We're blogging live on a 'star-studded' QIPCO British Champions Day where Baaeed and Jim Crowley lowered the colours of Palace Pier in a thriller..

Unbeaten Baaeed beats Palace Pier in QEII (1510)

Snowfall third as Eshaada wins Fillies & Mares (1442)

Dettori slams Dylan Browne McMonagle (1431)

First Champions Day success for Appleby with Creative Force (1358)

Trueshan wins Long Distance Cup at even money (1322)

Ground at Ascot changed to good to soft, soft in places (from good in places) (1242)

Market Movers: Revenant cut by Sky Bet & Paddy Power (1054)

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Click above for our QIPCO Champion Stakes preview & tips

1516: "He's just a beast, he just keeps on getting better. The ground was a bit slow for him and I think on better ground he'd have picked up better but he's come a long way in a short space of time and is a proper champion," says the winning jockey. The day has not gone according to plan for the Gosdens or Dettori. I hope the latter hasn't got a cat waiting at home. The winner won't be heading to America for the Breeders' Cup with William Haggas responding to the question about where Baaeed might go next with a one word response of 'home'. The day could get better yet for Haggas and a quick look at the market for the Champion Stakes shows that Dubai Honour is now into 11/2 behind Mishriff and Adayar. Will Mishriff handle the ground? Will Adayar bounce back from the Arc?

Baaeed holds off Palace Pier and wins the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes!



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/JIbW6oV9eA — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 16, 2021

1510: Loading. Benbatl leads and edges towards the far side. He's tracked by Palace Pier and The Revenant with Alcohol Free and Baaeed in behind. The big names are all to the fore. Dettori has taken Palace Pier back into fourth, it's about two lengths and two lengths. Dettori looks behind to see where Baaeed is. Dettori throws everything at him but it's not enough. Baaeed wins from Palace Pier with Lady Bowthorpe third. That was a dramatic and superb race. Alcohol Free found herself short of room but then emptied quite quickly. Mother Earth made a lot of ground from the rear to finish fifth, on the heels of The Revenant. That's a double for Crowley with this one returned at 2/1. "I don't think that race went right for Palace Pier or Baaeed," says Blake.

1503: The Revenant is proving popular while in the paddock, Pittersen struggles to split the big two who both look well while he gave a positive mention to Benbatl when asked for an outsider that caught the eye before adding, I think, that Master Of The Seas has come on for his run at Newmarket. Weaver said of the latter that 'he looked like me at Newmarket' and says he's definitely fitter now. They're on their way to post. There was news of a non-runner in the next and Bolshoi Ballet won't be lining up in the Champion Stakes. No one seems too sure how this race will pan out tactically and the ITV team think Benbatl could be the one to make it; Blake isn't too sure what will lead but wants to be with a horse that's on the pace and he's with The Revenant. John Gosden speaks to Sky Sports Racing about Palace Pier: "We'd prefer not to have had the rain this morning and it's turned it soft which isn't ideal for him. Hopefully, he'll be able to handle it." And a word on Mishriff. "He's trained really nicely. I would have preferred not to have had the rain but I'm not in control of that. As long as he handles the ground he'll put in a really big performance."

3.10 Ascot



An interesting race in prospect next at @Ascot. @MCYeeehaaa & @Ruby_Walsh take a closer look for PPTV pic.twitter.com/TmIdSXB39t — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) October 16, 2021

1452: The betting remains more or less as it was with Palace Pier 13/8, Baaeed 9/4 and The Revenant 13/2. My preference would be for the jolly who has been there and done it but there's no denying the potential of Baaeed who has been such an exciting recruit to the miling division. There's no support for Alcohol Free but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see her have a say in the finish back over her optimum trip and with underfoot conditions no problem. For all that I don't think there's enough juice in her price to back her. There's a close up of the Gosdens as Palace Pier is saddled while Jason Weaver admits to putting up Master of the Seas against them. "It's a tough race but he's a true champion," Dettori tells ITV Racing. He's very much got his game face on. Kieran Shoemark seems a little happier and I suppose there's less pressure on Lady Bowthorpe's jockey given the relative expectations of their chances. She was only a neck behind Alcohol Free in the Falmouth Stakes yet is out at 50/1 in this field.

🏇 Today's 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨 is the (Group 1) Qipco Champion Stakes at @Ascot...



