Live racing blog: Recap the Trackside Live updates from the Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh

Recap our Trackside Live team paddock views on Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas day at the Curragh where Almaqam landed a first Group 1 and Precise bounced back in the feature.

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16:30 - Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (Group 1) Paddock Updates 4 Black Caviar Gold - quiet demeanour, stockily built filly, fair definition 6 Kensington Lane - Red hood with two handlers, a little fussy but a nice stamp, big walk for a small frame 5 Hope Queen - looks in fair order for reappearance but will improve physically and mentally for the run, a touch unsettled 8 Pivotal Attack - having the occasional moment and quite tense through neck and shoulders 7 Magny Cours - sprinting kind of physical profile, close coupled and compact, definitely fit 10 Sinmara - lengthy, big framed filly, looks like a trip would suit in time, in good order 3 Beautify - leggy and athletic, lean but tends to present that way 12 True Love - always an impressive physical, big bodied filly and looks just as good as Newmarket 9 Precise - definitely improved for Newmarket over hindquarters and even ribs, quite a notable difference although another run might see her at absolute best 1 Abashiri - caught the eye at Newmarket, similar here, lengthy filly 11 Sukanya - presents similar to Newbury, very fit, although probably a little calmer - she was tense there and is managing the atmosphere much better Paddock Verdict Think we might be looking at an AOB 1-2 here, 12 True Love best but notable improvement from the 9 Precise. 6 Kensington Lane appeals at a longer price.

Full Result 1st Precise 4/1 2nd True Love 4/6 fav 3rd Abashiri 6/1

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15:55 - Tattersalls Gold Cup (Group 1) Paddock Updates 3 Edward Hamilton - plain in the coat and looks heavy 1 Almaqam - heavy set horse but quite taken by him on reappearance; better than he looked last year on first start 6 Saddadd - always looks heavy, so no concern, and tends to look completely lacking in interest - looks a bit brighter today. 8 Minnie Hauk - fit and well, was very fussy at BC last year and she’s much more level headed here 7 Tiberius Thunder - compact and strong type, looks more of a sprinting physical 4 Green Impact - always been a good looking horse and presents well again, walks well, very fit 8 Minnie Hauk - starting to fuss 2 Bay City Roller - late to paddock, looks in really good order, shine to coat, probably best I’ve seen him Paddock Verdict Minnie Hauk is fine but doesn’t stand out a clear way from these; preference given for 6 Saddadd who is looking unusually sparky and in great order.

Full Result 1st Almaqam 13/2 2nd Bay City Roller 15/2

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Reaction from winning connections "Winning rider Kieren Shoemark, who was recording his first Irish success, told Racing TV: "That was great, I’m thrilled to get a Group 1 at this stage of the season and cement my association with Ed [Walker, trainer]. “The horse deserves it, he has a monster rating and he's been knocking on the door – I'm glad he's broken his Group 1 maiden and in some style. “He gave me a wonderful feel, he's really improving with age, and he’s a horse that you have to engage early, you have to get the revs up early. “He tends to take a step forward for his first run, long season ahead, but what a horse to go to war with.”

15:20 - Lanwades Stud Stakes (Fillies' And Mares' Group 2) Paddock Updates 8 One Look - will come forward for the run, have seen fitter 4 City Of Memphis - two handlers and fussing, playing with her head, big solid filly, no fitness questions 2 Carolina Jetstream - big, athletic filly with a long reaching walk, middle distance type physical 10 Quebec - big filly, fair level of fitness 11 Sindria - very lean, narrow framed filly, likeable with a good level of fitness 6 Hey Boo - very tense and tight, has got warm as a result, she does do this but not particularly appealing 1 California Dreamer - big moving filly, doesn’t appeal on fitness 2 Carolina Jetstream - has got keen in paddock 7 Jancis - definitely fit, probably not as sharp as when winning at Newmarket 9 Princess Child - likeable type, walks well, relaxed 5 Francophone - sturdy type, looks well, defined 12 Stateira - heavy set filly, plenty of definition behind 3 Celestial Orbit - very keen and strong in paddock, has been sighted doing this before Paddock Verdict Like the 11 Sindria best of these; 4 City Of Memphis is very keen and whilst the 7 Jancis is fit, she doesn’t stand out like she did at Newmarket

Full Result 1st City Of Memphis 2/1 joint-fav 2nd Carolina Jetstream 66/1 3rd Stateira 22/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Paddy Twomey, who also saddled the fourth One Look, told Racing TV: “That went well. “We are delighted with winner, she did what I thought she would do. She’s had three quick runs now, and we are delighted by the way she performed. “She had a setback as a two-year-old and I didnt think chasing after her as a three-year-old was a good idea so we put her away [after the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year]. "I don’t think going to [Royal] Ascot is a good idea, but there are some races in France that will suit her. “I started One Look a bit later this season, with the view to stepping up to 10 furlongs, and she ran a lovely race.”

