in need of that initial experience. Al Shibli has a bit of size about him apparently, 'quite a powerful looking colt' I think is what Luck said. The Gatekeeper sets the standard having won on debut before finishing second to the Brocklesby winner Chipotle at Ascot and I would prefer to back Mark Johnston's runner of the market leaders. He does have softer ground to contend with but as a son of Excelebration, I can't see that being a problem. Al Shibli is the outright favourite now though and this is an interesting level of support for the debutant. They're going behind.

1253: It's the bookmakers' representative slot on the telly and Sam Boswell reports that his firm aren't at all keen to take on Palace Pier. He reports money for that one's stablemate, Logician, in the Al Rayyan Stakes and newcomer Al Shibli in the opening contest plus One Journey later on the card. Niall Hannity has just interviewed Shane Kelly about Choux who landed that gamble in the first at Thirsk and he wasn't giving anything away. Great poker face. Hannity started asking about the vibes before the race and the confidence. "Dave was...," Kelly started to reply before trailing off into a long pause which revealed more in what wasn't said than what was. "She's not very big and that was his concern. I don't know what she's beat but she was quietly impressive I thought. I was happy to get a lead early doors, race up the middle and when I let her go it was never in any doubt." He was then asked whether the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot might be next. "Yeah, I'd imagine so. There's not really too many more options in the early part. She's got a good mind. I'd imagine Dave will roll the dice. She's won, you can't do any more than that." They're almost loaded for division two..... PHOTO between Cardiff and long-time leader Sophie's Star. Mystic Moonshadow ran well for a long way for Bez and Jedd O'Keeffe and did enough to suggest that they will have some fun with her. The judge has called Sophie's Star as your winner. She was beaten almost seven lengths at Ripon just eight days ago so clearly took a big step forwards for that initial experience but the winner of that Ripon race lines up at Newbury in around 10 minutes time.

1241: Steve Mellish has just described Palace Pier as 'a staying miler' which is a point Matt made in his Value Bet column. Mellish hopes to see Palace Pier over 10 furlongs later this season and the Eclipse would be an obvious option whether he wins or loses today. There does appear to be some pace in today's line-up which will suit him and bring that 'stamina' into play. Nick Luck reports that there's only been a millimetre of rain overnight and as, of yet, the Newbury track hasn't been hit by any showers with the going still good to soft. Both presenters are fans of Lope Y Fernandez with Luck pointing out that Aidan O'Brien was unequivocal about his runner's targets following his reappearance with this race and the Queen Anne nominated. That's good news for a colt who was campaigned over six and seven last year, his campaign this time around is all about a mile.

1233: GAMBLE LANDED. 40/1 into around 3s. She was returned at 10/3 I think. It turns out someone knew she was a Choux-in. The favourite was very disappointing and only beat a couple home I believe but Choux, who doesn't look the biggest on telly, jumped fast, travelled well and quickened smartly to win by a few lengths from Qwicken at 125/1. Whatever happens with the rest of her career, her connections will always have Thirsk. Wouldn't it have been wonderful to have been watching that, clutching a 40/1 ticket? I wonder what sort of prices she was matched at on the exchanges? The winning distance was a length and three quarters in a time of 1:02:60. Shane Kelly did the steering.

1220: Talking of Twisted Reality (as I was below), Bez of the Happy Mondays is currently being interviewed on Racing TV. Of all the things I never thought I'd see or be listening to........... It's a good thing of course and Bez certainly brings a bit of colour to proceedings. His racing club has a runner in the second in Mystic Moonshadow although she refused to enter the stalls on her intended debut at Redcar. The young Tom Stanley has just asked Dave Nevison if he was a Happy Mondays fan and looked a little taken aback at Nevison's confession that he was before their time, going on to declare himself a New Romantic when he was at university in the early 80s. Don't panic - the racing starts soon! There's a move for Choux. She was a 40/1 chance a little after noon and is now a clear 3/1 second favourite. THIS IS A GAMBLE. Trained by David Evans, who is six from 25 at Thirsk, she's an Exceed And Excel out of a Pivotal mare and represents a yard who usually knows when they have a decent juvenile. The money for her has seen El Hadeeyah drift out to 6/4 and adds a notable layer of intrigue to division one of this fillies' maiden.

