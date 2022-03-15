Follow the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog, featuring tips, results, reaction and more as Honeysuckle goes for back-to-back Champion Hurdle wins.

1050:Ben Linfoot from the course No time even for a sausage butty yet so don’t think I’ve got the easy gig down here. The atmosphere is steadily bubbling and I enjoyed a nice morning watching Gordon Elliott’s and Willie Mullins’ strings stretch their legs in the middle of the course just after 8am. Things were going smoothly until I had to sprint across the course to make a Sky Sports News live slot that was brought forward. Showing the sort of agility that would do Edwardstone no favours this afternoon, I misjudged the height of the rail and almost went down. Out of breath I made it to outside the Golden Miller bar just in time to answer David Craig’s questions, ranging from the war in Ukraine to the Sporting Life Arkle. More comfortable talking about Blue Lord et al, we got through the three minutes without controversy, which is always the main focus. We’ll see how that goes when chatting all things Sporting Life Arkle with Tom Stanley before our big race on Racing TV this afternoon. Having run a furlong in about three minutes there will be no sectional upgrade for me, but my Italian Leathers can confirm the ground is no worse than Good to Soft. Fran Berry, who you might trust a little more for a going update, reckons it’s ‘on the dead side of good, Scoop’, so make of that what you will. Patrick Mullins is in good form and his infectious enthusiasm for Kilcruit in the Sky Bet Supreme is shining through. I’ve backed Jonbon, but might have to have a little saver on the Mullins second string. Or perhaps a Kilcruit-Sir Gerhard double, putting the ultimate faith in last year’s Champion Bumper. That was a race run behind closed doors. Today there will be a full house. After two years, that spine-tingling first roar will be more raucous than usual. Talking of which, the crowds are just beginning to arrive through the gates now and there’s a faint whiff of grilled sausage in the air… 1030: Big guns in town 'Finally it's here...' Over to ITV anchor Ed Chamberlin who is counting down to the off and he's hoping Constitution Hill can strike an early blow for Nicky Henderson in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

🗣️ "The crowds are back, it's going to be absolutely rocking"



🎙️ @chamberlinsport sets the scene ahead of day one of the #CheltenhamFestival, with guest appearances from @Dazjacob10 and @SkyBetShinners pic.twitter.com/kZYITwEb4Y — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 15, 2022

1000: Six of the best We have market movers for Cheltenham courtesy of Sky Bet. HMS Seahorse was a buzz horse last week for the Boodles and is now being backed while Vanillier is the one for money in the National Hunt Chase. 15.50 Floueur 7/1 from 9/1

15.50 Grumpy Charlie 14/1 from 18/1

16.10 Stormy Ireland 9/2 from 11/2

16.10 Martello Sky 14/1 from 18/1

16.50 Hms Seahorse 17/2 from 12/1

17.30 Vanillier 11/4 from 7/2 0953: Ben Linfoot joins the party And interviews Patrick. Kilcruit seems to clam up once our on-course representative steps up to the plate.

🏇 Kilcruit: "I this he's got a huge chance"



🏇 Echoes in Rain: "I think I'm on the best horse in the race"



Patrick Mullins on his Tuesday #CheltenhamFestival rides 👇 pic.twitter.com/1lWxnLJlfi — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 15, 2022

0945: An internet first? We're always looking to break new ground here at sportinglife - and it's hard to do that at Cheltenham but we'll try. So I present...Patrick Mullins interviewing Kilcruit ahead of the pair's bid for Sky Bet Supreme glory.

0920: Davids ready for battle Ian and Ann Hamilton are the undoubted romantic story in the Unibet Champion Hurdle with Tommy's Oscar, one of six horses they train in Northumberland, preparing to clash with the behemoths on both sides of the Irish Sea. They admit to some big-match nerves on The Opening Show but Ann adds: "I hope he's at least halfway, maybe a little better." I could him achieving that - and hopefully a little more. 0915: Here we go... I'm trying to work out when I first wrote the Cheltenham blog for sportinglife. My sadly substantial gut feeling is 2001 so this is the 21st year of getting away with it. Thankfully for all the younger, more dynamic members of the team take over after 1pm today but if you fancy a stroll down memory lane here's the piece I wrote at the weekend asking What Lit Your Festival Fire? So go on what did? Send over your favourite Festival memories to racingfeedback@sportinglife.com.

0900: Squad goals They told me to try and engage with the younger audience, so I've gone with squad goals as the headline to share with you this video from the track, where our team are on hand to bring you the full Cheltenham experience. Follow Sporting Life Racing on twitter, and don't forget about Facebook or Meta or whatever it's called. We're not yet on TikTok. Look at the time! It's over to Ord for a few hours. I leave you with two messages: have a fantastic Festival, and please remember to gamble responsibly. It is a brilliant four days and there are 28 races of opinions and offers and fantastic sport. But it is only sport. Good luck.

💪 Some squad!



🏇 The @WillieMullinsNH string stretching their legs on a glorious morning at @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/xm75UDAl6z — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 15, 2022

0848: Lucky 15 for Honeysuckle? Before I hand over to David Ord, who will take you through to lunchtime before Matt Brocklebank steps in, an overdue word on the feature Unibet Champion Hurdle, where HONEYSUCKLE will bid to make it 15 wins from 15 starts under Rules. Here she is at Cheltenham this morning with partner Rachael Blackmore.

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore - will they be the stars of the day?

