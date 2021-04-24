Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

A fine, sunny day sets the scene for the final day of the Jumps Season which could see Rachael Blackmore lift another big prize. Follow all of the action.

1054: More trainer quotes, this time from Chris Gordon who said after Pasvolsky's Kempton victory: "The plan was to finish in the first four and then go for the big final at Sandown. We've probably blown our handicap mark for that but we might still have a look at that Sandown race because it's a fantastic prize and has been the aim." The best laid plans of mice and men, eh? As it was, Pasvolsky only went up by 4lbs which doesn't seem too harsh in the current environment and it also made me wonder whether some of those he'd beaten - Royaume Uni, tipped by the Punting Pointers team, and Flic Ou Voyou - had also only intended 'to finish in the first four' in order to qualify for today. You can tie yourself in knots with that sort of thinking but we all love a good conspiracy theory don't we?

1033: I feel a little bit 'meh' about Plan Of Attack's price as well. He looked to be trained to the minute for the Kim Muir and was still going well when falling as we know. There's enough to recommend him and Rachael Blackmore was obviously keen enough on his chance to put herself through another stint of quarantine to take the ride and that in itself ought to be a clear pointer. Irish Prophecy was put up on these pages at the start of the week and I'm surprised there's not more interest in his chance at the moment. He's had a nice prep run over hurdles and was progressive in the autumn. I'd be closer to taking a punt on him at 14s than I would on the market leaders. I even wondered whether The Young Master might be capable of rolling back the years with a good conditional taking the ride but maybe that's stretching things too far. Checkitout is at the other end of his career but I've already managed to get him completely wrong more than once this season. He looked promising at Uttoxeter in a race won by Demachine and again when falling at Ludlow but didn't build on that the next twice before winning two on the bounce, then flopping at Haydock. No prizes for guessing which occasions I backed him. There's definitely an engine and some talent there and he's showing blue on Oddschecker but that's definitely not down to me!

1018: Betting is a subjective thing, particularly when it comes to prices and discussions of 'value'. I started going through the Sandown runners early yesterday afternoon and On To Victory was a 13/2 chance which I thought was quite tempting but I'm not remotely tempted by the 9/2 which he was by yesterday evening and still is this morning. I do back each-way quite a lot so that colours my thinking more than it may do with others. Similarly, I could be very interested in Enrilo in the feature race but not at 4/1 given that the form of his Newbury win isn't exactly exciting and, like many in the field, he has a good deal to prove faced with this new test of stamina. Price is the name of the game for our longstanding Value Bet column and one of today's selections, Golan Fortune, is proving popular and is down to a general 8/1. Trainer Phil Middleton seems very excited by his claims, telling the Post: "Once again he's in serious order and I think we can put a line through Uttoxeter. I'll be gutted if he's not bang there. I'm really excited." Mind you I did a quick search for that quote and found he'd said similar things before Uttoxeter so......

1006: I was looking at the recent winners of the bet365 Gold Cup, wondering what sort of weight carrying performance might be expected that only two winners have carried more than 10-12 and they were the talented pair of Hadrian's Approach (11-0) and Tidal Bay (11-12). It made me wonder how Tidal Bay's rating compared to today's topweight Crosspark and I was more than surprised to see that the enigmatic old boy was rated 154 when successful as an 11-year-old in 2012, just 4lbs higher than today's topweight who I wouldn't have placed in the same ballpark talent wise. That assumption is based on absolutely nothing which remined me of words I read in Simon Rowlands' Sectional Spotlight this week where he said 'I think it is too easy for individuals to castigate handicappers for specific ratings without ever themselves having worked through the process of putting a rating out there and seeing whether it stands up or falls down.' I quite rightly stand corrected but still.......I'd have fancied Tidal Bay conceding 4lbs.