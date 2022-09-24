Blackbeard plundered yet another Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes for Aidan O’Brien – but the lingering feeling is that sidelined stablemate Little Big Bear remains top of the charts in the juvenile rankings at Ballydoyle.

Scoring at the highest level for the second time this season, and having his eighth outing, Blackbeard arguably put up his most impressive display to date. In beating Richard Hannon’s Persian Force by three and a quarter lengths – almost three lengths further than he had in the Prix Morny at Deauville – it is clear for all to see that the the No Nay Never colt is still improving. However, while delighted with Blackbeard’s progress, O’Brien also gave mention to Little Big Bear, who slammed Persian Force by seven lengths in the Phoenix Stakes in August, but was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season after returning from his exceptional Curragh display “a little bit sore.” “Little Big Bear is great and he’s a horse to really look forward to for next year,” said O’Brien.

“He’s by No Nay Never as well, but there’s plenty of stamina in his pedigree on the dam’s side, whereas this horse today is fast on the dam’s side. “Ryan (Moore) said after the Phoenix that Little Big Bear would get seven furlongs standing on his head, so he’s the horse we’re thinking about for the Guineas next year and he’s got a great chance. “His season finished early and that’s always a big help to a horse.” It was more what O’Brien did not say than what he did. Unfortunately Little Big Bear will not be running again in 2022, but he currently heads the betting for next year’s 2000 Guineas at around 5-1. Blackbeard was up to his usual antics down at the start at Newmarket, stamping his feet and leaving nobody in any doubt who was in charge, but O’Brien insists there is no malice in his actions. The 100-30 chance bounded up the hill, followed home by stablemate The Antarctic, with Persian Force back in third. The favourite Marshman was only fourth. It was a record seventh victory in the race for O’Brien, who added: “He’s very genuine and like everybody, he’s just not keen on waiting and likes to get on with it. If you start curtailing him he’ll slam his foot into the ground and start goose stepping, which is unusual for a colt but he’s always done it. He can do whatever he wants, really!