1210: There is an odds-on favourite for the first at Thirsk which is around 20 minutes away. Back in Berkshire and the penultimate race on Newbury's card is the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes where Sea Empress is a reasonably warm order having beaten Teona in her maiden at Newcastle. This is a race which could yet have an impact on the Oaks as it did in 2011 when Izzi Top beat Dancing Rain with the pair going on to finish third and first at Epsom. It won't have escaped your attention that Dancing Rain, like Sea Empress, was trained by William Haggas and she also came into this Listed race with just a maiden win to her name although that came in the same season as she'd been beaten on her sole juvenile start. Haggas also won this race in 2018 with subsequent Irish Oaks winner Sea Of Class whose jockeys carried the colours of the same owners as this year's representative. I was interested in Ralph Beckett's Twisted Reality (insert your own joke here) as she won her debut at Nottingham, a track where Beckett has introduced a number of his smart fillies over the years. She holds an entry in the Oaks and it will be fascinating to see how she goes. As Dancing Rain proved, defeat doesn't necessarily mean an end to Classic ambitions. At Thirsk, Niall Hannity has spoken to Hollie Doyle who starts talking about her ride in the Sporting Life Handicap (did I mention that?!) Fox Duty Free "He has his quirks but on his day he's very good. He was consistent on the all-weather over the winter and back on turf today, we'll see what he can do." Hannity pointed out that he can be keen but Doyle was hopeful that the drop back in trip and dynamics of the track and race would suit the market leader. And on the juveniles for Archie Watson: "We're just hoping they can take a big step forwards from their first appearance and go well."

1154: The London Gold Cup isn't the only decent handicap on the card at Newbury with the finale over a mile also well worth close inspection. King Ottokar, who will be ridden by Oisin Murphy, is on a potentially attractive mark while Blue Mist is reunited with Ryan Moore on his return from a wind operation. I thought it might be worth chancing two at longer odds and one of them, Vintager, has been supported. He's been around the block but is relatively new to the Crisfords' yard and is another runner who has been rated notably higher in the past. The booking of Silvestre de Sousa takes the eye as he has four wins from 20 rides for the stable, finishing second or third on a further seven runners which is a pretty decent record. The other runner, Kenzai Warrior, is more speculative as the handicapper hasn't cut him too much slack yet. He cut little ice in last season's 2000 Guineas and struggled in three subsequent starts yet has only been dropped by 5lbs. He may need to drop a little further down the weights but Roger Teal has his string in good order and Kenzai Warrior returns having been gelded and with cheekpieces added. He won't mind any rain that falls (having won on heavy) and it could be all those changes - along with competing at a lower level - help to bring about a return to form and he's out at 20/1 in a couple of places which is the sort of price I'm happy to take a chance at.

Ryan Moore rides an interesting one in the James Wigan colours at Newbury

1138: The London Gold Cup is always a fascinating contest as Ben Linfoot discusses in his big-race analysis. It will be exciting to see if the 10 furlong handicap can throw up another potential pattern race performer and the market is proving reasonably lively with King Frankel, popular on our tipping pages, one of those for the money. Andrew Balding hasn't won this prize since lifting it with Expense Claim in 2012 but he's sent out a second and third in the last three renewals and often has one run well. I couldn't quite stretch myself into making a case for this year's Kingsclere representative, Dejame Paso, who make a quick turnaround after a good second at Ascot but I did try! He was better than last place suggests in a good Sandown maiden last year and has looked a work in progress over a mile this term. Plenty of use was made of him at Ascot which raises a question of how well he will settle for Hayley Turner but he had looked in need of a step up in trip prior to that at Epsom and his pedigree offers hope on the stamina front. He may not win today but he's definitely a horse I'll be keeping a close eye on with the future in mind. I passed by River Alwen initially but I kept finding myself coming back to the top-weight as I think there's some mileage in his price (12/1). He's more exposed than many in the field (after a whole five starts) and the race has tended to be dominated by more lightly raced runners. The form of his Newmarket win is also pretty easy to knock with two of the fancied runners firing blanks yet I was taken with the manner of his success, he did it all very easily for Jamie Spencer and I'd be prepared to give the pair the chance to back up that impression with several firms paying down to fourth for each-way bets. Incidentally, he was one place behind Tasman Bay in the course and distance Listed race won by Hurricane Lane in April.

