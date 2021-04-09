Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Aintree Grand National Festival

Politologue bids to regain his Marsh (Melling) Chase crown on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree. Follow all of the build-up with us.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

The esteemed trainer has walked the track at Aintree and, whilst they’ve done a grand job, there’s not enough give in the ground to run Silver Hallmark and Alaphilippe. Apologies



(Even though we need the winners!) — Fergal O’Brien Racing (@FOBRacing) April 9, 2021

1033: Despite the watering, there are a couple of non-runners with neither Silver Hallmark nor Alaphilippe taking their chance which is a shame as both were lively 'outsiders'. The Cob was already out and Outlander is another to strike from your racecards. Dashel Drasher was taken out of Cheltenham because of the ground but hopefully conditions will be deemed safe enough to allow him to take his chance this afternoon as his presence would add a fascinating element to the Marsh Chase.

Check out the latest Value Bet column

1024: The Paddy Power market movers have just dropped in my inbox and here they are on the tweet below. The first three horses all ran well at Cheltenham with Houx Gris travelling very well in the Boodles, Fakir chasing home Allaho in the Ryanair (for all he was about as close to the winner as some of the airports Ryanair land at are to their advertised destinations) and Huntsman Son finishing sixth in the Paddy Power Plate, a place ahead of Caribean Boy. Cape Gentleman represents the burgeoning yard of Emmet Mullins and I did say that his runner in the bumper tomorrow had been well backed from the opening show. I don't know how many firms had priced up at that stage but The Gossiper was cut sharply from his initial quote. His name might be worth remembering once the dust has settled on the National. Cape Gentleman looks a live threat to Bravemansgame but he did disappoint at left-handed Leopardstown before bouncing back to form at Kempton and he has to prove that was just a blip rather than a Goshen-like aversion to going that way around. I'm fairly sure that Huntsman Son was a Value Bet selection at Cheltenham. He hasn't made it onto today's selections but let's hope Matt has a winner or two after three seconds (from three selections) yesterday.

1017: The big handicaps should make some for lively betting but a quick scan down the Oddschecker market movers list doesn't suggest there are any springers in the markets with the support for the more obvious contenders. Mister Coffey is expected to appreciate the step up in trip in the first having run over two miles in the Betfair Hurdle last time. Nicky Henderson said after Newbury that both this fellow and Buzz would be seen to better effect over further and that was certainly true of the latter yesterday. Copperless and The Grey Falco are attracting support in the finale and the former's handicap debut victory at Taunton received a boost yesterday when the runner-up went one better at the same track. There's money for another Henderson runner in the Topham in the shape of Caribean Boy who got caught out by the standing start at Cheltenham (connections had planned to make the running or be handy) and his team will be hoping for a clean break this time around. That would be a timely winner for Daryl Jacob ahead of his ride on Bristol de Mai in the Grand National tomorrow and our columnist seems very excited about his chances.

Neptune Collonges 😲



Devon Loch 😮



Red Rum vs Crisp 🍿



Plus more of the most dramatic finishes in the history of the @RandoxOfficial Grand National ⬇️#GrandNational — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 9, 2021

1012: Ah, yes, the Virtual Grand National. I'd almost forgotten but it did provide some light entertainment last year and plenty of people tuned in to watch it. Are you going to make your Grand National selections on the back of the virtual result? It was an excellent spectacle and the creators have done a fabulous job with it but it's still not quite as exciting as the real thing (see above). Have you got a favourite Grand National finish? There have been some thrilling moments but Don't Push It would be high up on my list.

Can The Virtual Grand National once again name the winner of the @RandoxOfficial Grand National 2021 hours ahead of the ‘off’’? 🏇



You can watch this year's VGN on TONIGHT ITV4 at 8pm, Friday 9th April 📺



See more info here 👉 https://t.co/4sGoMbUsOQ pic.twitter.com/F1LAvLF6li — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 9, 2021

1007: The going is good to soft after watering last night and this is what Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, had to say after racing yesterday: “We will be putting down three millimetres of irrigation on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses tonight and a selective three millimetres on the Grand National Course. “The forecast suggests there is the chance of some overnight showers but if they do arrive they will only yield up to two millimetres and will not have any material impact, so that is why we have decided to water tonight. I am leaving the going description unchanged overnight as Good to Soft on all courses. “It was a fantastic first day of the Randox Grand National Festival with all participants returning safely and the feedback on the ground was excellent. It was also fantastic to have owners back on course with us.” I was scanning through some of the late post-race reaction this morning and I was a little surprised to read the following from Pam Sly: "She (Eileendover) just didn’t pick up like she had done before, but I’ve had a job getting her fit. I gave her a month off and it’s taken me a long time to get her back to where she was, so I’m not too disappointed. “She’ll probably run on the Flat now - if we can get her in the stalls. We haven’t tried her yet, as I said we’d wait until after she had run here.” All hope is not lost for Eileendover and her fans, even though the bubble has been burst.

Ladies Day is one of the best days of the year! To enter the best dressed competition;



- Simply take a pic of your outfit

- Upload to the Facebook event, Instagram or Twitter using #AGrandDayIn before 12pm

- Choose a charity



We look forward to seeing your style! 👠 pic.twitter.com/PfuRooLMhX — Randox (@RandoxOfficial) April 9, 2021

1000: Act in haste, repent in leisure. I keep checking the markets to see whether the money has come for the two horses I backed on Wednesday but both are going the other way in the market. Heh ho. Nothing ventured, nothing gained - that's another one. There is another compelling day of racing ahead of us and plenty to enjoy, including the return of Politologue in the feature Grade One. They old grey is not favourite, that honour - rightly I think - goes to the younger legs of the Ryanair Chase second Fakir d'Oudairies while plausible cases can be made for Dashel Drasher, Notebook and Master Tommytucker among others.