Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

It's the final day of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild and sees Al Boum Photo and Rachael Blackmore bid to write their own piece of history.

Walkon and @Choc_Thornton didnt quite do it a few years ago. Hopefully Tritonic can go one better. Thanks Choc 🤞🏻🙏 pic.twitter.com/NnY7aQb5pN — The McNeill Family. (@McNeill_Family) March 18, 2021

1308: Support continues to come for Quilixios ahead of the JCB Triumph Hurdle in what in some respects feels like a repeat of Wednesday's bumper. Kilcruit was more of a stayer than Sir Gerhard and the view seems to be that Quilixios is more of a stayer than Zanahiyr so it will be interesting tactically between the pair. I'm not sure where the pace will come from but Quilixios has made the running this season so perhaps Blackmore will try to dictate. I do like Tritonic and he's a much bigger price at 7/2 than many expected - it's tempting. Certainly more tempting than Adagio but David Pipe's youngster has already surprised me with his progress this season and is still on an upward curve which makes it less easy to rule him out with complete confidence. Most are though. This is a three horse book.

Guess @MCYeeehaaa has that Friday feeling like the rest of us. https://t.co/GDzXEfpqH1 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 19, 2021

1255: I like Jonathan Neesom's style and he's on duty with Nick Luck for Racing TV. "Do you think Al Boum Photo has been afforded enough respect?" "No." To the point. No need to waste words. I'm less keen on his idea that Frodon could win the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup. Lydia Hislop's introduction makes mention of something that has been bandied around since declarations and that's the presence of a tongue tie for Zanahiyr. He's won impressively on all three starts without one, causing the clockwatchers to check their figures, and people are asking has something gone wrong that he needs that aide today. It's a fair and necessary question when you're taking a short price. Nico de Boinville: "I hope there's a good gallop on, you wouldn't want anyone at the front stop-starting it. I hope it's a proper test of horse and rider. We've got to have our eyes open. We'll see. A lot of cards are on the table and we'll have to see who plays their hand first. "I think he's (Santini) got a great chance and perhaps with a stronger gallop he might be better suited by that. He hasn't worked in a visor but he's schooled in a visor."

Here are the pros and cons for the leading players in the Cheltenham Gold Cup — Timeform (@Timeform) March 19, 2021

1242: I've just been talking to someone who was telling me that Thyme White has a big chance in the County Hurdle, that he travels well and the better ground will suit. It was good ground when he made a winning reappearance at Chepstow - resulting in a 10lb rise - but he hasn't fared as well as expected in the Gerry Feilden and Betfair Hurdle subsequently. The latest run was his first since November so it's possible that he might just have been missing that bit of race fitness and the outing may have brought him on. That certainly seems to be the suggestion from Paul Nicholls and it's still relatively early days for the well regarded five-year-old. It's a case that certainly makes more sense than mine for sticking 100/1 outsider Wolf Prince in some exotics. He may still be paying the price for a reasonable juvenile season and the handicapper hasn't cut him much slack after a couple of fair runs this term but I've a feeling this will suit him far better than his latest run over two and a half miles on testing ground.

1237: Charlie Deutsch was on press conference duty yesterday and told reporters that he hopes Royale Pagaille can live up to “the hype”. He's yet to ride a Cheltenham Festival winner but is enjoying his best season to date and said: "I’ve loved riding him this season. I was gutted to miss out on him at Haydock last time but I’m just really happy to keep the ride on him. Numerically it has been my best season to date and it would be a nice touch if I could win this on top. “I didn’t get much of a say in which race he would run in although I spoke to Venetia. However, I didn’t really find out what race he would run in until everyone else did. The horse is in good form and you have to have a go at a race like this when they are in good form - hopefully the hype will be right." Deutsch, who has partnered 32 winners this campaign, added: “I think sometimes these horses that come from France take a bit of time to acclimatise and we’ve had a few like that over the years. “He didn’t finish his two races out really last season but this season on his first start at Haydock straight away he felt a bit more relaxed and a much better ride. “You have to remember it was still a handicap he won last time. I think, like Venetia said, with the horses that finished in behind it was hard to know what sort of performance it was, but it was hard not to get excited by it as he won by a long way and quite easily. "It’s a very different track to what he has been used to and different ground. We don’t know what he will be like on better ground but hopefully he will be alright on it. We could have done with a bit of rain as he has done all his winning on soft ground but you never know, he might be perfectly happy on the better ground.” One thing Deutsch is confident about is that the relentless end-to-end gallop of the Gold Cup will suit his mount. He added: “In the handicaps he has run in he has travelled so well and I’ve been trying to steady him all the time on that soft/heavy ground. “I think the pace of a Gold Cup would suit him as they go that stride or two faster and it is going to be fairly relentless and they will quicken up off of it.”

