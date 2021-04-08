Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Aintree Grand National Festival

Mister Fisher has been backed with Sky Bet and Paddy Power to win the Bowl on the opening day of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree. Follow the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1333: The Shunter is in picture and looks to be gleaming. Lydia Hislop is going to run through them but doesn't comment on his appearance. Hitman has two handlers and is on his toes, throwing his head around a little; hopefully he won't get too worked up. I think Tom Symonds is paddock side casting his eye over the runners, it will be a big day for him if Song For Someone goes close as Hislop casts aspersions on the claims of Protektorat. Fusil Raffles, though, should be 'very well suited by conditions'.

Don't miss Sky Bet's Money Back as Cash offer for Aintree

1323: It won't be long until the focus on Racing TV switches to the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase with the horses due to come into the paddock shortly, if they're not there already, but there's an update from Taunton first. I did wonder about backing Presuming Ed in the second at Somerset but I've rather missed the price. I think I can leave him alone now. As for the betting at Aintree, The Shunter is the outright favourite with some firms which seems fairly extraordinary to me but might just be a measure of the confidence behind him. I'd still rather have Hitman and, primarily, Eldorado Allen on my side with the latter appealing as an each-way option.

Get set for the Randox Grand National at Aintree

1311: I got a little overexcited yesterday when looking at Friday's card and jumped in with both feet, possibly without due consideration. Master Debonair caught the eye in the opening race. He's moved from Colin Tizzard to Harry Fry (whose string seems to be in better form) and has his first start since having a wind operation. That's fairly by-the-by as it was the pick of his novice hurdle form, such as his eight length defeat of Ribble Valley, that really captures the imagination in company with his much reduced handicap mark. It's easy to forgive him this season's two poor runs given the form of the Tizzard stable in the first half of the season. The closing handicap hurdle is horribly competitive but Thistimenextyear was only beaten a head in the race in 2019 and lines up from a pound higher mark (he's not raced since June of that that year) with Richard Spencer going to the trouble of booking top Irish conditional Simon Torrens. That suggests connections are hopeful of another big run and I'm hopeful that he's primed to go one better. I may have got carried away.

Sky Bet paying Extra Places on the Aintree feature

1258: Paddy Power are offering money back as a free bet on the Betway Bowl (if you finish second, third, or fourth) this afternoon so if you haven't made your mind up who (if anyone) you're backing in the Grade One feature then perhaps the below tweet might help..... I've been coming around to the idea of Clan Des Obeaux winning with the 3/1 eminently tempting. He's only nine years of age so is hardly too long in the tooth yet. It could be a huge day for the owners, including Sir Alex Ferguson, whose colours are also carried by Hitman and Monmiral.

Today's Grade 1 @betway Bowl is definitely one of the highlights of our opening day card 🏆👌



Here are the views of @Ruby_Walsh, @BarryJGeraghty, @katiewalsh9 and @TheRacingJosh from last night's @RandoxOfficial Preview Night 👀#GrandNational pic.twitter.com/ABdhADlfij — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 8, 2021

1248: There you have it. There's a little under an hour until the first but the all-weather action from Southwell is almost underway and Taunton doesn't follow far behind. Ben Linfoot is on duty at the track today and I've just asked if he had any gems that I can share in the blog. 'Not really!' came the reply. I suppose there aren't that many people there so perhaps the gossip and words to the wise are thin on the ground. Either that or he's just keeping them all to himself.

💵 £20 Challenge 💵



Here are the picks from The Opening Show team!



Who has got the best chance of picking a winner?#TheOpeningShow pic.twitter.com/QTgdbo0tnH — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 8, 2021

