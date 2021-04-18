Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

The seasons merge with staying chasers and Classic contenders showcasing their credentials this afternoon and you can follow all of the action live.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1402: It's a bit busy on Racing TV today and I've managed to tune into their dedicated Newbury stream just as Nick Luck was signing off having run through the field in the paddock for the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling). Timing is everything.

1351: Two circuits ahead of the runners at Ayr and it's a three-way go for the lead as they enter the back straight and approach the second where there was a mistake by Hurricane Harvey. Pilbara is being given a waiting ride and will have to pass the whole field to win. Almost completed a circuit (they've jumped nine now) and all fairly uneventful. One More Fleurie still leads from Hurricane Harvey but it's a closely bunched field with five to jump. Sirwilliamwallace is moving up to challenge for the lead and Pilbara is being asked for an effort turning in. The leader has kicked again and is over two out. One More Fleurie takes the last in fine style and that's enough to seal victory from Mac Tottie and The Butcher Said. That was all very straightforward really and a good ride from Charlie Todd who controlled the pace and saved more than enough to kick in the straight. I seem to recall Ruby Walsh responding to praise of similar rides in a slightly negative manner, suggesting the other jockeys are at fault as opposed to the winning rider doing anything extraordinary. Usual caveats about my failing memory apply but I'm fairly sure I haven't imagined that. One More Fleurie was returned at 11/1.

A tricky upcoming handicap Chase at @ayrracecourse and both Ruby Walsh and @MCYeeehaaa like two each way plays at nice prices pic.twitter.com/sltVHNkF81 — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) April 18, 2021

1345: Nico de Boinville: "What a legend and what a great effort by the team, the boss and the horse. He absolutely loves it. He was down at the start and showing his old character. They went a good gallop and the race slightly fell into out laps." Apparently the owners have opted to retire Theinval so he has gone out in a blaze of glory. Hats off to the old boy. De Boinville added that he's looking forward to riding Altior at Sandown next Saturday. I wonder if we'll be saying the same thing then? We're back to Ayr for the three mile CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase. I was pretty taken with Five Star Getaway last time so he'd do for me but Emmet Mullins' horses have made plenty of headlines this season and it would be no great surprise to see Pilbara provide another advertisement of his skills. It is open and competitive though (did I say that before The Shunter ran at Cheltenham too?) and 9/2 the field.

🏇😬 Talk about drama, check out the opener at @wincantonraces!



Agony for David Maxwell on Shantou Flyer as the 1/6 favourite unseats following the last to hand the race to 16/1 shot Keltus!



😅 That punch of the air at the end...pic.twitter.com/TG3LSGEyNc — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1335: They are almost all loaded. Off for the John Porter. Euchen Glen leads into the straight from Tyson Fury. The favourite has only Red Verdon behind with half a mile to run but goes well and has plenty of daylight. Not quite whoosh but he has quickened impressively. As easy as you like. Al Aasy leads home Without A Fight and Outbox and that's a perfect start to the winner's 2021 campaign as he attempts to live up to his trainer's high hopes. 'A Group One horse taking on Group Three rivals, it really was on that performance' says Mellish. He does have a few quirks though. Meanwhile, better late than never, the aforementioned clip from Wincanton is above. Back at Newbury and Jim Crowley has been talking to Matt Chapman: "A very high class horse. Just a good ground horse, at Goodwood last year the ground was very quick last year and he didn't let himself down the hill. "I hope he would be a King George horse but he has to keep progressing. The way he travels in his races, I'd say a mile and a half is his best trip."

Timeform’s John Ingles previews the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Sunday and picks out his best bet. — Timeform (@Timeform) April 18, 2021

1322: Back to Newbury for the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes ( otherwise known as the John Porter Stakes). Al Aasy is a short price and the Racing TV experts are in agreement that he is priced up on reputation and potential. He 'clearly carries a lot of stable confidence' says Mellish and Luck adds that William Haggas has used the word 'best' a great deal when talking about Al Aasy but he has been off since failing to live up to his billing in the Gordon Stakes. There's an ideal nine-runner field for those wanting an each-way option away from the jolly and Kipps is one of those who has attracted support throughout the morning. Consequently a lot of juice has gone out of his price. Kieran Shoemark says 'we'll find out a lot more today' but is hoping for a big run from Tyson Fury while Timeform's Andrew Asquith nominated Deja as one of his horses to look out for today, saying 'All of his best form has come on ground softer than good, which is a slight concern, but the galloping nature of Newbury will really suit him and his record when fresh is excellent.' Ryan Moore is a notable booking for Peter Chapple-Hyam's runner.