1217: I'm more than a little surprised to see Langer Dan on that list of Sky Bet's worst results (1205 post) but first the Racing TV Team tips: Tom Stanley: Minella Indo. Martin Dixon: Eclair de Beaufeu. Niall Hannity: A Plus Tard. Megan Nicholls: Tritonic. I know Langer Dan hosed up in the Imperial Cup and has a valuable bonus within grasp but this is surely a vastly more competitive handicap than the Sandown feature and, of course, a vastly different test. The weight of money for Gentleman De Mee and Gabynako is striking while Commandingpresence has been backed at prices and is completely unexposed and you can throw in the likes of Folcano and Fire Attack who both have their supporters too. Martinhal is in blue on the Oddschecker grid but he was forced to miss Sandown's EBF Final after David Pipe's horsebox got stuck in a traffic jam on the M5 and there didn't appear to be all that much confidence behind his chance in that race, again I think this is more competitive. I do quite like Whatsupwithyou who is out among the rags at 50/1 but I think he probably should have win at Cheltenham on his penultimate start prior to running respectably in the Kempton handicap won by Monte Cristo (who might have been placed in the Coral but for being hampered by the fall of Blue Sari). I firmly believe he can outrun his odds by some considerable margin but I don't know whether that will be good enough to finish in the first half dozen against a host of less exposed horses. Is anyone betting without the Irish runners? I'd fancy a go at him in that market.

1212: Jockey changes and non-runners....... 1.55pm McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle 13 Wolf Prince (IRE) – now ridden by Robbie Power 2.30pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 3 Ask A Honey Bee (IRE) – now ridden by Richard Patrick 17 Vanillier (FR) – now ridden by Mark Walsh 4.50pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 15 Fabulous Saga (FR) – now ridden by Rex Dingle 23 Golden Taipan (IRE) – now ridden by Ben Godfrey 25 Folcano (FR) – now ridden by Ben Jones NON-RUNNERS ON DAY FOUR OF THE FESTIVAL™ SUPPORTING WELLCHILD 1.55pm McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle 8 Le Patriote (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Other - vet’s advice following pre-race checks) 4.50pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 10 Pileon (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)

1205: Three of the first four home from last season's St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase line up again and this is a race in which Paul Nicholls has nominated Bob And Co as one of his best chances of the week. He's been very impressive on his last three runs for the yard but naturally faces some stiff competition from Ireland. I wonder if this race features among Sky Bet's five worst results for the day......would you Adam and Eve it, it does. 1.55 – You Raised Me Up – After brilliant tipping yesterday, Kevin Blake’s selections on ITV have proved very popular. His best bet on the card is You Raised Me Up and this has propelled him to the top of the market. 2.30 – Barbados Buck's – It’s been well documented around the dominance of the Irish trained runners. However, customers have not been totally put off and Paul Nicholls' runner has been well backed. 3.05 Frodon – One of the most popular horses in training, so it’s no surprise that he’s the worst result in the book. 3.40 Bob And Co – A traditionally light betting heat, although Bob And Co has certainly been well backed. 4.50 Langer Dan – Comes here off his win in the Imperial Cup and that memory is still clearly fresh in customers' minds.

Love hearing this, 🤞for Third Time Lucki in the County hurdle @GoPointing #Stationyardgraduates https://t.co/aLQLYnX9Ye — Charlie Poste (@CharliePoste) March 14, 2021