1108: How about fancies today? Reading the previews last night, I noticed that the Punting Pointers team and Matt Brocklebank are happy to take on Jumby in the 1515 at Newmarket. I understand why but Jumby has hinted more than once during his short career that he has more in the locker and I'd be hopeful that he can prove that sooner rather than later. He is 'only' 3/1 but I don't think that's too bad in a race that may not be as competitive as numbers suggest and the booking of William Buick is a sign of intent. Buick's book of outside rides also includes John Leeper and the odds-on Ametist and it could be a very good day indeed for the Godolphin rider. Sticking with the (reasonably) glaringly obvious theme and I like Third Kingdom in the 1935 at Doncaster. This is a decent three-year-old handicap which often goes to a smart handicapper (Bronze Angel, Murad Khan and Spark Plug are recent winners) and there's a reasonable amount of potential among the six runners with two big Newmarket yards responsible for the top two in the weights and preference is for the Gosden runner. His third at Sandown last year has worked out pretty well despite the winner Etonian not going on as hoped but One Ruler was second while the fourth, Flyin' High, has won twice since and lines up against Fancy Man and John Leeper in the Listed Fairway Stakes. It's interesting that one's trainer, Andrew Balding, is prepared to sacrifice a handicap mark of 87 by running in pattern company but it arguably provides some encouragement that Third Kingdom can defy an initial mark of 88 this evening. I was also interested in Twist Of Hay on Town Moor but she's proving easy to back at present. I didn't think she ran at all badly at Pontefract when last seen and believe she's got the scope to progress further in this campaign but perhaps she's best watched on this seasonal reappearance unless the market shows signs of encouragement.

1055: The, ahem, feature race of the day is undoubtedly the Sporting Life Handicap at Thirsk (which gets underway at 1230, the card not the race) and sees Hollie Doyle ride Fox Duty Free for Ralph Beckett. Doyle is also aboard a pair of Archie Watson trained juveniles in the divisions of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes and wrote, in her At The Races blog, of her second ride, Dark Terms, that 'I expect her to show what a quick filly she is with the benefit of that Newcastle debut behind her' which sounded reasonably intriguing. Dark Terms is reasonably popular in the betting but not to the extent that some of the really precocious Watson juveniles are; she's a general 4/1 chance.

1036: I would like to see John Leeper win and win well to put himself firmly in the frame for Epsom. With the colt being named after the trainer's father it makes a nice story and that all helps to add to the charm of the whole thing while it would be wonderful were Snow Fairy to produce some top-class progeny given all that she achieved on the racecourse. That's the second race on the card at Newmarket but don't miss the opening British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes as the last time this was run in 2019 the winner, Daahyeh, went on to win the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on her next start while the second, Raffle Prize, won the Queen Mary Stakes. The race has also thrown up a Chesham Stakes fourth (Beyond Reason, 2018) and a pair of Group Three winners in Tajaanus (Sweet Solera Stakes, 2017) and Kilmah (Prestige Stakes, 2016). That's not a bad roll of honour for the last four years and while there's every chance that the race won't work out at all well one of this seasons, it is clear that it usually attracts some promising individuals and this year's race looks no different.

1028: It's not all about Newbury today with a couple of potential Derby candidates in action at Navan (Wordsworth) and Newmarket. John Leeper runs at the latter venue in the Fairway Stakes and he could be well above par judged by his impressive victory at Newcastle. He will have to earn his stripes in this 10 furlong contest as the standard is set by Chester Vase third Fancy Man who may even be a little better than that bare form suggests having struck for home plenty soon enough on the Roodee. Fancy Man does have to concede 4lbs courtesy of a Listed victory so could still come out as the best horse in the race in defeat. It is not just a two horse race with Sir Mark Todd harbouring high hopes that Tasman Bay can bridge the gulf in class and a big run from the Le Havre colt would boost the claims of Dante Stakes winner Hurricane Lane as the latter finished over three lengths in front of Todd's runner when winning a Listed prize at Newbury in April.

1015: It goes with the territory of being a tipster - or a punter - that sometimes you have to look for chinks in the armour of hot favourites and sometimes there is enough of a hint to oppose them. Both Matt Brocklebank and Simon Holt make cases for Palace Pier not being quite as dead a certainty as his price suggests and that suspicion of vulnerability, perceived or otherwise, helps to add intrigue to an excellent Group One where the opposition to the Gosden-trained four-year-old is decent. He is proving popular in the market though and has shortened up to a general 1/2 and it is 6/1 bar which will appeal to the each-way players. Where do I stand you might - but probably won't - ask? On the fence as usual. It's my preferred position. Although I'm fond of an each-way bet and can't see a great deal wrong with the general 6/1 about Lope Y Fernandez given the smart level of form he's already shown and his scope for further improvement over a mile.