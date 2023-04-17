Nostrum will not run in the Qipco 2000 Guineas having been ruled out of the early part of the season with a setback.

Sir Michael Stoute’s talented colt was unbeaten in his first two starts as a juvenile, including when impressing in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket in September, and was last seen finishing third to fellow Juddmonte-owned Classic contender Chaldean in the Dewhurst Stakes. Those performances saw Nostrum priced as short as 8-1 for opening Classic of the summer, but the son of Kingman will miss out on an early-season return to the Rowley Mile for the Guineas on May 6 and is also ruled out of appearing in the French and Irish equivalents – with connections tentatively highlighting a Royal Ascot date in June.

Click on the image to order your copy of Timeform’s Flat Horses to Follow 2023 from Amazon