Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle is the feature on day three of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild as the action moves onto the New Course.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1057: Envoi Allen hasn't been pressed in his races this season with most keen to avoid the unbeaten seven-year-old. A few have turned up to oppose him today but he should still take all the beating but I don't suppose that will stop a certain Betfair punter getting nervous even if he has opted for a partial cash out. Shan Blue is electric over his fences though and will set off at a decent clip you would imagine so Envoi Allen will be put under more pressure than ever before over fences. Chantry House is a fascinating runner as he's always been held in very high regard and has some form over hurdles to back it up. He was notably weak in the market when disappointing behind stablemate Fusil Raffles on his penultimate start but it would be no surprise to see him take his form to a new level over a trip that should prove ideal. On that course form, I can see Fusil Raffles going well and I wondered whether Daryl Jacob might play his hand late in an attempt to pick up the pieces; the good ground should suit. Darver Star was third in last season's Champion Hurdle and is another who will appreciate better ground after getting stuck in the mud last time. He's been pretty popular in a few previews that I've read and watched as people scrabble for an angle into the race. Chatham Street Lad was a ridiculously easy winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup and a repeat of that form would see him involved. In Lydia Hislop's Road To Cheltenham for Racing TV's website, she wrote in January 'let's talk turkey about Blackbow: he's a surrender monkey' but when asked to identify 'a naughty each-way play' (or words to that effect), Neesom nominated said 'surrender monkey' at a big price. He ran a peculiar race on his penultimate start but was better last time - he's another who could play his hand late but my theory of Franco De Port doing similar to take second to Shishkin never looked like collecting. Once bitten and all that.

.@CheltenhamRaces movers 120 Asterion Forlonge 22 from 25, 155 The Bosses Oscar 9-2f from 11-2, 305 #FuryRoad 4 from 6, 340 The Shunter 11-4f from 15-4f, 415 Hook Up 13-2 from 7, 450 Mount Ida 6f from 13-2f @MCYeeehaaa @chamberlinsport @TanyaStevenson1 @RacingTV @RacingPost https://t.co/qvcep15YAM — Paddy Power Racing (@pphorseracing) March 18, 2021

1048: Vinndication is getting a shout out in the Racing TV Studio and they're replaying a Kim Bailey interview. "He's been a very unlucky horse," he says referring to injuries and a missed racecourse gallop which Bailey believe cost him in the Ultima last season. On whether he's better right or left handed, he says 'people can say what they like really'. I was quite sweet on him at Newbury where his fall puzzled connections but fences have got in his way and it's fascinating to see him back over hurdles for the first time since 2018. He was being talked up as a potential Gold Cup contender prior to Newbury and if you subscribed to that view then you have to consider him for this, remember Big Buck's? Are you any closer to working out the winner? Like a number of races today, I change my mind every time I look at it.

1035: They're discussing the feature on the telly so I'll stick with that in the hope there are words of wisdom to pass on. Paisley Park is an exciting horse to watch as we saw when he won this race and when he won at Ascot last time, he looked back to his best there and has 5lbs in hand of the field on official ratings. The next two on handicap marks are the front-running improver Flooring Porter and Sire du Berlais. Neesom refers to people out walking the track and says there is a suggestion that it could ride slightly slower today but that still has to be confirmed, he goes on to describe it as 'no excuse ground'. The Storyteller goes well for Keith Donoghue (six from eight) and wasn't far behind Sire du Berlais in last year's Pertemps, his second success in that race. The Storyteller finished a place in front of his stablemate when making the frame behind Flooring Porter in the Christmas Hurdle. The money, though, is for the new kid on the block in Fury Road who was beaten just a neck in last season's Albert Bartlett that has worked out pretty well. I did wonder whether Beacon Edge might be a 'sneaky' outsider with the prospect of more to come over this trip on better ground and he did beat Fury Road last time but he has been nibbled at in the market. Neesom concludes that 'it's all about prices' and the one that he thinks is overpriced is Lisnagar Oscar. A wind operation appears to have done the trick judging by his rallying second to Third Wind at Haydock and he should get the strong pace that he appears to need in this renewal with Flooring Porter and the wonderful Lil Rockerfeller in the line-up. The sponsors are paying five places and a number of other firms are paying down to fourth which gives you options if you don't want to back the favourite.

1025: How do you get Envoi Allen beaten in the opener? You could jump Asterion Forlonge up on his inside I suppose. I'll break off from that train of thought as Darren from Betfair was running through the firm's market movers and offers. He said of Jordan Gainford that 'his 7lbs is of huge value' and two of the conditional's mounts have been well backed in The Bosses Oscar and The Shunter (3.9 from 7.0 on the exchange). Over £2million of £2.2m has been traded on Envoi Allen which is fairly remarkable while Fakir d'Oudairies, Paisley Park (pretty strong), Fury Road (extremely popular all morning), Caribean Boy and Mount Ida were others that were mentioned in dispatches.

Check out all today's market movers

1019: Is this the best day's racing of the week? The Marsh Novices' Chase has a similar look to both the Sporting Life Arkle and the Brown Advisory - although some argue it has more depth - while the Pertemps may not quite come up to scratch but has two runners with plenty of potential at the top of the market. The Ryanair Chase is one of, if not the, race of the week with a host of top quality performers lining up with excellent claims - it is a very, open and good contest. That's before we've got to the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, a fascinating Paddy Power Plate, a really competitive mares' novice hurdle and the Kim Muir. Claisse is currently being interviewed on Racing TV and when asked about the non-runners, replies 'there's a bit of headscratching going on'.

1016: The going remains Good to Soft. Simon Claisse reported: “Day Three of the Festival supporting WellChild begins with a little chill in the air and a touch of frost on the ground, but it has been dry overnight and the forecast is for a dry and relatively mild afternoon. “We move on to the New Course today. We have not raced on that one since March of last year on the inside and the going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is Good to Soft. Racing kicks off today at 1.20pm, with the feature race, the Ryanair Chase, due off at 2.30pm. It promises to be another fascinating afternoon of racing.” Non-Runners 1.55pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 20 Bushypark (IRE) (Going) 12 Southfield Harvest (Self Certificate, Lame) 15 Getaround (IRE) (Going) 2.30pm Ryanair Chase 3 Dashel Drasher (Going) 11 Real Steel (FR) (Self Certificate, Lame)) 12 Saint Calvados (FR) (Going) 3.40pm Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase 10 Laskalin (FR) (Going) 18 Smarty Wild (Going) 4.50pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (sponsored by the JRL Group) 18 Late Romantic (IRE) (Going)

1000: It's out with the old and in with the new but that's not just pertinent to the change in courses. Min, at the grand old age of 10, faces a host of new challengers as he attempts to retain his Ryanair Crown including the first, second, fourth and fifth from the Marsh Novices' Chase. Paisley Park and Lisnagar Oscar have won the last two renewals of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and line up alongside some familiar faces as well as some new ones. The Paddy Power Plate sees the second, third and fourth return while in the Kim Muir (sponsored by the JRL Group) the second, third, fourth and fifth are back for more. Are you with the old or the new?