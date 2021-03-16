Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

It's day one of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild and Appreciate It is a warm order to get favourite backers off to a supreme start.

1225: There's under an hour until the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Where would you be normally? Cursing the slow-moving traffic, pouring over your placepot tickets, soaking up the atmosphere or soaking up the alcohol? Whatever you're doing perhaps discovering Sky Bet's worst results will help clarify a few thoughts, here they are courtesy of Michael Shinners: Sky Bet Supreme Grumpy Charley – Has been steadily backed yesterday and today. Our offer of “Money Back As Cash” probably influences our customers approach to how they bet the race, although plenty of shrewd judges have also latched onto Chris Honour’s runner. Ultima Alnadam – With the ground on the soft side Dan Skelton’s runner has been well backed. It will be hard to keep him out of the first seven!! Champion Hurdle Honeysuckle – She has been very well supported throughout the last 48 hours to the exclusion of everything else. Boodles Cabot Cliffs – Is the second of the Skelton’s team to be well supported. Homme Public continues to attract money, but Cabot Cliffs is still the worst result. NH Chase Remastered – The David Pipe horse has been strongly supported this morning. There is real weakness in Galvin who has drifted all morning and could well go off fourth favourite, after being clear favourite for the last 48 hours.

Exclusive interview with our partner on the upcoming Cheltenham Festvial, the one horse we would love in our Cheltenham team and the Land Rover Discovery Sport

📲 https://t.co/2KpEgVrdK0 pic.twitter.com/lKkRoDQjVJ — Joseph O'Brien (@JosephOBrien2) March 12, 2021

1218: It's not been a smooth National Hunt season for Joseph O'Brien but the signs have been more encouraging over the last couple of months and he could have some nicely handicapped horses as a result. He runs two in the Boodles and has a reasonably strong hold on the Grand Annual market with a couple of likely looking, lightly raced types towards the top of the betting as well as last year's third. It wouldn't be at all surprising if he has a very good week in the handicaps and most, if not all, of his runners will be well worth a second look. I haven't listened to the audio on the tweet above but it sounds promising......

🇮🇪🏇 @WillieMullinsNH has a superb team for day one of Cheltenham despite Energumene's withdrawal from the Sporting Life Arkle



🤩 Appreciate It (Supreme)

🤩 Sharjah & James Du Berlais (Champion Hurdle)

🤩 Concertista (Mares Hurdle)



📽️ Here's @Franmberry's interview with him... pic.twitter.com/WQEXCDKkC3 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 16, 2021

1213: Angus McNae has asked Mark Howard for the one horse he should be backing today. Busselton and Saint Sam came the answer. As Howard points out, they've been mixing it with Grade One horses in Ireland and he'd be 'amazed' if they're not better than their marks. I'm hopeless at mental arithmetic but it's still a reasonable price if you dutch the pair.

1210: Everyone remembers their winners don't they? Pigeon Island is remembered fondly in my household in a year where I got more right than wrong. I don't think it's happened since.

What a lovely sight 😍



Cheltenham winner Pigeon Island ridden by @PaddyBrennan81 alongside Walkon who came second place at the Festival with @Choc_Thornton on board!



Both horses enjoying themselves in retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQQD8Gnnp7 — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) March 16, 2021

1202: I was just taking a moment to scan down some of Thursday's entries and I see that The Shunter has been declared for the Paddy Power Plate. He had options left, right and centre as connections bid to land a bonus for winning the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso. It's been an interesting sideline for this week's festival especially given that UK racing fans have only seen him in action over hurdles, winning the Greatwood before Kelso over two miles so he has a new trip to tackle (on these shores) as well as new obstacles. There's no shortage of runners for that handicap with 23 declared and there will be full fields for the Pertemps Final and the Kim Muir too. The target for Chatham Street Lad, the other Irish runner who made such an impact in the first half of the UK season, has long been decided and he duly lines up against Envoi Allen et al in the Marsh Novices' Chase.

