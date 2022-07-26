The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup is the feature on day one of Glorious Goodwood and the money continues to come for Trueshan who is as short as 15/8 (from 7/2) for the Group One.

Our columnist on his runners at Galway and Goodwood over the coming days.

Crystal clear 1214: Persad was 'so overjoyed' to see Crystal Caprice win at Yarmouth due to her pedigree, connections and (general) history and he believes that she has plenty of scope for progress from her initial mark. O'Connell pours some cold water on his excitement but Persad is not for moving, talking up Crystal Caprice's reappearance at Newbury and O'Connell concedes that her handicap mark could prove to be very lenient in time. Crystal Caprice is 5/2 favourite and O'Connell far prefers the claims of the well-backed second favourite Breaking Light who won well last time, her first start after a wind operation. She was strong at the finish of that seven furlong contest and should have no problem stepping back up to a mile. Crystal Caprice is not the only runner with famous connections with Kings Joy representing a well known combo. Kings Joy is out to 9/1 from 6s suggesting there's no confidence that she can make it third time lucky in handicaps. Her first run in this sphere came in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and she wasn't disgraced in finishing in midfield. Kings Joy didn't really build on that back at Ascot the next time (re-opposing System in second) when getting outpaced and the handicapper is only slowly relenting having dropped her by 1 lb for each of those two outings. There has been a pretty decent move for Tamarama who has halved in price from 22/1. Tamarama is trained by Charlie Hills and races from the same mark as when stone last in the Sandringham. She had won her two starts prior to that from near the front so perhaps she sulked after failing to get the lead at Royal Ascot? Either way, this is a pretty decent track on which to employ front-running tactics and Tamarama should be able to claim a decent position from stall 4. She hadn't been on my radar but the market support certainly makes her of interest.

How do you like them apples? 1200: I'm alone in my family when it comes to appreciation of a russet but it would be close to being my favourite apple and I was also drawn to the chances of Russet Gold in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Russet Gold had drifted out to 14/1 this morning but is now as short as 9/1 and a general 10s. Trainer Roger Varian doesn't have an exceptional track strike rate by any means but he's done pretty well with his juveniles at Goodwood, sending out five winners at 15% with a further 12 (of 33 runners) hitting the frame. Russet Gold has had a run which is never a bad thing when it comes to maidens at this track and the Al Kazeem colt showed promise at Doncaster where he may not have been ideally placed. He's a brother to the same connections Saint Lawrence and was quite well backed on debut having returned at 6/1 from a morning 10s which is quite encouraging given that the yard's juveniles invariably derive considerable improvement from their debuts. The booking of James Doyle also caught my eye and a quick stats check revealed that the pair have a 23% career strike rate when teaming up (12/52 with 11 seconds) and that is more or less mirrored when restricted to juveniles with Doyle 2/9 for the stable. Quite a few firms are paying down to fourth place with Sky Bet offering five places.

Vintage renewal 1140: If you've read GC's article (below) then you'll know that he's keen to take on Holloway Boy in the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes and I'm fully on board with him. There are plenty of supporters for the shock Chesham Stakes winner and they include Timefigure expert Graeme North who argues the case for Holloway Boy (and Kinross) in his tipping piece for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. I just wonder whether that race fell into his lap a little and am more interested in that angle than whether the form of the Royal Ascot contest is all that. Holloway Boy has drifted to a little longer than I would be happy to lay him at on the Betfair Exchange but if he shortens up to below 2/1 again (he was 13/8 last night) then I'd be looking to take him on. Some smart horses have won this Group Two in recent seasons with some famous names on the roll of honour (Toormore, Pinatubo, Galileo Gold to name but three) and a number of the field hold Group One entries, including Mark and Charlie Johnston's two runners and Charlie Hills' Galeron while Mysterious Night has already achieved a fair level of form. I think there's the potential of enough strength in depth to oppose Holloway Boy and he's the one favourite I'm keen to lay on the card. If laying horses isn't your bag then Sky Bet's or Paddy Power's Money Back offers may be more down your street.