We know she's the form pick, we know she is unbeaten, we know it's her crown after winning the race impressively last year. And while there's some evidence she's not been at her best this season, she continues to look unbeatable. There are two big questions, and the first is the form of the Henry de Bromhead yard. After six wins here last year, including a remarkable clean sweep of the big three races, things haven't gone quite so well so far this season. In fact, as highlighted by John Ingles in this stable form feature, the yard is 0/16 over the past fortnight. The other is the strength of the opposition, and in particular APPRECIATE IT. He's back from a year off after a brilliant win in the Sky Bet Supreme, and should he win it would surely rank among the finest achievements of Willie Mullins' brilliant career. He's around the 9/2 mark. You can hear more about Appreciate It right at the very start of the below video, in which Mullins says he's 'not too worried' about having to come here fresh. He adds a fascinating dynamic to the big race at 3.30.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part two

0830: Supreme start It looks like DYSART DYNAMO will start favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which is now just five hours away. He's been cut to 2/1 by several firms this morning and the only other mover at prices is Gary Moore's SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE, who was beaten last time but is plainly held in very high regard. In the Ultima, a couple of early movers are now emerging, and one isn't exactly a surprise. FRODON, whose Cheltenham form is outstanding albeit largely on the New Course (is a course-and-distance winner, however), is as short as 10/1 for Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost. Nicholls writes in his Betfair column: "The way the ground is drying up at Cheltenham will favour Frodon who looks great, retains all his enthusiasm and worked very well on Saturday morning. While Frodon appears to have a lot on his plate he is an amazing horse, keeps surprising us and is capable of running another big race." The other is GRUMPY CHARLEY, who was third of three finishers behind Bravemansgame at Newbury. He's into 12/1 from 28/1 in places despite seemingly having a little to prove on decent ground, his wins so far all under testing conditions. Sky Bet are paying seven places on this race.

🏇 They have already tasted success at the Cheltenham Festival & now @Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost and Frodon are ready to tackle the Ultima Handicap Chase on Day 1 tomorrow #CheltenhamWithBetfair pic.twitter.com/HpKZlyvBzD — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 14, 2022

0810: Stone-wall certainty or there to be shot at? EDWARDSTONE is a rare thing indeed: a British-trained, Grade One favourite, who has raced five times this season. He brings experience and form to the table, with Timeform's adjusting ratings putting him top on 177 ahead of the Sporting Life Arkle, a race we're delighted to sponsor. But is he vulnerable to an improver from Ireland? It's a difficult question to answer, with plenty of good judges making cases for Saint Sam and Haut En Couleurs. Indeed, at a preview night in Leeds last week, Graham Cunningham was hopeful Edwardstone would win, but expecting Saint Sam to run well, while Timeform's Billy Nash made a strong case for Haut En Couleurs finding the necessary improvement. Courtesy of our social team, here's a great look at the main contenders from those who know them best.

🤩 Edwardstone - Alan King

🤩 Riviere D'etel - Gordon Elliott

🤩 Blue Lord - Willie Mullins



📽️ We caught up with the trainers of the top three in the betting for the Sporting Life Arkle but who will be celebrating on Tuesday?#CheltenhamFestival2022 #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/RhFKHYBHDN — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 15, 2022

0757: David versus Goliath No, not a new feature in which our racing editor Ord picks out selections for the old-school, 247-line multiple bet, but a metaphor for the UK's battle against the might of Ireland, which simply has to get off to a good start. Whisper it, but there is a possibility that the first three races go to the home team, with two of the top three in the market for the Sky Bet Supreme, Sporting Life Arkle favourite Edwardstone, and then the likes of Corach Rambler, Our Power, Frodon and Gericault Roque in the Ultima. There is also the terrifying prospect of something that is yet to happen: a clean sweep for the Irish. If one of four runners headed by Dysart Dynamo takes the opener, and they get Edwardstone beat, and Gordon Elliott goes and steals a handicap which the UK typically dominates, the white flag will be waving high above Prestbury Park. After those three races, Ireland have a stranglehold on every market. 0743: The calm before the storm Market movers are thin on the ground so far but David Ord will no doubt bring you news of gambles aplenty later this morning. It is worth saying that of all the day's favourites perhaps RUN WILD FRED in the closing National Hunt Chase is strongest right now in terms of his Betfair Exchange price versus what you can get with the fixed-odds firms, and it's easy to see the general 7/4 coming under pressure. Working backwards, GAELIC WARRIOR is currently trading bang-on 3.75 for the Fred Winter and the vibes are clearly strong. Willie Mullins told us: "He seems to have a very nice handicap mark. He jumps well - his French jumping was fantastic and we've schooled him over Irish hurdles at home and he's done that nicely. I'm hoping he'll have no problem with the hurdles here. "He's a good, strong type and I'm hoping he'll stay well. He looks to be well in at the weights and he's a horse we have a lot of time for." If you are backing the likely favourite, note that Sky Bet are offering an exclusive Price Boost (currently 11/4, subject to change) for our readers. You will only find it on our website, either via this link, by clicking the image below, or the banner at the top of the racecard for the 4.50.

0728: Going update from Cheltenham No change to the overnight going with the Old Course at Cheltenham good to soft, confirms clerk of the course Jon Pullin. He also promises 14 or even 15 degrees, which means spring is officially here, and it looks a fabulous day to be going racing.

The wait is over … Day 1️⃣ of The Festival™️



Here is the Going from our Clerk of the Course, Jon Pullin 🌱



Visit our Festival Hub for all you need to know ahead of today 👇🏻https://t.co/IV4pHZx2uK pic.twitter.com/v9Icq353dO — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2022

0710: Best bets for day one at Cheltenham We'll kick off a tour through some of our preview content with a preview filmed in our fabulous new studio, which sees some of the sharpest racing brains from Sporting Life and Timeform join forces. Find out what Matt Brocklebank, Ben Linfoot and David Johnson are backing on day one and when that's finished in 18 or so minutes, I'll bring you the eye-catching overnight movers.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day One Best Bets