Click on the image for race reports and reaction from Newbury

1312: The runners are approaching the start at Ayr and this probably isn't the deepest race given that Theinval, who seems to have been around for ever, is third favourite at 6/1. A quick check reveals that he's a young and sprightly 11 and he didn't look a back number when running here on Friday but I would still be surprised to see him beating the top two. Dan Skelton: "This horse is taking on much better horses than he's taken on before, over fences anyway. I couldn't be happier with him." He goes on to say of Calico that he has a 'big chance' and that this is 'the perfect type of race for him'. That's music to my ears. Ed Chamberlin reveals that Richard Hannon will make a decision on the Guineas tomorrow for Snow Lantern but did confirm that she will be entered for the Oaks. If you're not in it....... Meanwhile at Ayr, Grand Sancy has cleared the first from King d'Argent. They are leaving the back straight and Duke of Navan tracks the favourites with King d'Argent going best. Theinval is creeping into it as they approach the fourth last. King D'Argent gets a reminder over two out and he can't shake off the challengers. Here comes Theinval! Would you Adam and Eve it? That's the second time the old boy has won this race. He was returned at 6/1.

1302: Well, well, well - that was impressive. Snow Lantern wins at 3/1 and wins in very good style from the two main market rivals with the newcomer Saleymm disappointing. All roads lead to the 1000 Guineas and an attempt to emulate her dam I should think. As you'd expect, she still looks a shade inexperienced for all that she was better than on her debut. That's an exciting start to the day. A quick glance at the Oddschecker grid reveals that she's as low as 10/1 for the fillies' classic and Sean Levey tells Matt Chapman that 'would be a good plan' but the final decision will be made by the trainer and owners of course.

We kick off todays @itvracing with a 3yo Maiden and Ruby and @MCYeeehaaa give their views below pic.twitter.com/BoAF7RnVGw — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) April 18, 2021

1250: The runners are in the paddock at Newbury where Nick Luck and Steve Mellish are casting their expert eyes over them. Mellish is taken with Fantastic Fox who ran at Nottingham in November, finishing third on soft ground. His trainer Roger Varian won a division of this race in 2015 with Intilaaq but he was a 9/4 chance whereas this fellow is out at 7s. Derab is hardening in the market as Snow Lantern drifts (11/4) which probably tells you all that you need to know about how they looked in the paddock although Luck describes her as 'looking ready' whereas Mellish thinks the favourite is the 'least imposing' of the market principals. The filly could lose and still enhance her 1000 Guineas claims. The first three in the market have all had a race so it's interesting to see the Crisford newcomer at around the same price as Fantastic Fox. Not surprisingly Saleymm looks the part on paper and the market suggests he's shown something at home. It's 20/1 bar the four.

Going update from Clerk of the Course Keith Ottesen #DDFSpringTrials pic.twitter.com/DmnafnW636 — Newbury Racecourse (@NewburyRacing) April 18, 2021

1239: There are progressive chasers lining up in the first two races at Ayr with King d'Argent and Five Star Getaway taking up a fair share of their respective books with punters having the quandary if whether they can cope with rises in the weights as well as grade. The latter did win well at Haydock but got hit with a 15lb rise. The card ends with a bumper and even though it's not a graded race it often turns out to be pretty informative with Nicky Henderson often sending one of his nicer prospects up for the contest (he's won it with Pym and William Henry of late). He's represented again but Paul Nicholls has provided daughter Megan with plenty of firepower and they collected the Aintree bumper and have a live chance this afternoon with Flemenstide which the market has fully taken into account. There are a couple of runners over from Ireland too and I know bumpers aren't everyone's cup of tea but I'm looking forward to it.

Check out Sky Bet's big extra place offer at Ayr

1220: Rather surprisingly, no one seems to have posted a clip of David Maxwell unseating after the last when long odds-on but I'll keep an eye out. It allowed Keltus to collect at 16/1 but that's small beer compared to the pick of the action ahead of us. I touched on the Spring Cup earlier this morning with the absence of the overnight favourite. I'm leaning towards taking on Matthew Flinders who still looked like a work in progress last season. He was the subject of positive mention from Oisin Murphy in his Sporting Life column last season and Murphy is back on board today having not been available for the last four starts. I just feel that he always seems to be pretty well found in the market and while there's a good reason for that, I'm never particularly inclined to back horses with that profile. Course and distance winner Johan is put up in the day's best bets but I rather like the top-weight Raaeq as an each-way option with all those extra places on offer. Talking of extra place races.......(above).