Click below to view our premium ratings, comments, pace map and more for FREE 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) October 16, 2021

1441: Crowley speaks to Matt Chapman: "I had a very willing partner. She tried very hard and loves that ground. She was unlucky at Royal Ascot, I was too far back, but she's had a perfect trip today. "We knew she liked cut in the ground and this was always the plan." "I thought she was a touch overpriced coming into the race," Varian tells Cattermole. "We're all delighted. Everything went right really. She stuck her neck out and was really game. "We'd love to have her around for another year and you'd think her best days are still ahead of her but it won't be my decision." That was a very disappointing run from Snowfall and should be a good result for the layers, especially with Albaflora failing to get past. I wonder which way they want the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes to go? There is a brilliant race in prospect - let's hope it lives up to the billing.

🏇👏 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞!



Eshaada (16/1) gets the better of Albaflora in an absolutely brilliant battle in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at @Ascot, for @varianstable, @JimCrowley1978 and the @ShadwellStud team!pic.twitter.com/5DTI8LWCyG — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 16, 2021

1433: Aidan O'Brien is interviewed on ITV Racing and reports that all appears to be well with Snowfall. They're circling at the start where Mick Fitzgerald says 'there is not a bother on her'. Mystery Angel leads La Joconde and Eshaada. Snowfall is in fifth, tracking Albaflora. La Joconde goes on and wasn't happy with the pace that appeared to steady after the early race for the lead; she's kicked two or three clear. Little change in behind with half a mile to run. She's weakening on the turn. Eshaada and Albaflora get first run but here comes Snowfall. She's not picking up or getting there, she's only third but it's neck and neck in front of her. Eshaada just prevails in a thriller. Officially a photo and it is clear on the replay - a short-head Richard Hoiles reckons. La Joconde was fourth ahead of Invite. The winner was returned at 16/1 and continues Roger Varian's fine autumn. That's a nice confidence booster for jockey Jim Crowley.

1431: Some reaction to the Long Distance Cup and some strong words from Gosden and Dettori. Stradivarius' jockey Frankie Dettori added: “It was a disgrace. The kid [Dylan Browne McMonagle on Baron Samedi] in front of me did everything possible to get me beat.” His joint-trainer John Gosden said: “It was a horrible trip. It all went wrong but that is life and I don't want to go into any detail on it, but they rode to beat him a little bit. “Stradivarius has run a great race, considering the ground. He could have done without it going softer this morning with another two and a half millimetres of rain. “He seems fine after the race and no decision will be made on next year until next week. In other words, we want to see how the horse is in the next few days at home and he will tell us how to play it. “Stradivarius has run a great race with a horrible trip. He is a little bit more of the Federer blend in a sense. The horse's enthusiasm is there in his work and has been great. He was not blowing coming in, I think the tactics of the race and slower ground - the slog is not his scene. “They do go finding him in a race. One day they box him in and the next day they push him out. You look at the Ascot Gold Cup and today and other guys are riding him. I don't want to go any further than that. “That is Bjorn's decision [retirement or continue next year], but I will tell him how the horse is. Funnily enough the horse is a very expressive character. He will tell us."

1423: The eight runners are in the paddock for this 12 furlong contest and Snowfall remains a warm order to provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a ninth Champions Day success. He hasn't got as numerically strong a team as in the past but there will be some long faces if this daughter of Deep Impact is beaten. Eight winners is also the number that John Gosden has trained on this day. Does he have to start again from zero now Thady's name has been added to the licence? The last of the runners are leaving the paddock. Most pundits it seems are happy to watch this race unfold and it's hard to disagree with that given Snowfall is miles clear on her best form but comes into this on the back of two disappointing performances. I don't really mind either way but I suppose it would be good for the Oaks to see her run somewhere close to her best and win this impressively. Paddock expert Ken Pittersen is impressed with her appearance.

Stradivarius getting a hero’s reception after his brave performance ❤️ #LoveTheRacehorse pic.twitter.com/LUpra3cN1T — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) October 16, 2021

1413: Onwards to the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes where Snowfall won't need to run to her best to win this Group One. The wide margin Oaks winner is 8/11 with Albaflora 4/1 and Punting Pointers are hoping that the second favourite can avenge this season's defeat at York. Questions have been raised about the form of Andrew Balding's yard which might be a concern for backers of Chester winner Invite who is third in the market at 7/1. Stablemate Tribal Craft ran one of her best races of the season when second to Albaflora in May and she should appreciate the ground. She hasn't got the form to her name to win but it wouldn't surprise me to see her claim third if one or more of the market leaders flop. Eshaada is over double those odds in a race which lacks some depth and was a long way behind the front two on the Knavesmire but this lightly raced filly shaped very well on her first two runs this season and could yet play a leading part if building on that early promise.

