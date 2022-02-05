The Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup takes top billing on another exciting day's racing from the Dublin Racing Festival. Follow the build-up live.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1048: There's been absolutely no interest in Rakematiz who is the rag of the field in Lingfield's opener which is a shame as I thought he just might be a random outsider with a chance. He has a good course record, is back on his last winning mark, has a stablemate keeping the weights down, is the chosen mount of William Carson and has a couple of runs under his belt to blow away the cobwebs. He first wore a visor in December '20 and won his next start without the headgear, it's been on more often than not since but is left off this afternoon for the first time in a while which didn't put me off but what is off-putting is the distinct lack of market encouragement. That is not the case for Spycatcher who tries his hand back at sprinting in the Listed Kachy Stakes. He's one of three runners for Karl Burke - including last year's winner, Exalted Angel - and is seemingly the preferred mount of Clifford Lee. Lee's presence in the saddle caught the eye yesterday and so has the move for the four-year-old who is a general 9/2 from 7s. I like his chance.

Pre-racing update with Bill Farnsworth, Clerk of the Course, ahead of the first day of our @bet365 #ScottishFestivalTrials pic.twitter.com/N3xrqpq3Gs — Musselburgh Racecourse (@MusselburghRace) February 5, 2022

1041: Spare a thought for Musselburgh this afternoon. So often trainers are heading to the track for the good ground which usually prevails but there's good ground everywhere in this extraordinarily dry winter and that must have impacted a little on their field sizes. With no small amount of irony, the track is forecast to hit by heavy rain this afternoon as Bill Farnsworth details in the short clip above. The ITV4 cameras are there though and there is a decent amount of quality on show. That includes the Scottish County Handicap Hurdle which currently houses eight starters and having three places available would increase interest - as would market support - in Diocletian who debuts for Nick Alexander on the back of a wind operation.

Saturday's Best Bets - DRF & Sandown

1028: Asterion Forlonge is the new favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup having been cut from a high of 9/2 to as low as 3/1. You can see why as the field is good but, let's face it, lacking a standout class act and the error prone grey is the relative new kid on the block as a second season chaser. There's no doubting his ability nor his tendency to throw in a race ending mistake as we've seen on both occasions this season and on two of his first three starts over fences. Willie Mullins has got plenty of experience into him and perhaps he's just a slow learner but his supporters have been left forlorn more often than not over fences with his two victories coming in a beginners chase (at 4/11) and a novices' handicap (at 11/4). I can see why he's popular but that's a long way from fancying him as a bet and I wouldn't touch him with the proverbial bargepole.

1020: Talking of horses for courses.....there's not one but two (that I noticed) lining up at Sandown Park for a card which features the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and the exciting L'Homme Presse. First up is Dolos but I can't add a great deal to the case that Matt Brocklebank makes in his Value Bet column (click on the image above) so I won't go on about him here. Second up is Deisa Aba who has won the same race for the last two renewals and was beaten a nose by Highland Hunter on his only other course start. That did come on his penultimate outing which makes it easier to forgive his non-completion at Cheltenham last time whereas Dolos has a number of poor runs to overcome although his handicap mark has tumbled in concert with those bum notes. Decisions, decisions.....

A message from Leopardstown Racecourse's Racing and Operations Manager Jane Hedley ahead of #DublinRacingFestival. pic.twitter.com/DHph1FlVQH — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) February 5, 2022