1150: If Willie Mullins has been the man to follow in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle then Paul Nicholls has arguably been the one to side with in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter). The Ditcheat handler has won it three times and runs two this year in Houx Gris and Hell Red. The former had his first run for the yard in the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow and reportedly worked the house down at Wincanton recently. His profile is similar to those of his yard's previous winners and he looks a live player which you'd expect for a horse that is sharing favouritism at around 5/1 with Saint Sam. It is proving to be a lively market with Sage Advice (tipped up on these pages), Homme Public and Cabot Cliffs among those shortening but arguably the most significant mover is Riviere D'Etel. Fillies have a decent record in this race and he represents Denise Foster whose Cullentra House Stables has also housed three winners of this race and was responsible for the first, third and fourth last season. It was pointed out to me yesterday that first reserve Curious Bride earned her place in the field due to the withdrawal of Tinnahalla and that both horses are in the same ownership. It may well be a red herring but it's an interesting red herring nonetheless, especially given that Curious Bride finished ahead of the well backed pair of Coltor and Zoffanien when winning at Punchestown in January. She's at the foot of the weights and I'm a big fan of Denis O'Regan who takes the ride. I can't resist a silly plot theory and she's made her way into my forecast combinations.

💸 £20 Challenge 💸



The Opening Show team has made their picks for day one of the festival but what do you make of them?



Watch LIVE:

ITV4

📱 https://t.co/HGM9TtXkhB#TheOpeningShow#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/7rbyuK8817 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 16, 2021

1140: There are absolutely no prizes for originality but I do think Concertista will be very hard to beat in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. She has strong Festival form and has looked top class this season and trainer Willie Mullins dominates this race of course. She's not racing trees with Dame de Compagnie, Black Tears and Roksana chief amongst the opposition but I think she's a classier performer than the first two and better suited by this trip than the latter who has been running so well over three miles this season. Cases can be made for Floressa and Minella Melody as both were much shorter in the betting when facing Concertista 12 months ago. Floressa has looked good on her day and should appreciate stepping up in distance; it wouldn't surprise if she's been trained to the minute for this race. Minella Melody was actually favourite for the mares' novice won by Concertista last Cheltenham and has beaten all bar the favourite in her two runs this season; it wouldn't be any great surprise if she played the bridesmaid's role again. Rishi Persad disagrees though and he's taking Roksana to win the David Nicholson for the second time in her career.

An ace in every race? Sure hope so. https://t.co/LSWmpZ5h54 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 16, 2021

1125: A case is being made by Kevin O'Ryan on Racing TV for Blue Lord in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle with his defeat at the hands of Bob Olinger not deemed an issue as the winner 'is quite special'. I know that's tomorrow but the support for Bob Olinger does seem to have been consistently very strong despite the confidence in Bravemansgame. That's going to be a fascinating race but that's for tomorrow. Blue Lord is described as 'an each-way bet to nothing' at 11/1. He was favourite for the County Hurdle at one point and I suppose it could be deemed as a vote of confidence that he's running in the opening Grade One instead. He has been very keen so the presence of the free-running For Pleasure may well help him settle. James Du Berlais, Busselton and Next Destination (O'Ryan's nap of the day) are other selections. The latter was something of a surprise runner in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase but he's a classy performer who has usurped Galvin at the top of the market. Third in the 2018 Ballymore and a Grade One winner at Punchestown later that year, he's made a good start to chasing for Paul Nicholls after a long absence and will appreciate the rain that has fallen, a possible negative for Galvin. He lacks the experience which is usually required for this race but this year's renewal sees professional jockeys in the saddle rather than amateurs and a smaller than usual number of runners; those factors could render his relative inexperience irrelevant. Remastered's price has also collapsed and that's easy enough to explain given the underfoot conditions. I backed Snow Leopardess for the Kim Muir (NRNB thankfully) but she has a lot to find on the figures with a few of these for all that she will stay all day. Escaria Ten is a big player and a big run from him would advertise the chances of Eklat De Rire ahead of his clash with Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase tomorrow. Galvin is out to 4s now and I think that's a very tempting price, I'm not sure the ground will be a huge hindrance to him and he was very impressive in October.

𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗙 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘! 😍🏇



The #CheltenhamFestival is upon us, and we're kicking off in 𝒔𝒕𝒚𝒍𝒆 with the @SkyBet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 🙌



Appreciate It is a strong favourite, but @skysportsAlexH has her eye on another, ridden by our own @Dazjacob10...👀 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 16, 2021

1105: Happygolucky has been very popular in the ante-post markets for the Ultima Handicap Chase and his task has been made easier by the absences of the likes of Escaria Ten and Lieutenant Rocco. There appears to be more dead wood than usual in this year's race (sorry) and the favourite has an ideal profile for the race. He will have to make the expected improvement to beat Aye Right though as the Scottish raider has shown a consistently high level of form. The eight-year-old is on a career high mark after his second in the Sky Bet Chase but a reproduction of that form could be enough if the novices fail to make the expected improvement and, at around 6/1, I think he rates a very fair each-way option. One For The Team is one of those novices but has been surprisingly easy to back. I haven't warmed to him and his trainer Nick Williams has had a rather in and out season but for all that I think he has to be closely considered. Milan Native, in contrast, I can't see; I'm not that excited about the form of his win in the Kim Muir and he's 8lbs higher for this race. These things come back to bite you but I can't have him. I did think Pym might be an interesting outsider but he's about half the price I'd have been tempted to back him.

1055: I suppose De Boinville is right in saying that 'we've got it all to do' because he hasn't won anything yet but the pundit on Racing TV (apologies to whoever it is) thinks that he could finish second at worst in the Champion Chase and that he'd have more faith in Shishkin getting up the hill than he does in Chacun Pour Soi. There will be people more than happy to take him on today though, even if it is just a numbers game. Allmankind likes to pour it on. Captain Guiness was on the premises when brought down in the Supreme and has looked very good on his day over fences and Franco De Port is a Grade One winner. I've also read that some weren't impressed with the way that Shishkin came down the hill in the Supreme and have suggested that he could lose the race there if the leaders get away. There's a lot of time to chew over this races and it is worth examining every aspect of course, particularly if you are thinking of backing - or laying - a 1/2 shot. He has looked so, so good though and I hope we see another brilliant performance. I like the idea of Franco De Port chasing him home, he picked up the pieces when coming home well off a strong pace to win his Grade One at Christmas and it's easy to see a similar scenario playing out.

Alex, Barry and I put forward our best bets of the day here.



pic.twitter.com/YuX7GCQwnE — Declan Rix (@HawkWing2002) March 16, 2021

1046: I'm pretty sure that someone somewhere in something that I've read or heard over the last few weeks described Shishkin as probably the best horse we'll see in action this week. We'll run with that either way. Clearly a large part of that is built on promise but everything that he's done so far has looked fairly exceptional and there will be some very long faces if he's beaten for the first time in his career in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy. Nico de Boinville is being interviewed on Racing TV and says: "Really looking forward to it. He seems in good order and schooled really well last week. No easy task. Allmankind will serve it up to us and Dan and Harry's horses are flying. "We've got it all to do but he comes in here with the right profile. Shishkin comes there with everything to prove and hopefully he can do the business. He's a bit more laid back, I think he'll be very versatile trip-wise and that he'll be doing his best work at the end. "It's very hard to gauge how he is at home because he doesn't do an awful lot but then he gets on to the track and seems to come alive."

