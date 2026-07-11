Live racing blog: Trackside Live Saturday updates from the July Festival at Newmarket

Follow our live parade ring blog for the final day of the Debenhams July Festival plus free video replays of every race.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates 16:00 Boodles Superlative Stakes Verdict

1 best 1 Abraham Lincoln a different type to the winner earlier on the card, delicate head and light through the neck - very much a two year old at this stage, plenty to like 2 Alfred Wallace heavy set type who is deep through the girth, presented the same last time, has a nice way about him 3 Al Hudaiba compact, well muscled type. Not a visual stand out but neat and nothing to dislike. 4 Green Sovereign neat little type, doesn’t jump out on fitness though 5 Notable Dream another nice bayside boy, they tend to be well balanced and pleasing to the eye, might improve a bit for fitness 6 Pikachu very green and having a good shout, no fitness questions but others considerably more professional 7 Silver Dominion makes some appeal as a physical, proper sprinting type and definitely fit, doesn’t stand out in the coat but not a concern from the yard

Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for the second time

Result 1st Aalto 4/1 fav 2nd Back In Black 5/1 3rd Elarak 13/2 Free video replay

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Verdict

7 best. 1 also liked.

1 Royal Zabeel big strong gelding, rib definition and plenty to like 2 Two Tribes still not quite finding best appearance yet, others preferred 3 Elarak poor through the coat but presented the same when second last time; doesn’t inspire 4 Great Acclaim solid, muscular type, fit and well 6 Colombier doesn’t jump out on fitness, a little heavy over ribs 7 Dark Tornado catches the eye again, possibly even sharpened up from last win 8 The Fingal Raven looks fit and well, no issues 9 Back In Black looks in good order, no issues 10 Supido very lean, better of the Williams horses 12 Nostrum has a tendency to look a bit reluctant in recent runs, prefer elsewhere 13 Aalton keeps improving but not at the same level of fitness when running well twelve months ago 14 Physique a little tense and tight through neck and shoulders, typical for him, okay but no better 15 Dapper Huest on toes and moving sideways, needs to settle

St Anton edges out Alfaraz

Result 1st St Anton 10/1 2nd Alfaraz 5/2 fav 3rd Wechaad 5/1 Free video replay

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Verdict

No fitness questions on the Royal Ascot runners but preference given to the 7, who looks very fit after a short break.

1 Tales Of Wisdom presents a little heavy over the ribs, others likely to appeal more from a fitness perspective 2 Moonfall lean, light framed colt. Always presents well, can’t fault fitness again. Having the occasional moment and probably doesn’t jump out like he did in the Britannia. 3 Iron Lily quite green and inexperienced still, having a good neigh and a look about 4 Wechaad two handlers and nicely keen to get on with things, always presents a little heavy over ribs, defined behind, no concerns 5 Sunset Of Leros compact type; well muscled, nothing to dislike 6 St Anton always presents well, full bodied strong colt. Catches the eye but always does. 7 Wild Thoughts lean and muscular, yard’s horses have been presenting well. 8 Alfaraz getting quite warm, even for hot weather, would expect him to look a touch sharper from the yard

Planet Seeker wins under Jamie Spencer

Winning connections reaction Jamie Spencer: “She had a pretty manageable mark if the step up in trip improved her, and it did. I saw Neil Callan’s horse (Havana Pusey) missed it so straight away I was able to slot across behind Oisin. It was a very easy race for me. “There was a line of horses in front of me, but it was a case of counting the furlongs off and trying not to go too soon. She loved the ground. She flew on the ground. It's just nice to get a winner.” Result 1st Planet Seeker 12/1 2nd Machadadorp 10/3 fav 3rd True Test 9/2 Free video replay

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Verdict:

2 best, 9 looks over priced

1 Havana Pusey a little busy and has got warm as a result, heavy set type, doesn’t often jump out on fitness 2 Song N Dance has a bit of class and quality about her, straightforward demeanour and plenty to like 3 Just A Girl workmanlike type as expect to see from the yard, no fitness questions, looks in good order 4 True Test likeable strong filly, fair level of definition, good attitude 5 Machadadorp free moving, easy going filly. No fitness questions. 6 Ruby's Angel strapping filly, fair level of rib definition, looks well enough 7 Shallow presenting heavy for a mare who has raced recently, others preferred 8 Planet Seeker raw filly, still quite unfurnished but one for the notebook, fit 9 Tarot lovely looking filly, quite solidly built and can believe she’d have needed first run, plenty to like

Haffner opens his account at Newmarket

Winning connections reaction: Paul Smith representing the owners: "He had the benefit of a run before so he knew what the game was about and Ryan just kept it simple. He was very smooth and Ryan was very happy with him. He enjoyed the step up to seven furlongs and he enjoyed the ground. “It was just the way that it worked out (that he came here as opposed to Oklahoma or Shakespeare). Aidan was happy to send him across as he is very laid back and he travels well so we know that wouldn’t be a problem, and he took it all in his stride.”

Result 1st Haffner 5/4 fav 2nd Al Wathba 4/1 Free video replay

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Verdict:

Still early days but 2 is clear best, by a fair way. 3 over priced. 7 a negative, 4 a growing concern.

1 Al Wathba one of the better models, big and strong. Little flat through the rump. Perhaps looks like he’ll improve physically as the year goes on. Wouldn’t go as far as saying raw in the frame, but we’ll see a nicer horse in time. 2 Haffner beautiful colt. Well balanced, free moving, sizeable through the chest without being overly big. Having a few neighs but generally fine. 3 Lord Of Winterfell lean and muscular colt, slight framed compared to some of these. A little tense but easily managed. 4 Sioux River another green one, very on toes and hard to manage at times. 5 Subscription solid and muscular, with a fair attitude for a debutante. Some definition but should improve for whatever he does today. 6 Velociraptor having a few green moments, for all he’s fit and well. Not the worst, but not the best. 7 Walkin On The Moon very green and inexperienced, throwing himself out in the pre-parade. Concern at early stage.

16:35 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup 1 Almeraq 2 Big Mojo 3 Comanche Brave 4 Double Rush 5 Prince Of India 6 Quinault 7 Satomo Reve 8 Coppull 9 Division 10 Mission Central 11 Venetian Sun

17:10 Debenhams Handicap 1 Crimson Spirit 2 Exposure 3 Pinatubo's Legacy 4 Sword 5 Nikovo 6 Leadman 7 Rightere Rightnow 8 Harlequin Angel 9 Rogue Messiah 10 Secret History 11 Glen Nevis