'He really deserved that, he was in great form coming into it'



William Buick reflects on Creative Force's victory and a special season#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/efsuWdu4IW — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 16, 2021

1408: Buick with Chapman. "He really deserved that. I was very happy with where we were in the race, the pace and it's worked out nicely for him. He's a real little superstar." He doesn't say too much about Adayar but ends the conversation with 'he's a horse that I always look forward to riding'. Bell is with Appleby. "This little horse is so consistent. We dropped him back for the first time over six at the July Cup and Will said he was just learning his trade. "At this level, sprinting is just such a different ball game. I could see from two down that Will was confident in the horse and once he asked the question you had to be confident that he'd hit the line strong. "I'd imagine probably not (the Breeders' Cup) but they're always nice conversations to have." Creative Force's first run of the season was in a Newmarket handicap which he won from a mark of 89 - he's come a long way since.

🏇🔵 Some performance - Creative Force takes the (Group 1) QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes at @Ascot, for Charlie Appleby and @godolphin!



🥇 That's one back for William Buick, with the gap now just 2⃣...pic.twitter.com/EdS7x8B3lc — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 16, 2021

1358: As well as Creative Force, Kinross has continued to shorten and is 13/2 while Art Power remains top of the market at 7/2. Gleeson reports some on course layers are going 9/2 about Creative Force. A good number of the field are in the stalls. Art Power and Brando are still out the back but come forwards now. Glen Shiel leads Nando Parrado and Creative Force on the far side. Art Power has a nice lead on the near side. They've all shifted far side. Creative Force wins from Glen Shiel. The William Buick ridden winner was returned at 11/2. Close for third with Minzaal possibly edging out Art Power but that's to be confirmed. It's a first winner on QIPCO British Champions Day for trainer Charlie Appleby.

1351: Brian Gleeson is in the betting ring asking racegoers what they are backing.......I think we can park that there as Oli Bell apologises for some of the language - not from Gleeson, it must be said. One of Rohaan's owners, Chris Kiely, is speaking to Bell and is a bundle of nerves but is hoping that he'll run well. He's excited and that is what racing ownership is all about. They're on their way to post. Blake sits firmly on the fence about the draw and which way this race will go but does say that it will be a pointer to the Balmoral Handicap which is just how the Champions Sprint will want to be remembered. There is some support for Creative Force who is now a 5/1 joint-second favourite on the most recent show. The runners are heading through the gap between the stalls and going behind.

2.00 Ascot



William Buick has a little ground to make up in the jockey's championship. @Ruby_Walsh likes the look of his mount in this one. pic.twitter.com/U9ddBS8gNw — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) October 16, 2021

1348: More from Doyle who spoke to Mike Cattermole on Sky Sports Racing. "It was a bit of a nightmare really. He switched off but halfway he came to life when they put the brakes on and he raced rather keenly. "He's so brave, to back up like he's down today......it's just amazing. "This is the dream again next year hopefully. "It rode okay. That shower has probably down it the world of good. It's wet ground." Archie Watson runs last year's winner Glen Shiel. "He's in great form, he's been very solid this year. If he reproduces those runs (Royal Ascot, July Cup) he should be going very close. "The first time he's worn them (blinkers) was about half an hour ago. Surprise attack."

Click above for Qipco Champion Stakes preview & tips

1339: The money was on the money in the opener and support continues to come for Art Power in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint. He wasn't beaten far into fourth in last year's renewal and comes into this on the back of an impressive performance at the Curragh where he proved a shade more tractable than in the past. That could be key here as there's no shortage of pace in this line-up and could be something of a burn up, setting it up for a closer. The draw will also be interesting and earlier this morning there were suggestions that the stands' side could be a negative as that section of the track doesn't get the sunshine at this time of year.

'He's a once in a lifetime horse!'@HollieDoyle1 reflects on another special victory with Trueshan!#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/CYccIXh7ZO — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 16, 2021

1334: "It was a long last couple of furlongs but he just keeps finding," says the winning trainer who goes on to pay tribute to Stradivarius. Doyle is interviewed by Matt Chapman. "He's just unbelievable, a once in a lifetime horse. "I got a good early position and he settled well but halfway they slowed it up. I didn't want to be that wide turning in but I had to go when I did." A couple of firms were paying down to fourth and that position was filled by Hamish. There's a good round of applause for Doyle and Trueshan as they enter the winner's enclosure at a sun soaked Ascot. Trueshan was the first leg of a famous double for Doyle 12 months ago but Glen Shiel will need those blinkers to make a difference if he's to fill the same slot.

🏇🏆 They've done it again - 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻 strikes gold in the QIPCO Long Distance Cup at @Ascot, making it back-to-back successes in the race, under @HollieDoyle1!