🗣️"A lot of these good horses, they know how to make a mistake & get away with it"



Will Allmankind be able to lower the colours of Shishkin in the Sporting Life Arkle this afternoon? Dan Skelton provides the inside track on his Grade One winner ahead of the #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/wL7tl8sMRI — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 16, 2021

1037: Do you fancy anything else? Sharjah was second last year. Silver Streak beat Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle. Aspire Tower was second in the Triumph and has beaten Abacadabras while smart French import James Du Berlais is an unknown quantity for most of us. I'm very unimaginative I suppose but my focus is solely on the top four in the betting and I just can't make my mind up. It's easy to be dazzled by Epatante's turn of foot but I think it's easier (but not necessarily right) to make a case for opposing her at the prices than the other two. Mark Howard is making a case for Saldier running a big race which he points out he's capable of on his best form but it's Honeysuckle ("hard to beat") and Abacadabras each-way for the popular pundit.

🐴 Dawn Run 🐴



Will the mighty mares Epatante and Honeysuckle dominate on Tuesday?#CheltenhamFestival ❤ #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/i0V8TjbvJw — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 15, 2021

1025: The big race of the day is the Champion Hurdle and, unlike last year, it promises to be a fantastic renewal. Last year's race is relevant because Epatante lines up again. Was she an average winner of an average race? A good winner of an average race? Or etc etc. Will her trademark acceleration be blunted by the expected strong pace or will it play to her strengths? The market has spoken firmly in favour of Honeysuckle who is unbeaten in 10 starts, including an excellent defeat of Benie Des Dieux at this meeting. That was over two and a half miles but she bossed the field in the Irish Champion back at two miles last time. Will she be able to hold her position in a quick race or will the pace put her jumping under pressure? Or will the pace bring her stamina into play? There are a lot of questions and I don't have the answers but I suspect most of you will. It's far from a two horse race. At Christmas I'd have been quite happy to back Abacadabras each-way as his Supreme second to Shishkin was a fine, fine run and I think this test will help to show him in his best light, something that couldn't be said of a number of the races he's contested this season. Where do you stand on Goshen? I think I want him to win. After that hugely unlucky fall in the Triumph Hurdle it would be wonderful to see him lift this prize. He was very, very good at Wincanton but holes can definitely be picked in that form while his travails before that scintillating return to form have been well documented.

1017: The market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power are on site and can be found via clicking on the image below if you haven't seen them already. Appreciate It has long been everyone's favourite to take on but the money came for Willie Mullins' seven-year-old last night and he was soon an odds-on shot. The previous season's Champion Bumper was often the place to start for the Sky Bet Supreme and Appreciate It met the only defeat of his career in that race when finishing second to stablemate Ferny Hollow. He's older than your typical Supreme winner and was initially thought to be a stayer but the rain will certainly have been in his favour. I've long been keen to take him on (each-way) with Metier who has drifted back out to about 6/1 (having been about 9/2) and I was encouraged to see that Harry Fry saddled the winner of the last at Taunton yesterday as the stable has been unusually quiet. I know that Metier's form hasn't worked out (I did read that there hasn't been a single winner from among the horses he's beaten) but he's been very impressive and I'm hoping that he's got too much speed for the jolly.

1010: Good morning, are you excited? This time last year I was tucking into an overloaded plate of bacon, black pudding, hash browns etc (you get the picture) whereas this morning I've grazed on a few pumpkin and chia seeds. It's all change but the tension is palpable nonetheless. The going has been changing a little more than forecast over the last few days and this morning's update is Soft, Good to Soft in places on both the Chase and Hurdle courses. Simon Claisse commented: “On a cloudy but dry morning and following the lightest of showers overnight, the going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is Soft, Good to Soft in places. “We expect a dry day with temperatures reaching 11 or 12 degrees this afternoon. Racing kicks off at 1.20pm with today’s feature, the Unibet Champion Hurdle, due off at 3.05pm. It is going to be a fantastic afternoon of racing.” That last sentence should certainly be the case despite the small fields. There are some short-priced favourites - anyone piling them up into multiples?