1237: The Racing TV team have moved onto the Foxhunters' and I'm going to try and pay attention. Dan Barber of Timeform is keen on Billaway with the belief that the distance of this race suits him better than the trip at Cheltenham. He points out that Will Biddick could achieve an unusual feat in training the winner of the Cheltenham race and riding the winner of the Aintree version. There's a quiz question / answer for you. When pushed by Tom Stanley for one at longer odds, Latenightpass is put forward. I think the latter's odds have collapsed rather since they last checked the market as the double figure prices they were talking about are no longer available. They are concentrating on the 'plots' in the Red Rum with Moon Over Germany - who won the most recent renewal - preferred to Destrier. Barber's best bet on the card is Hitman saying: "I'm normally a formbook punter but he could have that x-factor and I don't think the form target set in this race is insurmountable." Megan Nicholls nominates Monmiral as the runner of her father's that she is most looking forward to. She would be surprised if he didn't handle the better ground as he's got a very good action. 'Team Tips' from the Racing TV crew: Niall Hannity: Moon Over Germany; Tom Stanley: The King Of May; Megan Nicholls: Brewin'upastorm; Dan Barber: Hitman.

1232: Jonjo O'Neill jr is hopeful of a big run from Native River and has got an exciting book of rides over the next three days and the better ground will suit a number of his mounts, including Eldorado Allen in the opener. He rides Mister Malarkey in the Grand National on Saturday, his first ride in the race, and describes him as 'an interesting runner' but you rather get the feeling he wasn't expecting a great deal.

Click on the image for Alex Hammond's Grand National preview

1225: It is the time when the season's merge and some breaking news on the wire from the Flat. Teddy Grimthorpe is stepping down from his long-standing role as racing manager to Juddmonte Farms after 22 years. Grimthorpe's statement read: “I have always felt that the time for me to stand down from Juddmonte would be when Prince Khalid was no longer involved. It has been a huge privilege to work for the Prince and his family, and with the outstanding Juddmonte team, which has been so successful for so long. “Of course I am sad to leave. But, with the Prince’s death two months ago and over 20 years as his Racing Manager, now is the right time. I leave an organisation in great shape, which is supreme at what it does, and I have no doubt Juddmonte will continue to thrive and produce top-class homebred thoroughbred horses competing at the highest level on racecourses across the world.”

🏆 It could be a huge day for Betfair Ambassador @PFNicholls with the likes of Hitman, Monmiral and Clan Des Obeaux all in action at Aintree.



🗣️ We got his views on all... — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 8, 2021

1218: Zac Baker, younger brother of George, rides Killaro Boy in the Foxhunters and is hopeful of a good run: "He travels well jumps well, should be a good spin. Looking forward to it. "He will take me there, he's quite keen, he wears a hood for a reason but that might help me. Try and race in third and fourth and fiddle away from there." Baker works at Nigel Twiston-Davies' yard and schooled Ballyoptic over some National fences recently and reports that although he hasn't sparkled this season they 'really lit him up' while he reveals that Daryl Jacob is excited ('that doesn't happen very often') about the prospect of riding Bristol de Mai in the National.

1207: It's not often that people are waiting around to watch the Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race but Eileendover has captured the imagination this season. Pam Sly's filly is odds-on but faces no easy task with the Cheltenham third in opposition while the sole Irish raider Me Too Please featured in the market movers (1055 entry). Fran Berry is providing his selections on Racing TV and he kicks off by putting up Waiting Patiently in the Bowl. He believes today's conditions could help to bring about the best in Ruth Jefferson's stable star. Jason The Militant is Berry's fancy in the Aintree Hurdle with further improvement expected over the new trip. Zanza is preferred to Moon Over Germany in the Red Rum with little having gone right for Philip Hobbs' runner on his last two starts. I am surprised that he hasn't proved more popular in the market as there were a lot of people making a case for him being well handicapped prior to Cheltenham. Berry sticks to those guns here. I think he thought his interview was done when a question about The Shunter was thrown at him but he did reply, "I think he'll take a lot of beating". He didn't make it into the three selections though.

Day one of @AintreeRaces is here! 🙌



7⃣ Races 🏇

7⃣ Winners 🏁



💷 £50,000!



The jackpot could be yours, enter for FREE before 2:20pm 📲👇 #GrandNational — ITV7 (@itv7) April 8, 2021

1158: I didn't linger on the Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase but the Cheltenham form could come to the fore with runner-up Billaway heading the market and fourth home Latenightpass among the market movers. David Maxwell enjoys himself in this sphere and Cat Tiger is an obvious contender for Paul Nicholls who revealed in his column that this race 'has always been the target'. I'm afraid there is no great insight forthcoming from these quarters.