🤩 A thrilling start to QIPCO Champions Day! pic.twitter.com/IoK8RYvRfj — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 16, 2021

1322: Alan King is with Oli Bell on ITV Racing. "I wouldn't say they increased at all (expectations after the morning rain). "It's only two weeks from France, that's my biggest concern. He breezed on Wednesday morning and Dan who rides him every day was very happy with him. We'll see." The front two are more than holding up in the market which I thought wouldn't be the case as I thought plenty would look to take them on so soon after ParisLongchamp. It's an unusually warm day and Trueshan appears to be awash with sweat as he's loaded into his stall. Stradivarius will be the last to load. They're off. No one seems all that keen to go on and it's a bit messy behind The Mediterranean and Master of Reality. The scrimmaging doesn't trouble the dropped out Nicholas T or Stradivarius as they race downhill. Trueshan is in sixth. Is this pace strong enough for him? Hoiles describes him as 'racing keenly' as they race uphill. Moves are beginning to be made with half a mile to run. Hamish takes the eye but has work to do as Trueshan hits the front. Stradivarius in in pursuit but can't get there and he's re-passed by Tashkhan who runs a mighty race in second. Trueshan was returned your even money favourite. "This was a horribly messy race that didn't go at all well for Hollie or Frankie," says Kevin Blake as the cameras cut to a replay of King blowing out his cheeks in relief.

📝 Analyst Verdict 📝



13.25 #ASCOT

TRUESHAN took this impressively 12 months ago and Alan King's 5-y-o appeals as very much the one to beat again on the back...



View the card > https://t.co/MrcwqMmF8G pic.twitter.com/aeyALDtbBV — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) October 16, 2021

1301: The opening credits have rolled on ITV Racing and it's almost time for the talking to stop. The Market Rasen contest ended in disappointment for King but will Trueshan fare better? The bell has rung and the jockeys will soon be getting the leg up and heading out onto the course for the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup. Richard Hoiles is ready and waiting in the ITV Racing commentary box and Trueshan continues to shorten with some layers showing even money. Will he go odds-on? This could be the last time that we see Stradivarius in action on a racecourse. It's been some career and let's hope that he can go out on a high. Maureen Haggas tells Sky Sports Racing that Hamish will have to settle better than he did at Kempton if he's to win this prize but she does report that he's in good form as you'd expect.

1251: There is racing elsewhere naturally and the first race from Market Rasen is due off at 1300. Alan King has the favourite for that race in Moonamacaroona and he also saddles the favourite for the first from Ascot. I wonder which race he wants to win more? They all matter is the right answer of course. The money continues to come for Trueshan and he's a general 11/8 to follow up last year's impressive victory in the Long Distance Cup. Stradivarius remains at 4/1 despite that but Hamish has been eased a little to 9/2.

1242: There is a GOING CHANGE with the ground at Ascot now Good to Soft, Soft in places following 2.5mm of rain on Saturday morning. The racecourse's 'official bookmaker' is Betfred whose trading team had this to say: “When the best horses turn up, the money turns up. The biggest names are here, and it’s been a busy morning with plenty of horses being backed across the card. “The QIPCO Champion Stakes is the highlight, and the market has a great shape to it from our point of view, with two of the top-rated horses in the world set to slug it out. However, the early money suggests an upset could be on, with Dubai Honour and Sealiway’s price contracting all morning. “Away from the big race, The Mediterranean is popular for the opener, The Revenant seems well-fancied for a repeat win in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, while the cash keeps on coming for Sunray Major in the last, pushing his price down to a skinny-looking 2/1.” 1.25pm QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (Group 2) The Mediterranean 10/1 from 20/1 2.00pm QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1) Art Power 7/2 from 5/1 Kinross 15/2 from 11/1 Highfield Princess 33/1 from 80/1 2.35pm QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (Group 1) Albaflora 9/2 from 6/1 3.10pm Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (Group 1) The Revenant 7/1 from 10/1 3.50pm QIPCO Champion Stakes (Group 1) Dubai Honour 13/2 from 8/1 Sealiway 9/1 from 14/1 4.30pm Balmoral Handicap (sponsored by QIPCO) Sunray Major 2/1 from 3/1 Aldaary 4/1 from 9/1

🏇 Champion Stakes: Analyst's Verdict



🕵️ The Timeform Analyst is siding with Mishriff to back up his impressive Juddmonte International triumph, and reverse the King George form with Adayar this afternoon...