🌪️ Very nice debut win for Frankel filly Zabeel Queen @Ascot for @varianstable pic.twitter.com/lSPSIEzw6Y — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 25, 2020

1206: High drama at Wincanton..... Clip to follow as soon as I've found it on twitter. It was all going according to plan for Shantou Flyer and David Maxwell but then..... While I wait for that, there's time for another clip which I had unearthed earlier which was of Snow Lantern's debut at Ascot last July (above). That's her only start to date but is form that gives her leading claims in the opener at Newbury with Derby entry Darab the obvious rival. It should be a very informative start to the card and those words could be repeated throughout the day.

🏇 Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the (Group 3) Greenham Stakes at Newbury.



Champagne Stakes winner Chindit tops our ratings on 129, sitting 1lb clear of his rivals coming into today's feature contest.



🤔 Who do you think will land the spoils this afternoon? — Timeform (@Timeform) April 18, 2021

1146: The Greenham promises to be a very good race and is a contest that has, in recent seasons, featured the likes of Frankel, Olympic Glory, Kingman, Muharaar, Barney Roy and Mohaather. That's not a bad little list and I think there's plenty of depth to this year's field. Chindit heads the betting but Richard Hannon has, understandably, left a little to work on with the Guineas in mind and therein lies the danger. With no confidence, I'm quite looking forward to seeing Nando Parrado who seems to be underestimated by most but certainly not by his trainer Clive Cox. Cox, who has his team in good form, has long felt that the Coventry Stakes winner would appreciate a step up in trip, saying last season: “I would say he could have the potential to go a little further. He’s given me that impression – he’s a very strong, athletic colt. I think six furlongs is clearly agreeable after winning the Coventry as he did, but I think he has the scope and potential to go a little bit further as well.” He did run over seven furlongs in France but that was in October on heavy ground and this afternoon should tell us more about his likely ambitions for the season, as it will for a number of his rivals.

Best Bets | 18th April | Scottish Grand National | Sporting Life and Timeform

1129: As you can see from the tweet below, Sky Bet have a money back offer today. A couple of highlights from the Sky Bet market movers include Thyme White and Glory And Fortune at Ayr, Tanrudy at Wincanton (1340) and Maggie Thunder at Dundalk (1330). You could double the last-named with the similarly named Mighty Thunder in the Scottish Grand National. Or, if you fancied, you could check out Sky Bet's 'Mini-Race Markets' which can be found towards the foot of this page. Sky Bet have priced up a race between the English trained runners (that is, against each other as opposed to against the Scots) and again between the Scottish trained runners. It's self-explanatory when you look at it. Aye Right heads the Scottish betting at 7/2 ahead of Dingo Dollar at 9/2 with Sam's Adventure and Soldier of Love both 7/2 in the English market. I just caught a little of Betfair's Barry Orr on Racing TV and he gave particular mention to Lucid Dreamer in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling at 1410) in which his firm are paying four places and, in the following Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes, Chindit is proving very popular but there has been good support for the Richard Fahey trained Rhythm Master.

We have a Money Back As Cash offer in the opening race at @NewburyRacing 🏇@skysportsAlexH has cast her eye over the field & likes the look of one horse in particular 🧐 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) April 18, 2021

1119: There is a chance of some drizzle at Ayr, Racing TV are reporting but hopefully there won't be enough to materially effect the ground if the forecast proves correct. It is somewhat sunnier at Stratford where Stewart Machin and Sam Turner are previewing the card (and already looking forward to watching Line Of Duty apparently) with the first race just 25 minutes away. How time flies. The duo have highlighted support for Romanov who hasn't been on the track for 143 days, avoiding the worst of the winter ground, and returns from a mark that's 4lbs lower than his last winning perch; he lines up at 1357.