1149: I'm hopeful that the first might be a 'pot buster' but I couldn't see beyond the big two in the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle. Splitting them isn't easy, particularly now that the pair are much closer in price. Adagio has been underestimated all season and may have been again but it's not a contest that I have a strong view on. A couple of fillies have popped up here in the last decade and Fiveandtwenty has done everything easily enough so far. It's feasible that she can take the necessary steps to get involved but I'm in no rush to pay to find out.

Knows all about winners at Aintee, tbh. https://t.co/wsxYqN8FMr — Paddy Power Racing (@pphorseracing) April 8, 2021

1126: The day opens in a little over two hours time with a fascinating renewal of the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase. I was reading yesterday about how well Fusil Raffles' run in the Marsh Novices' Chase stacked up on the clock but that hasn't made me any less keen to take him on. In contrast, The Shunter's time was poor but that hasn't stopped JP McManus reaching for the cheque book (non-fungible tokens? I learnt a new word this week) and purchasing the Plate winner and he's been backed as though the legendary owner is keen to recoup the purchase price. One of the stories of the season, The Shunter fairly sprinted home despite a mistake at the last and McManus must believe that the eight-year-old hasn't hit his ceiling yet. Protektorat looked so good earlier in the season but can't be backed with confidence now while it's a stretch, but not impossible, to make a case for Phoenix Way at 33s. It looks best to concentrate on the top of the market though and as much as I like Hitman, Eldorado Allen appeals as the one to be with at around 7/1. He ran well in the Sporting Life Arkle, shaping as though this longer trip would suit, and that form - as well as the balance of his chasing efforts - entitles him to greater respect in the market. He just looks overpriced for my money and I'd be quite happy to back him each-way with the two places on offer.

We teamed up with Liverpool’s River of Light Rainbow Bridge to celebrate the start of @RandoxOfficial Grand National week and Liverpool’s NHS Day today! 🌈



Thank You NHS! 🙌 #GrandNational #Randox pic.twitter.com/iESGiI4TNY — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 8, 2021

1115: It's time for another press release! It's an update from Aintree on the going and non-runners. The 2021 Randox Grand National Festival gets underway today with Randox Liverpool’s NHS Day and the going is Good to Soft on all courses – Mildmay, Hurdle and Grand National. Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, said: “The team have done a superb job. It’s been a really challenging couple of weeks with the weather - we had a spell of hot weather, and now we’re all well rugged-up. “It’s pretty chilly now and windy today. We’ve had rain promised and not arriving, so it’s been a real challenge for the team, but they’ve stepped up and I think what we’ve got now is perfect. “We’re Good to Soft on all three courses to start racing today. We’ve been watering for the past three days and we also did a bit of watering when it was hot last week. We’ll see where we are by the end of today. We are forecast some rain tonight, so it may be that we can sit back and let nature take its course this evening.” Varma took up her role as Aintree’s Clerk of the Course at the beginning of 2020 but has had to wait more than a year to oversee her first Randox Grand National Festival after COVID-19 cancelled last year’s event. She said: “I’m dying to get going now. I’m glad today’s finally arrived and I’ll be even happier when Saturday gets here. “It’s been a long build-up, but for me the cloud had a silver lining in that it gave me more time to get my feet under the table, as such, and get to know the team and settle in. We had the challenges of COVID and so on and I actually think it has brought the team together more as a unit.” GoingStick Readings: Hurdle Course - 5.8; Mildmay – 5.6; Grand National – 5.4 Non-Runners Today 4.05pm Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters' Chase 3 Captain Cattistock (Self Certificate, Lame) 10 Greensalt (IRE) (Self Certificate, Infection) 5.15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2 Code Name Lise (IRE) (Self Certificate, Lame) Non-Runners Tomorrow 4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle 14 The Cob (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope) Non-Runners Saturday 2.25pm Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 3 Ballybegg (IRE) (Double Declaration)

We use the Timeform filter to pick out our two most interesting bets on the opening day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. — Timeform (@Timeform) April 8, 2021

