Follow all the build-up to the action at Cheltenham

Live Cheltenham blog: Tips, offers, Festival results and replays including Champion Chase

By Sporting Life
07:53 · WED March 16, 2022

Follow the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog, featuring tips, results, reaction and more as Honeysuckle goes for back-to-back Champion Hurdle wins.

All times GMT - refresh for live updates

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

0750: Ding Ding - Round Two

In January Shishkin and Energumene served up this Clarence House Chase classic.

And at 3.30 today we get the re-match in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. What the Berkshire clash again. Are you convinced the winner will get there in time again? Did they both have too hard a race to back-up here in top form? Where does an on-song Chacun Pour Soi sit among them?

As ever send over your thoughts to racingfeedback@sportinglife.com

0740: One early non-runner

Just the one early non-runner for Cheltenham today with Esperti taken out of the bumper because of a bruised foot.

0725: 5mm of watering overnight

Confirmation from Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin that the only water to fall on the track last night was 5mm from the hoses.

0710: Going update - bad news for mudlarks

So far Cheltenham have avoided the worst of the rain - well any of it - which was forecast between 1mm and 11mm depending which app or John Kettley bespoke forecast you use.

The going on all three courses now is good, good to soft in places. Good news for Tiger Roll fans.

0705: Thrill of the Chase

After we went off air - well the blog did - our man on the course Ben Linfoot managed to catch up with Patrick Mullins after his return to the Cheltenham winners' enclosure aboard Stattler. Big day coming up for the great man too (Patrick not Ben)

0700: The countdown begins..

Good morning and welcome to Champion Chase day. Shishkin, Energumene and co have something to live up to following the heroics of Honeysuckle, Constitution Hill and all on day one. But you know what. The card could go even higher today.

Here's our schedule for the day ahead...

  • 7-9am: The latest going, early news and notable non-runners
  • 9am-1pm: Market movers and all the latest news from the track from Ben Linfoot and Richard Mann
  • 1pm-6pm: Previews, tips, action, results and reaction with Matt Brocklebank

To join in the conversation be that with winners or bon mots or both, email racingfeedback@sportinglife.com or tweet @SportingLife but for now, we'll take you through some key previews, check in on the going, and keep an eye on any news and non-runners.

