Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Aintree Grand National Festival

The waiting is almost over with the 2021 renewal of the Randox Grand National just hours away. Follow all of the build-up and action from Aintree live with us.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1210: Ballybeg was 12 lengths behind Minella Drama at Bangor in December and is a non-runner in the Grade One having also been declared for the opening EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle. A big run from Kerry Lee's novice would obviously be a boost to his conqueror and it's interesting that connections are going down this route as the novice races at Cheltenham were mentioned following his latest victory at Wetherby. This obviously looks a more realistic assignment and it's one that he could easily relish.

💫 Dreal Deal (22/1)!



👌 Sumptuous ride @DenisFORegan



🏆 The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle @punchestownrace has been won by some of the greats...



...and Ronan McNally's improver is the latest name on the trophy!pic.twitter.com/0gFtkDJ9u6 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 17, 2021

1144: The first Grade One of the day is the Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Dan Skelton trains the exciting favourite but there are two Irish trained runners lying in wait. I've only seen My Drogo on the tv and he looked like an embryonic chaser to my layman's eye but he's improved in leaps and bounds this season, winning impressively at Kelso last time. There are suggestions that he could be the best novice on this side of the Irish Sea and victory this afternoon would cement that position. His latest performance received a timely boost when second home Do Your Job finished second yesterday. Ballyadam finished second last time but at Cheltenham in the Supreme. This step up in trip could well suit him on his second start for Henry de Bromhead but the fascinating runner is Ronan McNally's Dreal Deal. He missed Cheltenham as the trainer was unhappy with his horses wellbeing (which he put down to some low quality hay I think) but presumably all is well now and this six-year-old has made remarkable strides since winning a handicap hurdle in October from 106. He produced a stunning performance to win the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer last time and looks a threat to all on that evidence with those behind including impressive Fairyhouse winner Echoes Of Rain. I like Jay Bee Why - but believe he's probably not good enough - and Minella Drama could be more of a threat having beaten a useful individual in Stoner's Choice last time. This does look to be his trip and he's had only the one start over it.

A big day today for this lad with the heart of a lion 🖤🦁 #TeamSkelton are so excited and we hope 40 is a lucky number for us🤞Good luck to all runners and riders #Blaklion #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/FzXVcAG6OV — Dan Skelton Racing (@DSkeltonRacing) April 10, 2021

1133: Beacon Edge, trained by Noel Meade, finished half a length behind Paisley Park at Cheltenham but doesn't take him on again with that job left to stablemate Diol Ker. There is one piece of form which stands out and that's his seven length defeat of Monkfish in November 2019 in a maiden hurdle. He didn't run again until October of the following year when sent over fences but connections pulled stumps in that discipline after three starts which yielded a fall, third and fourth to Monkfish. He was straight back to form reverting to hurdles, winning at Limerick before finishing second to the useful Sams Profile. He's only seven, lightly raced and open to improvement generally and at this trip. I know he runs in the colours of the race sponsor but it's still interesting that Meade feels he's worth his place in the line-up; he's a fascinating contender and the same price as 2019 Cheltenham winner Lisnagar Oscar who has Rachael Blackmore in the saddle for the first time. Rebecca Curtis' horses have been running well enough this week and Blackmore's presence in the saddle has to be a positive for the eight-year-old (who seems to have been around for ages) who ran really well at Haydock on his first start after a wind operation before falling last time.

Diol Ker enjoying himself this evening before his run tomorrow in @AintreeRaces 🤞🏼 @tuvastables pic.twitter.com/dM63Pdfpzn — EM (@emma_murrayy98) April 9, 2021

1125: Away from the National, the highlight is the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle where we finally get to enjoy Paisley Park and Thyme Hill clashing again. It's far from a two horse race of course with Roksana stepping back up to the trip which many observers thought she should have run over at Cheltenham. Diol Ker is a very interesting runner for Noel Meade and his form hasn't escaped attention by any means but he is still available at a double figure price as is Lisnagar Oscar who was still travelling when falling last month. Thyme Hill is the young pretender and could be better suited by the quicker ground and sharper track than Paisley Park but there's been very little between them this season. The former missed Cheltenham due to a slight injury which means he didn't have a hard race but Emma Lavelle thought Paisley Park was lacking a little race sharpness last month so it's possible that the run might have brought him on rather than knocking him back. Roksana runs this course and distance well, twice finishing second in Grade Ones, once in this race to If The Cap Fits and once to Santini. The layers aren't taking too many chances with her and she's a general 5/1 with most firms paying four places 1/5 the odds. I could yet be tempted at that price. Value Bet makes a case for Indefatigable who wasn't far behind Roksana the last day but can be backed at 28/1 while the presence of the likes of Third Wind and Vinndication ensure there's plenty of depth to the race.