1104: I had hoped to find one that I was really keen on in the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase but, as a friend once said to me of Venice, I found them all 'much of a muchness'. I think we ended up in a bar watching Chelsea v Swansea in the Premier League. Culture eh? I may yet change my mind as the market continues to take shape but the horses I latched onto initially are mainly towards the top of the betting and the prices didn't excite me. Destrier, the well-backed (see below) Grey Diamond, Moon Over Germany and On The Slopes are all to the fore while I was intrigued to see Tom O'Brien on Dostal Phil rather than Zanza as I imagine he had the choice. Having finally remembered to look more closely I see that Michael Nolan has ridden Zanza twice back in the day so perhaps that's all there is to it. Dostal Phil is proving far the stronger of the pair in the betting. The one that did take my eye at longer odds (25s) was The King Of May who has posted a series of creditable efforts this season. He will need to improve to win and I don't think that's impossible but I haven't convinced myself that I'm strong enough on his winning chance to back him each-way and he may be more of a candidate for the exotics. In contrast, if On The Slopes hits 10/1 my finger will be twitching over the 'back' button.

Looks like @mickfitzg has his game face on. https://t.co/8HfTCr4Hpr — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 8, 2021

1055: Details of the Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers and offers have been sent my way and here they are: Sky Bet Market Movers



1345 – The Shunter 11/4 from 4/1 1420 – Adagio 5/4 from 15/8 1450 – Mister Fisher 6/1 from 7/1 1525 – Buveur D'Air 8/1 from 11/1 1605 – Latenightpass 13/2 from 9/1 1640 – Grey Diamond 15/2 from 10/1 1715 – Me Too Please 10/1 from 12/1 Offers 1420 Aintree – Money Back As Cash If 2nd 1450 Aintree – Betway Bowl Chase – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run 1525 Aintree – Aintree Hurdle – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run 1605 Aintree – Foxhunters Chase – Paying 6 Places instead of 3 if 18 or more run 1640 Aintree – Red Rum Chase – Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run 1715 Aintree – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run Price Boosts 1345 Aintree – Manifeso Novices’ Chase – Fusil Raffles 11/4 to 3/1 & Hitman 11/4 to 3/1 Paddy Power Market Movers 1420 Paros 25/1 from 33s 1450 Mister Fisher 6/1 from 15/2 1525 Song For Someone 9/1 from 10s 1605 Cat Tiger 6/1 from 13/2 1640 Grey Diamond 15/2 from 17/2

🎧 LISTEN: Aintree day one preview 🏇@halo_straight spins through the card with @BenLinfoot @AintreeRaces on day one of the Grand National meeting



Find out why our man is so keen on Clan Des Obeaux and one in the Aintree Hurdle pic.twitter.com/E0Dk8blDQz — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 8, 2021

1043: I'll continue below shortly but the Grand National declarations are in and Secret Reprieve is a second reserve. If there are any non-runners before 1pm on Friday, the reserve system will come into play. It would be a shame to see a leading fancy denied a run and there will be an anxious wait for connections.

1038: Eddie O'Leary has produced a few headline making soundbites this week and I wonder how many of Tiger Roll's supporters will want to see him win this 'terrible Grade One'. Tiger Roll can't be held responsible for his connections' comments and it was brilliant to see him back in top form at Cheltenham for all there is a suspicion that Easysland wasn't in the same form as the previous year. It's been a long time since he's run over regulation fences and it would be very surprising were he to emerge on top. I wouldn't go as far as O'Leary's description of the race but most of the field do have questions to answer. Clan Des Obeaux has been below his best this season (cheekpieces could help and this could have been the target for some time), Waiting Patiently isn't easy to catch right and hasn't won since 2018 and the drying ground could be against the admirable Native River. It's no surprise that punters and tipsters have looked outside that trio to Mister Fisher and impressive Kempton handicap winner Clondaw Castle but the 'fancy' prices on the latter have disappeared and I'm coming back to the idea of Clan Des Obeaux being the bet at 3s.