1136: The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle is a proper race! There are 16 Irish trained runners in the race but Dan Skelton has won three of the last five renewals (W P Mullins won the other two and has four of the last 10) and saddles Third Time Lucki who was fourth in the Champion Bumper last year. I've been underwhelmed by his hurdling campaign in light of that but even his defeat at this track by For Pleasure looks a little better now in light of that one's fine run in the Sky Bet Supreme. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if connections had been working back from this race and he could take a big step forwards with Skelton's horses performing excellently this week but he does face a strong challenge. There have been a couple of notable movers with You Raised Me Up backed consistently since declarations, he was set for this race last year but the ground went against him and he's been saved for this year's renewal. There are some suggestions that he isn't all that well handicapped but the weight of money for him indicates otherwise. The upside for Champagne Gold is arguably greater and he ran well in a similar contest last time. He held an entry in the Supreme for a long time so is clearly held in high regard and has a good blend of speed and stamina. He was 14s yesterday and is half that price. Then there's Paul Townend's selected mount Ganapathi. Four runs on heavy ground with his latest over two miles six, he could easily make light of his mark of 140 and is the third Irish runner contesting favouritism. I can't see Gowel Road or Fifty Ball being good enough the way that the week has gone although this should suit Edwardstone (still has to prove himself on the course) and he could finish on the verge of the minor places so is worth considering with Sky Bet paying eight places, Paddy Power seven and Betfair and others six. I thought Cayd Boy would have been shorter given his good handicap form in Ireland and he's still relatively lightly raced; he's Mark Walsh's pick of the McManus runners but there doesn't seem to be any confidence behind him. I backed Ciel de Neige when he was sent off at 6/1 and ran like a drain last year so I'd be delighted to see him win this in first time cheekpieces under Jonjo O'Neill; on his Betfair Hurdle second it's not impossible and he did run well in the Fred Winter a couple of years back.

1120: I haven't mentioned the market leader, Fakiera. A stablemate of Torygraph, he's finished behind Ashdale Bob and Gaillard du Mesnil (Stattler second) the last twice but caught the eye of a number of judges on his most recent outing and the market support suggests he's expected to take a big step forwards. Ganapathi was fifth in that two mile six furlong contest but he drops back to two miles for the County Hurdle on his handicap debut and is only around 6/1. It could be worth watching a replay of that Grade One if you haven't done so already. Fran Berry is casting doubts on the Irish runners in the Albert Bartlett, this seems to be a popular view, but he does like Eclair de Beaufeu in the County Hurdle which is another popular view given the stark difference between his chase and hurdles ratings. Berry gives another vote to A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup - the seven-year-old is the only one the pundits want to know. His nap for the week runs today and that is Elimay whose price has collapsed from yesterday after her latest run was given a boost by a certain Allaho. She's been very popular throughout all the previews and her jumping has been very impressive but she is odds-on now.

Gabynako in the Martin Pipe



Form lines are 👌 (Bob Olinger & Blue Lord) plus could be even better if Fakiera runs a big race in the Albert Bartlett pic.twitter.com/zPnmdQHAlc — Grant James Thomas (@Grant_Some92) March 18, 2021

1109: Stattler's form has been given a boost by the Ballymore run of Gaillard du Mesnil while Vanillier is an outsider proving popular. He's tough and gritty and Gavin Cromwell's string were out of form when he disappointed last time; he beat Stattler earlier on in the season and the stable are clearly flying now. Dixon believes the 'home team' do have a chance here and he's not at all keen on Torygraph at the prices with his rating 'massively inflated'. Threeunderthrufive is the runner that appeals to him with this track expected to suit far better than Ludlow or Musselburgh but he's the lesser fancied of the Paul Nicholls runners behind the progressive Barbados Buck's - Dixon believes they've both 'got pretty good chances'. Paddy Brennan firmly believes that Alaphillipe deserves his place in the line-up and he has the experience which is often deemed necessary for this stamina sapping contest. This clearly demands more of him as it does of Adrimel whose lazy racing style bodes well for his chance of seeing out three miles. Yesterday's market mover was Streets Of Doyen who was 20s but only 13/2 now. He was busy early in the season and beat Flooring Porter in a handicap back in October before winning at Cheltenham later that month. He warmed up for this with a spin over two miles that should have blown away the cobwebs. His defeat of the Stayers' Hurdle winner came before that one switched tactics and started to improve so that form has to be treated with caution but that was one of four consecutive victories for John McConnell's runner. It's worth noting that the jockey, Simon Torrens, can't use his claim in this contest. Torrens is also the man charged with steering Gentleman De Mee home in the finale.