Check out the verdict 👇 pic.twitter.com/hD8LAoIX8L — Timeform (@Timeform) October 16, 2021

1221: Bryce and Apiafi move onto the Balmoral Handicap where, remarkably, Sunray Major - a half-brother to Kingman - is just 2/1 and Apiafi says 'I can't get away from this favourite'. Is he the proverbial group horse in a handicap? There could be quite a few multiples rolling on to the four-year-old if some of the earlier favourites oblige. Bryce gives a positive mention to Sir Busker and I broadly agree with her although I don't much care for his price of 12/1 and would prefer something closer to 20s. Lynch doesn't get a chance to talk about the race (not that I've seen anyway) but does nominate Nugget as one of his two tips for the day. I did wonder last night whether Magical Morning might be an interesting option at a price and that price is even bigger now as he's out at 50/1 from 25s. Judge. He obviously doesn't have the same potential to be ahead of his mark as the market leaders - he's on a career high 106 - but I like the booking of Jamie Spencer as it's well publicised how well he rides the straight course and the four-year-old ran well enough on his seasonal reappearance in the Royal Hunt Cup. He was less good last time and also has question marks over the ground but that's why he's the price he is of course. Kenzai Warrior comes into this in better form and he won't mind the underfoot conditions. Roger Teal seems quite confident that the four-year-old is on his way back to the sort of form that persuaded connections to chance their arm in last season's Guineas. His penalty is more than the amount the handicapper has bumped him up for Kempton so he's badly treated in theory but I still think he's one of the more interesting outsiders.

📝🏆 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢'𝙨 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙩: 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮



Every week, we’re using Timeform Race Passes to pick a Placepot for the headline card.



Get our tips and best bets for Champions Day at @Ascot. 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) October 16, 2021

1210: David Stevens of Coral is wearing a very natty scarf and is talking to Luke Harvey and reveals that Trueshan is the best backed horse of the day with his firm. They both fancy Minzaal in the Sprint but he's gone out 5 points to 12/1 since Stevens backed him yesterday! Marco Ghiani's achievements may not see too much light today with so much else going on so here's some copy on him now.....meanwhile the tv pictures are of Hollie Doyle running all over the Ascot straight, testing the ground and working out where to go with Trueshan (and others). ﻿Marco Ghiani will be crowned Britain’s Champion Apprentice following a breakthrough season that saw him finish 16 winners clear of his closest challenger Saffie Osborne. Having taken the corresponding All-Weather Championships title over the winter, Ghiani had plenty of momentum heading into the turf season. The 22-year-old has registered 51 winners since May 1, including a first Royal Ascot success on Godolphin’s Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup and a first Group-race victory on the same horse in the Strensall Stakes at York. A keen rider in his native Sardinia, Ghiani moved to Newmarket at the age of 16. After completing a course at the British Racing School, he honed his riding and language skills with Luca Cumani before joining fellow Newmarket handler Stuart Williams upon Cumani’s retirement in December 2018. He is not the first rider with Sardinian roots to have dominated the apprentice division, with Frankie Dettori taking the title in 1989. Multiple Group 1-winning rider Andrea Atzeni also hails from the Italian island. Ghiani, who rode out his claim at Yarmouth on July 1, said: “To be crowned Champion Apprentice is a dream coming true and I am very thankful to all the people who have helped me along on this journey. “The British Racing School played a big part in my development. Without them, I probably wouldn’t be here because my father wanted me to do everything properly rather than just working in a yard and not having a clue what I was doing. “It was quite hard here for the first couple of years. I did not know anything of England and couldn’t speak very good English, so it was hard to communicate. I almost moved back home but Luca persuaded me to stay, and a few months later I got my licence. “Stuart Williams raised me up after Luca retired. He gave me my first winner and has supported me with lots of rides. He has been very supportive, and I am very grateful for it. “I think being based in Newmarket is an advantage because it gives you the opportunity to ride work for more people, which can then lead to more rides. I have been able to ride winners for lots of trainers this year. “I was just about to lose my claim when I rode my first Royal Ascot winner. I couldn’t really believe what I’d done, it was such a good feeling, and I did not want to jump off the horse afterwards – I just wanted to stroke him! “I do not have to look after my claim anymore, so the ambition now is to ride as many winners as I can and maybe ride a few horses for some of the big trainers.”

