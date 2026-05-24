Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh

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Paddock updates

6 Lars Soldier - solidly built, low slung colt, busy and a little plain

1 Alaskan Bear - behind in the coat still, stockily built little colt, will keep improving

7 Otherworldly - more athletically built than a lot of these, will grow more, can believe he’ll be better over a longer distance in time

8 Brazilian Diva - busy little filly, wears red hood and jogging. Good level of fitness.

5 Immortal Guard - strong colt, has plenty of hind end, back bandaged, lovely demeanour

No sign of the AOB runners yet, which is unusual.

2 Carry The Flag - arguably the better physical of the two, lengthy and tall, has got a touch warm though

4 Great Barrier Reef - very much a now sprinting colt, close coupled, small, not a scrap of fat on him, really takes the eye

Paddock Verdict

4 Great Barrier Reef is the best today, 5 Immortal Guard also liked