It's the final day of the #CheltenhamFestival @skysportsAlexH has hit form with back to back winners on Wednesday & Thursday 🔥



She's taking on the fav in her bid for a hattrick 🏇



We're paying 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗶𝗳 𝟮𝗻𝗱, 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗼𝗿 𝟰𝘁𝗵 💷 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 19, 2021

1106: Rachael Blackmore is having an amazing week and had this to say after the mares' hurdle yesterday. “I’m pinching myself - it’s crazy stuff. I don’t know what’s going on at the moment - it’s mad. “My family are getting a great kick out of it at home, as well - it’s brilliant. I’m wholeheartedly grateful to everyone who has got The Festival going this year. “Jennifer Pugh, Jennifer Walsh and Barbara White are doing a fantastic job in getting all us Irish over here, getting us tested, getting us tested before we go home, and keeping us all safe and masked up. They are doing an unbelievable job and it is massive thanks to them that we are here.” Her presence in the saddle on Pat's Fancy has presumably led to that one shortening up in the Albert Bartlett although I didn't think he was a complete no-hoper if you excuse his Doncaster run on bad ground.

Here is a sneak peek of when @AP_McCoy & @Ruby_Walsh spoke to three families about the incredible support they've received from @WellChild 👏



You can watch the full video here 👉 https://t.co/S6yYdLbji6



Please donate to WellChild - https://t.co/XdZyWPTZFC #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/jV1fbq3M6N — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 19, 2021

1054: Megan Nicholls also puts A Plus Tard forwards. Will it be a case of 'see you later' as he sweeps past his rivals on the hill? A Plus Tard burst onto the Cheltenham scene when landing a gamble in the novices' handicap chase with a startling performance - turns out he was quite well handicapped. He failed to beat Min in the Ryanair Chase last year having gone into the race on the back of a two mile victory over Chacun Pour Soi but he appeared to prove his stamina in the Savills Chase. He has an extra two furlongs to travel but Timeform's Dan Barber and Niall Hannity are all siding with the Henry De Bromhead rising star. Rachel Casey in the Racing TV studio is firmly with Al Boum Photo though. Frodon will have his supporters as he's such a popular individual and he comes into the race on the back of that remarkable performance in the King George but that form has been let down by everything that has run since while he won't be able to boss this field with the other front-runners in the line-up. I can't see it.

Do I think Native River or Lostintranslation stand a chance in the Gold Cup tomorrow? No.



Have I still put a cheeky E/W bet on both of them just in case? Yes.



Going with my heart and probably going to regret it but how can I not?!🥺😩 — Zoe Smith (@zoelouisesmithx) March 18, 2021

1046: Santini hasn't impressed everyone (anyone?) in his three starts this season but none of those tests would have played to his strengths. He was a close second in last year's Gold Cup but a long way behind Native River at Sandown last time and Nicky Henderson has fitted his charge with a visor for the first time in a bid to help him put his best foot forwards. The Milan gelding should be suited by a proper stamina test and he has shortened up a little in the betting - I don't think there's any doubt that this will have been his one target all season as there really aren't all that many races on these shores that he can run in given that he's not as versatile as some of his rivals. It appears to be a reasonably open race and several bookmakers are paying down to fourth place and Sky Bet are paying out on fifth so if you can't decide between those at the top of the market, perhaps those enhanced terms might tempt you. I can see Native River finishing top five certainly. Martin Dixon has admitted to going round in circles on the race and hasn't had a bet but he puts forward A Plus Tard as his selection.

Coneygree winning the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup

1036: That little bit of drizzle could be good news for Native River who has been delighting the Tizzards at home. They're also very happy with Lostintranslation. It's great to see Native River in this line-up, not only because he's such a popular old boy but because he should ensure that we see a good, true test. Minella Indo and Frodon are other prominent racers while Kemboy has been known to go forward although he has yet to bring his A-game to this venue. Last year was a more falsely run race and tactical decisions proved key - that shouldn't be the case this time around and could put the jumping of Al Boum Photo and Champ under pressure. Minella Indo is normally a very good jumper but fell on his penultimate start, he's had a nice spin round since to restore his confidence but does have a new jockey on for the first time in Jack Kennedy. I've enjoyed Kennedy's post-race interviews this week, he's got a nice relaxed style, smiles readily and seems to have a nice, quiet sense of humour. Royale Pagaille is harder to get a handle on in many ways as his improvement this season has been remarkable and has come on deep, winter ground. This is a whole different ball-game but he may never be in the same vein of form again and a novice has won this prize with Coneygree the latest to do so when scoring in 2015.