Click on the image for Graham Cunningham's World Pool best bets for Goodwood

Sand games 1116: There's a relatively short-priced favourite for the World Pool Lennox Stakes in Sacred but people aren't too keen in wading in on the Cheveley Park Stud owned filly. I had a natter to a mate en route to the track this morning and he was keen on backing the 1000 Guineas eyecatcher Sandrine and she's been given favourable mention by a couple of the pundits on Racing TV. Sandrine is a best of 11/1. I can see the appeal but she's not for me and I wasn't in any great rush to abandon Sacred who ran a decent race at Royal Ascot in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and will relish stepping back up to seven furlongs. Lusail comes under the microscope on Mark Your Card and he, rather than Sandrine, would be my idea of an each-way play at 11/2. He ran decent races in the Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes (when beaten a neck by Coroebus) but didn't quite match that form in France last time. That was on good-to-soft (a surface he's won on) but the return to quicker ground and this drop to seven furlongs may well help him and I think he'll be very hard to keep out of the frame and has realistic claims of winning. It's a close run thing for me but I'd be leaning towards Lusail each-way at 11/2, perhaps with a 'saving' reverse forecast with Sacred. It's Laneqash for John O'Connell on Mark Your Card with Persad dutching Lusail and Sandrine.

Up for the Cup 1100: Mark Your Card started a little while ago on Racing TV and they have started by discussing the Goodwood Cup. Rishi Persad is positing that a return to Sussex is in Stradivarius' favour as the star stayer is unbeaten in three starts at the track and unbeaten under jockey Andrea Atzeni. There has been plenty of fallout from Royal Ascot obviously and even more written and spoken about but it's worth reminding ourselves of Dettori's immediate post-race reaction. He said: "Stradivarius ran good. I had an inside draw and I had to be careful with what I was doing. "The pace wasn't that strong and in the end there was nowhere to go, so I had to take him on the outside which cost me a little bit. "I don't think (it cost me the race). The younger horses had fresher legs. I didn't make too much headway when I pulled him out, only maybe half a length and as we got to the line they were going stronger than me. "He has been a good hero, he has been magnificent for racing and a brilliant horse. He just got beat today, he tried and went down fighting. "He has been a star. You have to pass on the baton to the younger ones. He did his best and we're very proud of him." Are you with the younger legs? But don't forget the old adage that there's many a good tune played on an old fiddle.

Goodwood Talking Points

Trust in Kin 1043: Dettori may not be aboard Stradivarius and could be set for an unusually quiet week but there is some confidence that he will have at least one winner today as Kinross has been quite well backed in the World Pool Lennox Stakes. Last year's winner of the Group Two has been trimmed by a couple of points from 6/1 to make light of the very different underfoot conditions to 12 months ago. Kinross is not the only runner on the card bidding to win back-to-back renewals with Trueshan (hopefully) and Lord Riddiford also attempting to retain their titles. In the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden at 1645 Celtic Champion, trained by Andrew Balding, is a general 11/4 (from 9/2) to step up on her promising debut. Breaking Light is very solid in the following mile handicap for Hollie Doyle and trainer Karl Burke who will already be hoping that he has the Vintage Stakes under his belt courtesy of shock Royal Ascot winner Holloway Boy. Another of Doyle's mounts, Lil Guff, is 8/1 from 11s in the finale where market leader Kidwah is pretty solid at the head of affairs.

"I think he's the real deal" | Best Bets for day one of the Goodwood Festival

Goodwood Going 1025: The obligatory tweet featuring the clerk of the course can be seen below where the information on the press release is presumably re-iterated in a different format. You can take your pick as to how you wish to digest the updates. The going for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is Good, Good to Firm (in places). GoingStick at 7.50am: 7.4 Stalls: Straight: Stands’ side 1m3f & 1m4f: Outside Rest: Inside Rail Movements: False rail will be in place on the top and bottom bends and on the straight to the 2f marker, leaving a cutaway for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cutaway will move back to 3.5f on Thursday. All remaining false rail will be removed for Friday and Saturday. 13:50 +5 yards (approximately) 14:25 +10 yards (approximately) 15:00 +10 yards (approximately) 15:35 +10 yards (approximately) 17:20 +10 yards (approximately) Weather: 2.2mm rain Friday. 0.2mm Monday. The week looks dry with an outside chance of a light shower and temperatures rising at the end of the week. Non-runners: 5.20 - 11 Eponina (vet’s cert – inflammation)

