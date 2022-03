Follow the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog, featuring tips, results, reaction and more as Honeysuckle goes for back-to-back Champion Hurdle wins.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

0750: Ding Ding - Round Two In January Shishkin and Energumene served up this Clarence House Chase classic.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

And at 3.30 today we get the re-match in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. What the Berkshire clash again. Are you convinced the winner will get there in time again? Did they both have too hard a race to back-up here in top form? Where does an on-song Chacun Pour Soi sit among them? As ever send over your thoughts to racingfeedback@sportinglife.com 0740: One early non-runner Just the one early non-runner for Cheltenham today with Esperti taken out of the bumper because of a bruised foot. 0725: 5mm of watering overnight Confirmation from Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin that the only water to fall on the track last night was 5mm from the hoses.

It’s Day 2️⃣ of The Festival™️



Here is the Going from Clerk of the Course, Jon Pullin 🌱



The feature race of the day is the @betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 🤩



Visit our Festival Hub for all you need to know👇🏻https://t.co/JMt3tYC5lI pic.twitter.com/TZn4zzqoHI — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 16, 2022

0710: Going update - bad news for mudlarks So far Cheltenham have avoided the worst of the rain - well any of it - which was forecast between 1mm and 11mm depending which app or John Kettley bespoke forecast you use. The going on all three courses now is good, good to soft in places. Good news for Tiger Roll fans. 0705: Thrill of the Chase After we went off air - well the blog did - our man on the course Ben Linfoot managed to catch up with Patrick Mullins after his return to the Cheltenham winners' enclosure aboard Stattler. Big day coming up for the great man too (Patrick not Ben)

🗣“I’m delighted to be back on him!”



🏇🥇Fresh from victory aboard Stattler, we get the latest from Patrick Mullins…



🌟 He has fascinating rides on Chacun Pour Soi and Facile Vega to look forward to on Wednesday!#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/gO4BKPLrtY — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 15, 2022