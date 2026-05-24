Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh

The Trackside Live team provide paddock views on the first six races on Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas day at the Curragh where Ryan Moore has won his last six races.
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14:45 - BYD At Finlay Motor Group Spring Fillies Handicap (Premier Handicap)
14:15 - Kilkea Castle Marble Hill Stakes (Group 3)
Paddock updates
6 Lars Soldier - solidly built, low slung colt, busy and a little plain
1 Alaskan Bear - behind in the coat still, stockily built little colt, will keep improving
7 Otherworldly - more athletically built than a lot of these, will grow more, can believe he’ll be better over a longer distance in time
8 Brazilian Diva - busy little filly, wears red hood and jogging. Good level of fitness.
5 Immortal Guard - strong colt, has plenty of hind end, back bandaged, lovely demeanour
No sign of the AOB runners yet, which is unusual.
2 Carry The Flag - arguably the better physical of the two, lengthy and tall, has got a touch warm though
4 Great Barrier Reef - very much a now sprinting colt, close coupled, small, not a scrap of fat on him, really takes the eye
Paddock Verdict
4 Great Barrier Reef is the best today, 5 Immortal Guard also liked
Full Result
1st Great Barrier Reef 8/15 fav
2nd Carry The Flag 5/1
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Paddock updates
3 Green Impress - big, rangy filly with an air of elegance. Green though and having a good look at everything.
1 Akari - leggy and athletic, to go further in time. Has some definition but will come forward for the run.
6 Lan De Ghaire - more of a ready made racehorse. Lengthy but built low. Solid and muscular but lacks class level of some of these.
8 Snowing - very plain for an O’Brien. Raw and babyish, bum high and will keep growing.
4 Heaven's Glory - relaxed nature, low head carriage, will need the run.
7 Pala Aurelia - buzzy and keen to get on with the job, very fit.
5 Lady Patrona - two handlers and one of the better types on show. Been fairly well behaved but occasionally green (hence the two handlers). Still learning on the job but ready for the day.
9 Sun Goddess - physically forward compared to some. Big filly, plenty of body and well muscled.
2 Amsterdam's Law - late to paddock, lovely physical, has plenty of chest but should come on for the run
Paddock Verdict
9 Sun Goddess best in here, really like the 5 Lady Patrona, she’s clearly a bit quirky and best of the rest
Full Result
1st Sun Goddess 4/11 fav
2nd Green Impress 33/1
3rd Heaven's Glory 22/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told Racing TV: “I’m delighted. She had a lovely first run at Naas, and she is a lovely big, strong-striding filly with loads of quality.
“Ryan [Moore, winning rider] said she was very green between two and one out but she opened up really well.
“She could be an Albany filly, or she could go up to seven. 'The lads' love to be at Ascot.”
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