All the best to runners and riders in today’s @AintreeRaces #GrandNational today, we head there with Mr....🌟Paisley Park ⭐️

in the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (3.35) ... with his usual partner in crime @AidanColeman riding #TeamLavelle 🐎 pic.twitter.com/T1YLmJXZzF — Emma Lavelle (@ELavelleracing) April 10, 2021

1121: Confirmation from Aintree on the updated going and non-runners.... Going news on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival, Randox Grand National Day, is: Mildmay and Hurdle Courses: Good to Soft, Good in places. Grand National Course: Good to Soft. Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, said: “We put down six millimetres of irrigation last night on all courses at Aintree and the going remains the same as yesterday – Good to Soft, Good in places on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and Good to Soft on the Grand National Course. “Today’s forecast is for a cool day once again, but it will remain dry with long periods of sunshine.” Jockey Change in Randox Grand National Number 5 in the Randox Grand National, Definitly Red, will now be ridden by Ryan Mania. Mania replaces Henry Brooke, who has failed to pass the doctor after being unseated at Sedgefield yesterday. Mania is no stranger to Grand National success, having partnered Auroras Encore to victory in 2013. Non-Runners 1.45pm - Eft Systems Handicap Hurdle 10 Corrieben Reiver (Going) 13 Southfield Harvest (Self Certificate, Lame) 15 Polish (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) 2.25pm - Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 3 Ballybegg (IRE) (Double Declaration) 4.15pm - Betway Handicap Chase 4 Ramses de Teillee (FR) (Self Certificate, Going)) 6.20pm - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2 Brave Kingdom (FR) Going) 8 Go Dante (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

🐴 It's the day in the year when racing presenters get texts galore from family and friends asking one simple question: "who wins the Grand National?"



Here's the message @martdixon is going to be relaying!#MagicOfLight #GrandNational @AintreeRaces @RandoxHealth pic.twitter.com/IyT9tmso4M — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021

1112: There is more than one vote for Magic Of Light it seems. Jessica Harrington's mare ran at the Cheltenham Festival and didn't get involved there but that was over two and a half miles and was, more than likely, a step on the road to Aintree. She finished second in the 2019 renewal of the Grand National and is only 5lbs higher which isn't unreasonable and her form this season has been as good as ever with good performances at Newbury and Ascot in December and January. In 2019 Anibale Fly was fifth and he's now racing from a 9lb lower mark having not beaten a rival home in four of his five subsequent starts. He did finish third of 13 on the other but that was over two miles three in a hurdle race 13 months ago. It seems to have been a fairly quiet year or two for his trainer Tony Martin but he's more than capable of pulling a rabbit out of the hat. Anibale Fly was also fourth in 2018 so it could be third time lucky.

Daryl Jacob on his Grand National mount Bristol De Mai

1103: Tom Stanley and Martin Dixon are talking about Alpha Des Obeaux and both are sweet on him (to a point) following a more encouraging performance in the Cross-Country race at Cheltenham which, if you're looking for an outsider, may be sufficient encouragement to point you in his direction. They compare him with Talkischeap and make the point that you have to take a little bit more on trust in regard to his current form if - and that is a big if - you're prepared to take Alpha's latest run as a positive. He's quite well handicapped and he is 80/1 which doesn't suggest that he's very high up the Gigginstown pecking order. Eddie O'Leary gave Shattered Love a positive mention in his pre-race comments but she refused in last night's Virtual Grand National. An omen? It's bright and sunny at Aintree which is bad news for Lake View Lad who probably needs a little more cut in the ground but he returns from a wind operation and the old boy retains his ability having beaten Santini and Native River on his seasonal reappearance in the Many Clouds Chase. Dixon thinks Bristol De Mai will stay and thinks he could go well. Jockey Daryl Jacob is certainly excited and you can read what he had to say via the image above.

Clerk of the Course, Sulekha Varma gives us an update on the conditions out on course ahead of this afternoon's racing #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/p9Cj65kl1n — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 10, 2021

1047: ITV are getting towards the closing stages of The Opening Show and have just spoken to Kevin Blake who has given his 1-2-3 for the Randox Grand National. They are: Any Second Now, Burrows Saint and Magic Of Light. It's hard to argue with any of those with Ted Walsh's runner looking a huge player. It would be a remarkable double for Willie Mullins and his team if Burrows Saint were to follow up after Livelovelaugh's incredible performance in the Topham yesterday. There are plenty of varying views on our website from all of our tipsters and columnists and you can find those via the various links on the top of the pages. I'll try and bring you some other opinions throughout the morning.