The Shark has five he fancies today. https://t.co/s6gMgoXIJm — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 18, 2021

1108: I've just been sent details of some of the morning's market movers from Paddy Power. Newbury 1.35 Kipps 9/1 from 11s 3.20 Newbolt 20/1 from 22 Ayr 1.15 King D’Argent 6/4f from 15/8f 1.50 Dublin Four 7/1 from 9s 2.25 Thyme White 6/1 from 9s 3.00 Tamaroc Du Mathan 13/8 from 7/4 3.35 Mister Fogpatches 7/1 from 15/2 That bit of money for Kipps is quite interesting. He often attracts support but it hasn't quite happened for him yet with his only victory coming in an all-weather novice at the end of 2019. There's no doubt the talent is there though.

Saint Etienne - Calico

1055: We've lost Voix du Reve from the Scottish Champion Hurdle but there are still sufficient runners to offer three places if that's how you roll. I think Tommy's Oscar has been underestimated in the market again but I prefer the claims of Calico and Diego du Charmil. The latter is weak in the market in comparison to stablemate Thyme White and I suppose the better fancied runner will get it right one of these days. He's contested many of the better two mile handicaps and often seems to be quite well tipped up. He hasn't really threatened though and the handicapper hasn't cut him much slack so I'm happy enough to continue to overlook him. Diego du Charmil appreciated the drop in grade at Fontwell in what was still a decent little race and that success may well have boosted his confidence and this sort of mark is not beyond him over fences. Somewhat remarkably (or off-puttingly?) he's a double figure price whereas Calico is second favourite and deservedly so for the in-form Skeltons. Useful on the Flat, he could be even better over hurdles and has done everything right so far. I like his chance. I can't help hearing his name without thinking of the Saint Etienne track of the same name, I did like that So Tough album......great tunes for a Sunday morning.

Busy day @ayrracecourse with 5 runners SirWilliamWallace Ryan Mania @mania450 Bass Rock with Danny McMenamin @Danmcmenamin1 Dimple with Peter Kavanagh and 2 in the Scottish National Dingo Dollar with jockey change Ryan Mania and The Ferry Master with Sean Quinlan @SquinlanSean — Sandy Thomson (@LambdenRacing) April 18, 2021

1044: Mister Fogpatches has already been quite well backed but - like a few in the field - his stamina does have to be taken on trust. He's yet to win in five chase starts and hasn't tackled a trip much beyond two miles and five furlongs. He's only ever won once, over hurdles, where he showed his best form at around three miles. He should, then, benefit from tackling a longer trip over fences but whether he will relish four miles is another question altogether. It's not been too bad a policy backing the Irish runners blind though - it would have worked out ok at Aintree! It's not original but I quite liked Notachance and Dingo Dollar against the field. The latter is a former stablemate of the, er, former and gained his first win for new connections last time. Sandy Thomson has performed marvels with similar 'cast-offs' in the last few seasons and Dingo Dollar has long looked as though this sort of test on a flat track would be down his street. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Thomson could eke out a little more improvement from the nine-year-old. Alan King expressed great delight when winning this race in 2013 with Godsmejudge and Notachance has obvious claims on the form of his win in the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick in January. It's easy to forgive his Haydock flop (returned lame) and he was progressing well prior to that.

1030: There is one notable non-runner on the card at Newbury with Troll Peninsula now absent from the Spring Cup. That's rather a shame and not just because he was a runner of some potential but given he was as short as 9/4 in this large-field handicap he gave the race a lovely betting shape for those keen to oppose him. There are currently three runners vying for favouritism with Danyah edging Matthew Flinders and Nugget at present; it's 11/1 bar those three. It's even more competitive at the top of the market for the Scottish Grand National with four - almost six with some firms - runners contesting favouritism. One of them is the sole Irish raider, Mister Fogpatches, whose rider has had to quarantine in order to take the mount. I seem to recall the Irish trained runners have done quite well in Britain this season........

What a fabulous Sunday we have ahead of us!



Scottish Grand National @ayrracecourse (3.35pm)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Classic trials @NewburyRacing🌟



Catch the action on live @itvracing from 12.45pm! pic.twitter.com/BdNaFnBeQ0 — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) April 18, 2021

1020: Good morning, I've never been to the Scottish Grand National meeting but from afar it always look rather good fun, a fairly riotous affair. That won't be the case today of course but the action on the track remains as reliably competitive as ever and should provide us with plenty of entertainment. I have been to Ayr once, a long, long time ago when Celtic Swing won a maiden at 7/2 with Chilly Billy fourth as the 1/2 favourite. Does that age me? I remember it as being a rather empty, grey, flat expanse but I don't remember there being much of a crowd and I was (VERY) young and it was a long time ago so that may be very unfair. It will all look very different today I'm sure.