With Money Back As Cash if you're 2nd, 3rd or 4th on offer, @skysportsAlexH looks to oppose the two favourites in the Long Distance Cup 👀#ChampionsDay — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) October 16, 2021

1158: Snowfall is odds-on as she drops in class for the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes where she faces just seven runners. This looks as though it should provide a perfect opportunity for the visually impressive Oaks winner to gain a confidence booster. Prior to her two defeats in France, she comfortably beat Albaflora in the Yorkshire Oaks but there has been some support for the vanquished filly (not for the first time this season) and she's a general 9/2. Apiafi 'can't see Snowfall getting beat' and points out how far clear on form she is but the question remains whether she can reproduce her best form after those two disappointing defeats on the continent. Invite has 17lbs to find on official ratings but she impressed on debut for Andrew Balding at Chester and this 7/1 chance would be my preferred (each) way into the race. McGrath is pointing out that the trainer's recent strike rate is down at 5% having been up at 18% for most of the season and that has to be a nagging concern. As they sum up, Lynch says he would back Snowfall at 8/11 but McGrath says he'd be 'really, really cross' if he were to do so. Bryce and Apiafi agree with Lynch. Is Snowfall the day's 'good thing'?

It's Champions Day at @Ascot on @itvracing & there is a star studded line up in action 🤩



Trueshan 🏇

Stradivarius 🏇

Art Power 🏇

Snowfall 🏇

Palace Pier 🏇

Baaeed 🏇

Mishriff 🏇

Adayar 🏇



Enter #ITV7 for FREE before 1.25pm for the chance to win £50K 🤑 — ITV7 (@itv7) October 16, 2021

1146: Lynch believes that Kinross has shown sectionals that suggest he could be a sprinter and both he and McGrath like the look of the Beckett runner but are concerned about the draw in 17. There's plenty of pace to this race, including Glen Shiel, and McGrath believes the race is set up for a finisher. I don't know whether you'd quite put Creative Force in that category but he has shown good form at seven and that could come into play at this track more so than at Haydock and Newmarket where he was beaten in the Sprint Cup and July Cup. He's the one I want onside from the more fancied runners although I wouldn't complain if Rohaan won as his performances were a highlight in the first half of the season and another chapter wouldn't go amiss. David Evans' runner is a general 5/1 with favourite Art Power a point shorter. Creative Force and Dragon Symbol are next at around 7s while Kinross and Frankie Dettori are a best of 8/1 and it's double figures and upwards the remainder. The crowd are 'pouring through' the gates apparently and the atmosphere is building. There's a little over an hour until the action gets underway but there are two non-runners in the opening Long Distance Cup where they will go without Morando and Princess Zoe.

It doesn't get much better than #ChampionsDay 😍



There's a feast of racing action in store at @Ascot this afternoon, and @olibellracing can barely contain his excitement 🙌



The 14:00 looks competitive, so we're offering six places instead of three! 🏇 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) October 16, 2021

1137: “With Starman out, it has blown the race wide open. I think you can pick holes in every single horse in the race, and I think we go there with a really live chance,” Charlie Fellowes said in the same press release of Vadream's chances in the QIPCO British Champions Spring Stakes. “Vadream heads to Champions Day in great form,” said Fellowes. “She could not have taken the Bengough any better and you wouldn’t have been able to tell that she had a race. “She did a short, sharp piece of work on the grass on Wednesday morning and looked fantastic, so she is ready to go.” A first Group-race success was richly deserved for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas sixth, who had met trouble in running in all three of her previous starts at York, Goodwood and Deauville. Her form before that also included third-placed finishes behind Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury and Creative Force in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. “Between Royal Ascot and the Bengough, the ball didn’t bounce her way,” explained Fellowes. “Certainly, at Deauville she got no run at all, and I am not convinced she handled the track at Goodwood, whereas in the Bengough it was unbelievably straightforward. She jumped out, got a nice position, cruised into contention, and then she never really looked like getting beat. “Interestingly, I think the forecast ground, just on the easy side of Good, is going to be much more to her liking. She is a quick filly who does have a turn of foot, which she wasn’t able to show last time as the ground was very testing." She is a best of 20/1, a shade shorter than Happy Romance who had Art Power, Creative Force and Glen Shiel behind her in Ireland last time and the first two of that trio are just 4/1 and 13/2 as a mate was keen to point out to me yesterday. Glen Shiel, last year's winner, will wear blinkers for the first time and I thought he might be worth chancing - at the prices! - that the headgear helps bring about a return to form with the bonus that plenty of firms are paying extra places. Doyle concluded in her blog for At The Races: "Glen looked in great shape when I saw him at Archie’s this week so I’m naturally hopeful of another big performance, particularly if the headgear has the desired effect."

"with Snowfall more vulnerable than she was in August, ______ looks value to topple her."

