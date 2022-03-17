Follow the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog, featuring tips, results, reaction and more as the Stayers' Hurdle takes centre stage on Thursday.

0857: What a difference a day makes Our team are at Cheltenham already, and just look at it.

0845: Green and gold to shine on St Patrick's Day? I've not mentioned the handicaps yet, and with good reason. Cheltenham handicaps on bad ground are not for the faint hearted and all I'll say is The Glancing Queen has been a popular feature on these pages and among the chatter, connections choosing this over the mares' chase presumably owing to what looks a good handicap mark. In the Kim Muir, School Boy Hours was 10/1 in a place after final declarations but is now a strong 5/1 favourite. Perhaps then it's a day for JP McManus, who has 2/1 favourite Dinoblue in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, potential Allaho danger Janidil in the Ryanair, Sire Du Berlais in the Pertemps Final (plus 25/1 shot Dame De Compagnie) and, of course, Champ in the feature. Watch out for that horse in parentheses, Dame De Compagnie. She featured in this excellent piece by Ben Linfoot on five British-trained handicappers who had dropped a fair way in the ratings. Already, albeit not in the anticipated race, Global Citizen has won at 20s, and the three remaining horses go today, including the mare. Could she upstage Sire Du Berlais in the green and gold?

0835: Non-runners mounting up It's not been the happiest of Cheltenham Festival experiences for Paul Nicholls so far. His Stage Star was pulled-up, Frodon never looked quite himself having not been able to get to the front, and only Bell Ex One (third in the Boodles) has hit the frame. Nicholls is very much a 'bigger picture' trainer and hopefully he'll bounce back at Aintree, but hopes of a winner here are dwindling further with Simply The Betts and Saint Calvados both out today. Nicky Henderson has also taken two out of the Plate while Mister Fisher joins Saint Calvados in skipping the Ryanair and Janika won't run in the Kim Muir.

2.50 - 7 Mister Fisher , 8 Saint Calvados

, 8 Saint Calvados 4.10 - 2 Simply The Betts, 3 Pistol Whipped , 5 Fusil Raffles , 12 Presentandcounting

, , 12 Presentandcounting 4.50 - 22 Walk In Clover

5.30 - 4 Janika, 12 Lord Accord, 17 The Mighty Don 0817: A Ryanair formality? Allaho is no bigger than 4/6 for the Ryanair Chase as punters look to another red, white and blue runner from Cheveley Park for the day's banker. He is very difficult to see past – Ruby Walsh doesn't think he'll need to be at his best to win – and the fact he's 5/1 to win by 12 or more lengths with Sky Bet says plenty. That's often been about the price of the favourite in this race but it's a renewal which depends so much on one horse's performance. Allaho features in the below Stable Tour video and there's stacks more great content on our YouTube channel.

Allaho features in part one of our Willie Mullins Stable Tour

0803: Value at a Premium Throughout the Festival, we've got a daily Premium Price Boost from Sky Bet for you. As those who've taken a look will know, the enhanced odds have been generous and so far it's almost gone perfectly, with Gaelic Warrior just touched off before Facile Vega lived up to his name with an easy Champion Bumper win. Today it's another Willie Mullins horse and it comes in the aforementioned Stayers' Hurdle, where right now our readers can get 5/1 on Klassical Dream. He's a best of 4/1 currently and that could go as he's 5.0-5.2 on the exchanges. Here's what Mullins told us in today's column: "His performance when beating Flooring Porter at Leopardstown over Christmas was very good and I'm putting a line through his run in Gowran afterwards. That first run of the season entitles him to huge respect in this race and he comes here in good order."

0755: Wide-open Stayers' Hurdle At least the Turners should be a case of landing on the right one of two options. The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle sees six of the 10 runners priced up at single-figure odds, with 4/1 co-favourites in the shape of Thyme Hill, Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter. Two of the next three in the market are Festival winners including 2019 Stayers' hero Paisley Park, so the extra place from Sky Bet may come in handy. Then again if you're backing Paisley, maybe wait until the tapes go up and check the Betfair Exchange?

0739: Match made in heaven in the first race? If there's one thing this Cheltenham Festival is yet to deliver, it might be a head-to-head that lives up to the billing. We've had plenty else, with Honeysuckle and Tiger Roll providing transcendental stories, yesterday's watering/weather/going drama, a performance for the ages from Constitution Hill on Tuesday, but not necessarily that match between two top-class horses who jump the last as one. Constitution Hill was just too good to allow for that and would've been even if Dysart Dynamo stayed on his feet. Appreciate It never really looked like he was going to trouble Honeysuckle, and then Shishkin was pulled up having been on the back foot early on in the Champion Chase. Bravemansgame was taken out to deny us one of the key dangers to L'Homme Presse, and the best finishes have come from the handicaps with perhaps the Boodles the most dramatic. But today, we might get that Grade One thriller, and that's despite just four lining up for the Turners. That's because two of them, Bob Olinger and Gallopin Des Champs, look devilishly difficult to split – they're evens each of two with plenty of firms this morning. Whose side are you on?

0727: Non-runners on Stayers' Hurdle day Some of these you'll know about already but here's where we are with non-runners currently. Bookmark this page to stay across them although as with Bravemansgame yesterday, any major absentees will be brought to you here.

2.50 - 8 Saint Calvados

4.10 - 2 Simply The Betts, 12 Presentandcounting

5.30 - 17 The Mighty Don 0715: Video preview It was a good day for Matt Brocklebank followers, and Matt himself, as his 50/1 antepost tip finished second in the Champion Chase and he bagged place money at big odds in the Coral Cup, too. He's alongside Richard Mann as David Ord hosts our daily preview. Find out why Matt and Rich disagree on who will be winning the Turners prize...

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Three Best Bets

0703: Soft, heavy in places on New Course We didn't have to wait long. Jon Pullin, clerk of the course, confirms that it's soft, heavy in places on the New Course, which we switch to today. He says the forecast is for a dry day with sunshine this morning but a cloudier afternoon, though this has not been verified by Countryfile.