14:45 - BYD At Finlay Motor Group Spring Fillies Handicap (Premier Handicap) Paddock updates 11 Punica Granatum - needs the run 5 Anushka - big solid filly, doesn’t appeal on fitness 2 Stars Will Shine - a little behind in the coat, fairly fit for reappearance but open to some improvement 6 Cherry Hill Girl - has got warm but definitely notable on fitness 10 Liberation Day - sweating as behind in the coat, nervy and tricky to manage 7 Green Carrera - difficult to fault, big strong filly, good demeanour 4 Prevalence - has quality, walks wells, likeable 9 Goomah - very tense and sweating up, no fitness questions though 12 Glamazon - very lean, red hood but level headed 1 Mayflower - on toes and needs to settle, good level of fitness 3 White Sand Beach - needs the run 8 Expert Dancer - slightly on toes in first time in visor, fit Paddock Verdict 7 Green Carrera has quality compared to majority of these, 4 Prevalence is best alternative

Full Result 1st Green Carrera 4/1 fav 2nd Punica Granatum 7/1 3rd Anushka 13/2

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14:15 - Kilkea Castle Marble Hill Stakes (Group 3) Paddock updates 6 Lars Soldier - solidly built, low slung colt, busy and a little plain 1 Alaskan Bear - behind in the coat still, stockily built little colt, will keep improving 7 Otherworldly - more athletically built than a lot of these, will grow more, can believe he’ll be better over a longer distance in time 8 Brazilian Diva - busy little filly, wears red hood and jogging. Good level of fitness. 5 Immortal Guard - strong colt, has plenty of hind end, back bandaged, lovely demeanour No sign of the AOB runners yet, which is unusual. 2 Carry The Flag - arguably the better physical of the two, lengthy and tall, has got a touch warm though 4 Great Barrier Reef - very much a now sprinting colt, close coupled, small, not a scrap of fat on him, really takes the eye Paddock Verdict 4 Great Barrier Reef is the best today, 5 Immortal Guard also liked

Full Result 1st Great Barrier Reef 8/15 fav 2nd Carry The Flag 5/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told Racing TV about the Coventry Stakes-bound winner: “His last piece of work he got caught a bit unaware and Ryan said he was a little babyish in the stalls today, which is why he missed the break and was on the back foot. "When he got hold of him he ran on well at the line - it's only the second time he's been asked - and he could progress plenty. "He will go to the Coventry now, along with the Naas winner [Confucius]. "Wayne's horse [Carry The Flag] looked fast - he could drop back for the Norfolk."

Paddock updates 3 Green Impress - big, rangy filly with an air of elegance. Green though and having a good look at everything. 1 Akari - leggy and athletic, to go further in time. Has some definition but will come forward for the run. 6 Lan De Ghaire - more of a ready made racehorse. Lengthy but built low. Solid and muscular but lacks class level of some of these. 8 Snowing - very plain for an O’Brien. Raw and babyish, bum high and will keep growing. 4 Heaven's Glory - relaxed nature, low head carriage, will need the run. 7 Pala Aurelia - buzzy and keen to get on with the job, very fit. 5 Lady Patrona - two handlers and one of the better types on show. Been fairly well behaved but occasionally green (hence the two handlers). Still learning on the job but ready for the day. 9 Sun Goddess - physically forward compared to some. Big filly, plenty of body and well muscled. 2 Amsterdam's Law - late to paddock, lovely physical, has plenty of chest but should come on for the run Paddock Verdict 9 Sun Goddess best in here, really like the 5 Lady Patrona, she’s clearly a bit quirky and best of the rest

Full Result 1st Sun Goddess 4/11 fav 2nd Green Impress 33/1 3rd Heaven's Glory 22/1

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