Early glimpse of Lalor and Ok Corral on a glorious morning @AintreeRaces - Opening Show coming up on @itvracing with @olibellracing and the team at 9.30-11. Enjoy National Day. pic.twitter.com/Wf3BOI32Xn — Rishi Persad (@RishiPersad1) April 10, 2021

1027: You remember the old adage that you should back the runners from the first horse box you see when arriving at the racecourse? You mean you don't follow it?! Sacre blue. Anyway, does that apply to Twitter? I was having a scan for any news or pretty pictures and there's the above one featuring Lalor and Ok Corral. Derek O'Connor 'hasn't eaten in a month' according to Nicky Henderson as he bids to do the weight on the latter but that still wasn't enough to persuade me that he was a leading contender. I was, though interested in Lalor in the three mile handicap chase as he has a good course record, was a talented youngster and could be suited by the step up in trip. Then I went to Kayley Woollacott's website and read: "Lalor has continued to progress on his road to recovery, we’re pleased with how he is at home and has been declared for the Grade 3 Handicap over 3 miles at 4.15pm on Saturday at Aintree. Fingers crossed we stay healthy and sound until then! The aim is to have a nice time and come home in one piece. He will have been off the track for 440 days so it’ll be our priority that he has a good experience. He likes good ground so there are more options to continue with a late Spring campaign." That didn't scream, 'back me'.

Best Bets Preview for 2021 Grand National Day | Sporting Life and Timeform

1022: Definitly Red has a new jockey with Ryan Mania standing in for Henry Brooke who has been stood down by the doctor after a fall yesterday. Brian Ellison was quite keen on the chances of Definitly Red last year I think and I did wonder if he could be flying under the radar this time around. Then I remembered I didn't fancy him last year and struck him off the list. Sean Quinlan is another jockey with a doctor's appointment and he will have to get the all clear from the medics before being allowed to take the ride on Takingrisks.

There we have it... that marks the conclusion of this year's Virtual Grand National!



Here are the Top 5 Finishers from the race. #VGN21 pic.twitter.com/ZmqJLA0vDn — The Virtual Grand National 2021 (@TheVirtualGN) April 9, 2021

1013: There was a spell of relative outsiders winning the Grand National from 2012 - 2016 with the starting prices between 25/1 and 66/1 but the last three have been won by runners returned at 14/1, 10/1 and 4/1 favourite and we could have a similarly short-priced favourite collecting the prize in a few hours. The front of the market looks strong and I do think this will go to one of the fancied runners. There are, of course, plenty of extra place offers being bandied around by the bookmakers so it will still pay if one of your 100/1 shots sneaks into seventh. The Virtual Grand National has been a pointer to success in the big race of course and that aired on our screens last night and the winner........look no further than Cloth Cap.

🏇 Grand National memories



💭 @DaveOrd, @castellmai & @halo_straight take a trip down memory lane and reveal their favourite memories of the great race...



Tell us yours 👇 pic.twitter.com/HMNFvVD68e — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 10, 2021

1008: It's easy for the supporting races to get overshadowed which says something given that Shishkin is among the 'extras'. He may be an extremely short price but it's always a treat to see him in action while My Drogo will earlier bid to boost his claims to being the best novice hurdler trained in Britain. There appear to be a few gremlins in the system this morning, mine anyway, with Racing TV having gone off air and The Opening Show punctuated by clips from a James Bond film. It's all very surreal. In between cameos from Roger Moore (I think, I wasn't paying close attention) an interview with Rachael Blackmore was played and she said of Minella Times: "I can't see any reason why it should be a problem for him and he seems really well at home. We're very hopeful."

1004: The going at the end of Friday was Good to Soft, Good in places on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and Good to Soft on the Grand National Course. Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, said: “We will be putting down six millimetres of irrigation on all courses tonight. “There is no rain forecast overnight and conditions tomorrow are predicted to be very similar again tomorrow – dry and sunny with some breeze and temperatures of around eight to nine degrees Celsius." The going remains unchanged at this stage but I'll post an update as and when I have it but there are a few notable non-runners, in the first race especially.

From the greatest of them all, Red Rum, to nine other greats 👀



Watch 10 of the biggest icons in @RandoxOfficial Grand National history ⬇️#GrandNational — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 10, 2021

1000: Did you wake up with a little tingle of excitement this morning? Go on - you did, didn't you? This looks to be a deep renewal of the Randox Grand National featuring some quality performers and the market is dominated, like the finishes of so many at the spring festivals thus far, by Irish trained runners but can Cloth Cap collect for the Cotswolds based Jonjo O'Neill and provide owner Trevor Hemmings with another success in a race that he targets above all others?