1133: The Revenant is chasing a slice of history as he bids to become the first horse in 45 years to win back-to-back editions of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO). Two horses have achieved the feat since the mile highlight has carried Group-race status – the legendary Brigadier Gerard in 1971 and 1972 and top filly Rose Bowl in 1975 and 1976. In the intervening period, nine horses have tried and failed to retain their crown. Kris and Rip Van Winkle went agonisingly close, with Kris going down by a neck to Known Fact in 1980 and Rip Van Winkle losing out in a head-bob to Poet’s Voice in 2010. Assessing the six-year-old’s return from a summer break, trainer Francis Graffard said: “It would have been fantastic for the horse to win the Prix Dollar three years in a row, so of course I was a little bit upset, but the way he finished showed he is still very competitive at the top level and so that was the positive side. “He hadn’t run since May and was probably a little bit rusty. The winner got a start on him, but I was very pleased with him, and he has come out of the race very well. “I ran him in the spring, but he’s not the same horse on fast ground. The autumn is his time of year, and there aren’t too many options, so the QEII was always the aim provided the ground is suitable.” The Revenant is making a third appearance in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) having also finished second to King Of Change in 2019. “Two years ago on his first attempt, he ran a fantastic race to finish second to a good horse,” said Graffard. “When we went back last year, we were very confident because he had come on a lot for his run at Longchamp. He had his ground, he was spot on, and he delivered, which was very good. “I have been impressed by Baaeed of course, and with Palace Pier in the race again it will be a very strong renewal. On good ground it would be difficult to beat those horses, but on soft ground The Revenant is a Group One horse and he’ll be fighting.”

🏇🤩 It's Champions Day at @Ascot - and what a day of racing we have in the offing!



🗣️ "It's a brilliant betting race... I think it's ripe for an upset!"



🎥 @SkyBetShinners & @chamberlinsport guide you through the star-studded card - tune in 👇 pic.twitter.com/QhY6jS1aeA — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 16, 2021

1116: I did spot Mike Vince in the background earlier and we may well hear from him in due course but we have heard from Sky Bet's Michael Shinners and Ed Chamberlin and you can listen to them via the tweet above. Bryce and Apiafi have moved on the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in which last year's winner, The Revenant, has featured among the market movers. They tee the race up and hand over to Messrs Lynch and McGrath who start by showing a replay of Observatory and Giant's Causeway. Palace Pier is the general 15/8 favourite for this year's renewal with the unbeaten Baaeed 9/4 while triple Group One winner Alcohol Free is out at 17/2 which is a reasonable reflection of the quality in this contest. Comparisons are being made between the early careers of Zilzal and Baaeed who still has untapped potential. He wasn't very impressive last time but his trainer's views on the reasons why have been well documented and better is expected today. Palace Pier was only third at 8/11 last year but conditions won't be as testing this afternoon and I fancy him to set the record straight. I like the way he's gone about his work this season which hasn't been the response of all observers but when you're at the top of the tree, you're there to be shot at. Alcohol Free's run in the Juddmonte was described ahead of the race 'as a shot to nothing' and it was as hard to disagree with that view then as it is now so I'm surprised to see one or two knocking her for a defeat over 10 furlongs when there were several who didn't think she'd stay a mile six months ago. 'Tactics win big races very often' says McGrath who believes this will be a tactical affair and that the big two are tactically similar. Will it be a case of who blinks first?

🎙️ Racing...Only Bettor



🗣️ @kevinblake2011 likes Al Aasy E/W in the Champion Stakes today.



🔊 A brand new Racing...Only Bettor podcast is live now through all providers. pic.twitter.com/wFZB1ZegDz — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) October 16, 2021

1107: The Long Distance Cup is under the microscope as I return from a search for coffee. I don't think they've been looking at it for too long as the replay of the Cadran is on the screen and McGrath believes Hollie Doyle 'needs to be turning the screws from halfway up there (Swinley Bottom I think he's referring to) and that he'll (Trueshan) be very hard to beat'. Lynch doesn't seem to be quite as convinced but perhaps he's just playing devil's advocate. He does say that the faultlines in Trueshan's claims are more hypothetical than evidential. Hamish gets a positive mention and he represents the same connections as Harris Tweed who came within a nose of winning this race in 2013.

To win a £100 free bet, predict the biggest SP winner at Ascot today.



Name the horse, not the price. Include #PPFreeBet in tweet.



If multiple people guess the right answer, we will draw one winner at random. Winner announced this evening.



