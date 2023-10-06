Live In The Dream ready to make American debut

That contest is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win & You’re In and victory secured an automatic entry and fees paid berth into the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

There were emotional scenes in the winners’ enclosure immediately after the race, which West still recalls fondly. He said: “We were so pleased to be around some of the best horses in the country at a great festival. To land it and get our dream of going to America and seeing him on the best turning tracks in the world, it was so overwhelming.”

The Steve & Jolene De’Lemos-owned four-year-old gelding posted a career-best to win the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August when his trainer's first ever runner in a Group One.

West said: “We definitely wouldn’t have been able to get him there without the Win and You’re In initiative. It’s a fantastic incentive and I really appreciate it. The guys at Breeders’ Cup were straight on the phone congratulating us and sent us a bouquet of flowers. I can’t wait to get out there. We’re just all super excited, the whole family, everyone here at the yard, the team, it’s going to be amazing.”

West is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations to get Live In The Dream accustomed to the American style of racing and the gelding has been practicing breaking from the starting gates to the sound of a bell.

West said: “We’ve made our own bell and put that into practice, he’s responded really well to that. I’m not expecting him to have as raw gate speed against the Americans. I expect them to be better prepped for the first furlong than our horses in Europe, because we race in a different style. I think with everything else put together, he should be able to lay it down to them.”

The son of Prince Of Lir (IRE) has already touched down in the USA and will prep for the Breeders’ Cup in the Woodford Stakes, Presented by FanDuel (G2) at Keeneland on Saturday.

West said: “He’s heading to Keeneland to run in the Woodford Stakes. It’s five-and-a-half furlongs, we’re not expecting him to do as well as he can, but it’ll bring him on really nicely for the big race. It’ll give him an experience with the bell, the track and hopefully, if we’re in the mix, we can lay it down to them on the big day.”