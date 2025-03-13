Live Cheltenham Festival Free Bets & Offers 2025: Claim up to £120 in sign-up offers for day three

These day three Cheltenham welcome offers for Thursday 13th March 2025 are strictly available for new customers and you can claim them via the links below:

Check out our Cheltenham Festival tips centre where our Sporting Life experts will have you covered throughout the week.





Daily Festival tips:

DAY 3

Galileo Dame - 1.20 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle

The weather forecast means it could pay to focus on former Flat horses and four-year-old filly GALILEO DAME looks well placed in the mares' novices' hurdle. She's made a very promising start to life over obstacles, running on in eye-catching fashion behind Hello Neighbour last time, and further improvement looks highly likely.

DAY 4

Intense Approach - 3.20 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

John McConnell's horse are almost always underestimated in the betting and he's had a couple of horses run well in defeat in the Albert Bartlett over the years. With decent ground in his favour, INTENSE APPROACH could be the one to get his head in front for the trainer, having won here earlier in the season and enjoyed a pleasing warm-up win at Musselburgh when last seen.

Cheltenham Festival preview

The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the jumps season, featuring 28 high-class races across four fabulous days on the iconic rolling hills of Prestbury Park, Gloucestershire.

The meeting builds from the first ‘Festival roar’ which greets the start of the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on the Tuesday afternoon to a Friday crescendo when horses take to the track for the prestigious Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Won in the past by steeplechasing legends such as Arkle, Desert Orchid, Dawn Run, Best Mate and Kauto Star, the Gold Cup – run over three miles and two furlongs - remains one of the most challenging contests and sought-after prizes in the world of National Hunt racing.

Galopin Des Champs , winner of the big one in 2023 and 2024, bids to join an elite group in becoming a three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup victor this year.

Cheltenham schedule - Day Three

The Festival continues on Thursday 13th March and here is the card:

13.20 - Ryanair Mares' Novices Hurdle

14.00 - Novices Limited Handicap Chase

14.40 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

15:20 - Ryanair Chase

16:00 - Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle

16:40 - Plate Handicap Chase