1027: The last two winners of the JCB Triumph Hurdle have been returned at 12/1 and 20/1 and if there's going to be a similar turn-up this season then it seems more than likely that the winner will be trained by a certain W P Mullins. Tax For Max contested Group Ones in Germany while Haut En Couleurs was one from one in France before joining the Irish powerhouse and did receive a reasonably favourable mention in the trainer's column on these pages. The big three all look potentially top drawer though and while two of them will definitely be beaten, it's long odds that all three are. Zanahiyr has wowed the clock-watchers and has already proved his versatility to some extent while former stablemate Quixilios is already thought of as more of a stayer, arguably your archetypal Triumph horse. A stiff test should also suit Tritonic who has looked outpaced at stages on both of his runs over hurdles before powering home and much has been made of the level of form the Sea The Moon gelding achieved on the level. During one preview a Zanahiyr supporter countered that argument by saying that the Nathaniel gelding would comfortably have achieved the same level of form had he stayed on the, er, level. Simon Claisse is providing a going update on the telly and has confirmed that the forecast now suggests the drizzle is set to stay around throughout the day and he believes that it will keep the going nice and sweet, I think he said. The original forecast had been for the drizzle to clear mid-morning. He believes every horse 'ought to be able to act on this sort of ground'.

1016: The feature of the day is the Cheltenham Gold Cup of course. We don't see an awful lot of Al Boum Photo but when we do see him he's very good. He could join a select list of horses to have won three Gold Cups and the race could also go a long way to deciding the jockeys' title with A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore standing in the way of Paul Townend and glory. Martin Dixon fancies the Cheveley Park horse and has just described it as a brilliant race which is in stark contrast to the adjectives used on another preview I watched last night. It's a game of opinions. Champ is taking a walk in the market which is perhaps due in part to the success that Irish trained horses have enjoyed this week but Nicky Henderson's team have performed with credit and his nine-year-old was very, very good at Newbury and, of course, won that thrilling RSA Chase last year from the re-opposing Minella Indo and a certain Allaho. It could be argued that Champ is only finding his 'true' position having been too short for some time. I've been to Longchamp for the Arc a couple of times and have always been amazed how quickly the place empties after the Arc despite there being several top races to come. It was an opinion aired on the aforementioned preview and one that is hard to escape that the new Gold Cup day race programme is designed to achieve a similar effect and ease the traffic flow from the course.

1012: In light of all of those reasonably popular winners, it's a shade surprising that there's another rollover for the ITV7 and there's now a £500,000 pot up for grabs. If you click on the image above you can find Dave Smith's guide to the game with his race by race guide and links to the game and details on how to play - it is FREE. There's a race from Fakenham in there so you may need to dust off the form books for the Norfolk track if your focus has been completely Cheltenham - centric this week but there's plenty of time to get your entries in.

1005: Yesterday the betting proved to be quite informative.......The Shunter, Mount Ida, Allaho, Telmesomethinggirl were all backed as though defeat were out of the question while Mrs Milner was put up by Value Bet. Easy wasn't it? However, similar to Donald Trump I won't be releasing my betting slips for public scrutiny. The market movers are out on site - if you haven't seen them already you can find them by clicking on the image above - and it will be fascinating to see if they prove to be as accurate once again. It could be a pretty straightforward system to follow. They include Gentleman de Mee in the Martin Pipe who was put up at 14/1 in the ante-post previews on these pages by Mark Howard. Congratulations if you followed his advice but you might just be a shade worried about the weight of support for one of those against him....

1002: Good morning. One of those records (below) is a cast iron certainty. Can you work out which? Here's the press release going update: The going for day four of The Festival™ supporting WellChild is Good to Soft, Good in places. Simon Claisse reported: “There’s a little drizzle in the air as dawn breaks on Day Four of The Festival supporting WellChild. We had a fantastic day on the course yesterday, with Rachael Blackmore winning the Ryanair Chase, and she is now the leading rider at the meeting with five wins to her name. “The going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is now Good to Soft, Good in places. Racing kicks off at 1.20pm with the feature the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup due off at 3.05pm. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon of sport.” It's been quite a week already and frankly it will take something remarkable to cap some of the performances that we've already seen.

FRIDAY: HISTORY DAY?



Al Boum Photo bids to become the 4th horse to win 3 @WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cups @rachaelblackmor chases all-time record for most wins at one Festival (7)



Ireland chasing all-time record for most winners at one #CheltehhamFestival (19)



Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/vnDGCveY3d — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 19, 2021