1024: I'd love to see Buveur d'Air win it solely because he's been such a brilliant campaigner with his electric hurdling always a joy to watch. I can't see it though and I'm reasonably keen on Brewin'upastorm as an each-way option. He was impressive when beating McFabulous at Fontwell and Aidan Coleman was insistent that there was further improvement to come from that run and Coleman presumably had the choice between this fellow and Song For Someone who impressed earlier in the season. The race should be run to suit with Not So Sleepy and Song For Someone (for whom David Bass should be an excellent partner) likely to be ridden aggressively and there are are four places on offer with Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet. I expected Abacadabras to run well in the Champion and there's plenty of encouragement in his pedigree for him seeing out this new trip but he's tricky to produce at the right time in the finish and is hard to trust win only. McFabulous was almost too bad to be true in the National Spirit. This looks to be his trip and he meets Brewin on better terms. I suppose the fact he's half the price of that rival is encouraging if you fancy him as better is clearly expected but I'd want them to be much closer together in the market before I considered backing the Paul Nicholls runner.

⛈️ It's back-to-back victories for Brewin'Upastorm (3/1), who travels well throughout before going on to claim the (Grade 2) National Spirit Hurdle, at @FontwellPark!



👏 A victory for @O_J_murphy91 and @AidanColeman, with McFabulous back in second.pic.twitter.com/qSFjMEPGwT — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) February 28, 2021

1015: There shouldn't be many excuses with the ground but there are a few runners that still have to prove they can handle spring good to soft. The last two winters have been fairly wet and most of last spring's racing was lost so a fair few runners have only ever encountered soft and heavy going. They include Jason The Militant who is favourite for the Aintree Hurdle and trainer Henry de Bromhead said 'it has to be a concern' and he did jar himself on his racecourse bow on good ground when third to Envoi Allen in a bumper. You'd hope that he'd be able to cope with these conditions just fine now he's a little older and more mature individual and that he'll also be equally at home over this longer trip, the first time he's raced beyond two miles. The 3/1 favourite does, though, have those two questions to answer but his 'biggest fan' seems in no doubt that he can.

Jason The Militant runs @AintreeRaces in the Aintree Hurdle.Just incredible to be part of this race steeped in history with some of the best NH horses ever having won it. 🤞@HenrydeBromhead & @rachaelblackmor can continue their excellent festival form.JTM's biggest fan👇#GoJason pic.twitter.com/TySeDs6lbb — Peter Michael Racing (@Pmichaelracing) April 8, 2021

1007: You may be wondering about the state of the ground (good to soft) and weather fans can get up close and personal with the forecasts throughout the day with WeatherTrax Live making its Aintree debut. According to the press release which I've clearly copied and pasted: 'WeatherTrax is delivered by Cambridgeshire-based technology and ground management company, TurfTrax, and connects users directly to the on-site racecourse weather station providing 24/7 access to a range of detailed scientific measurements via the racecourse’s own website. 'Information including wind speed and direction, air and soil temperature and soil moisture is streamed live and published alongside independent GoingStick readings enabling horsemen, media and racing fans to monitor weather changes and ground conditions in real-time.' Latest WeatherTrax information for Aintree Racecourse can be found here. Aintree Clerk of the Course Sulekha Varma said, “The Randox Grand National Festival is a global event and the appetite for data increases year on year." The more information the better and there have been positive steps with the publication of wind-operations and steps being taken to provide sectional timing but it could be a while until I'm monitoring the soil moisture levels. Then again, I'm always a step behind with technology. According to Mike Maher of TurfTrax, "The data was accessed almost 50,000 times during the Cheltenham Festival band we expect Aintree data to be equally sought after."

After a stunning Cheltenham Festival, could things get even better for @rachaelblackmor at the @RandoxOfficial Grand National Festival? 🤔



Here, she speaks to our Festival Ambassador @katiewalsh9 on what the #GrandNational means to her 📽️ pic.twitter.com/ltPIrtT9Pk — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 7, 2021

1000: Good morning. The temperatures may not feel like summer but the first of the swallows have arrived and it won't be long until the action is hotting up on the track. There's a good, solid, competitive card at Aintree this afternoon with nary an odds-on favourite in sight - well, apart from the bumper but I wouldn't be surprised to see Eileendover hit evens or bigger.