Entry deadline is 1.25pm. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/W37uEk9QlF — Paddy Power Offers (@PPOffers) October 16, 2021

1054: I wasn't in a rush to take on the front two in the Champion Stakes and my preference is firmly for Mishriff who has categorically proved himself on these shores this season. The market movers are out on site and Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters seem to be siding with Mishriff in the Champion probably due to the fact that he’s 7lb better off with Adayar than in the King George and this definitely appears to be the former’s best trip.” Paddy Power: 13.25 Trueshan 13/8 fav from 7/4 fav 14.00 Art Power 9/2 fav from 5 jt-fav 14.35 Albaflora 5/1 from 6s 15.10 The Revenant 8/1 from 10s 15.50 Mishriff 7/4 fav from 15/8 fav 16.30 Sunray Major 2/1 from 5/2 fav Sky Bet: 13.25 Trueshan 6/4 from 7/4 & The Mediterranean 12/1 from 18/1 14.00 Kinross 15/2 from 10/1 & Art Power 4/1 from 5/1 14.35 Albaflora 9/2 from 11/2 15.10 The Revenant 7/1 from 17/2 16.30 Aldaary 6/1 from 15/2

Don't miss Oisin Murphy's latest Sporting Life column

1033: Gina Bryce and Josh Apiafi are bathing in the sunshine by the parade ring at Ascot as the Sky Sports Racing coverage begins and they move swiftly on to the hot topic of Murphy being involved in a fracas at Newmarket last week. There will be plenty more on that subject over the coming days no doubt. Cynically you have to wonder about the timing of the publication of the news which must have been in circulation for the best part, if not all, of the last week. That's the game I guess. The presenters have moved on to the Champion Stakes and Apiafi doesn't believe that Adayar had too hard a race in the Arc and that he was looked after once his chance had gone. He's a general 9/4 chance - 5/2 in a place - with Mishriff 15/8 with a little bit of 2s. Jamie Lynch and Jim McGrath are giving their take on the Arc and the latter was disappointed with Adayar's finishing effort in France and says watching it, he wouldn't have been surprised if connections had revealed that something was amiss post-race. The run puzzles him. Lynch says he is 'not quite aboard the train' that says because of that run, he's suddenly a 10 furlong horse and McGrath uses the word 'nonsense' in his reply. McGrath does point out that it was hard to predict his performances in the Derby and at Ascot following his run at Lingfield. He could bounce back but will you back him to do so? McGrath also can't forget Mishriff's 'appalling' run in last year's renewal of this race. It sounds very much as though he'll be looking outside the big two for the winner. Addeybb is described as 'a big runner' before they move swiftly on to 'Dubai Honour' who, in contrast to Adayar, hit the line very strongly on his most recent outing and has been supplemented for this race for the not inconsiderable fee of, I think, £75,000.

Ben Linfoot answers the key questions ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day

1022: There are always a few who don't make the party but we've got some fascinating match-ups through the course of the card with Trueshan and Stradivarius, Palace Pier and Baaeed and Mishriff and Adayar. Billing those races as such does no service to the other runners but they are the standout contenders in their respective heats but will the winners come from that sextet? The obvious duo to take on are the pair in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup given that Stradivarius may be in decline and that both he and Trueshan were in action at ParisLongchamp just a fortnight ago. That said it's not been too heavy a season for the ground dependent Trueshan who has raced only four times since winning last year's renewal by an impressive seven and a half lengths. The ground may not be as soft as he prefers and it wouldn't surprise me if the layers were keen to take him on and, at present, they're keeping both Stradivarius and Hamish under 5/1 which may, perhaps, put off some of those each-way players.

Click on the image for GC's take on another thrilling Champions Day

1009: Since that morning mail Stickels provided a piece to camera for twitter a little after nine and you can watch that below. It is the tenth anniversary of Champions Day and there's a suitably laudatory press release with quotes from the powers that be about a day that has well and truly bedded in despite some early doubts and all concerned will be delighted that the weather has been fairly kind this year. As well as autograph signings and masterclasses from the jockeys at the course, there will also be presentations made to the Champion Apprentice and Champion Jockey and it's been a good battle between Oisin Murphy and William Buick over the course of the campaign but particularly this week. It looks as though Murphy, a Sporting Life columnist of course, will win the title for a third time but it's not over until the singing which, in this case, is being provided by Craig Charles and Roman Kemp apparently. I've only heard of one of those but that will say way more about me than it does the DJs. The Champion Apprentice title has been decided and has been won by Marco Ghiani while Godolphin will be awarded the Champion Owner prize for the 14th occasion. I've got the Big Bash on in the background while I wait for Sky Sports Racing's preview to commence and there's just been a truly awful bit of fielding with plenty of 'after you Claude'. Almost too bad to be comical. I promise that will be the last time I mention the cricket.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels with today's Going, and a behind the scenes look of the track ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3nxNCvENv9 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) October 16, 2021