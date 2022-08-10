The son of Lope de Vega has had just four career starts, finishing second as a juvenile and signalling his talent when an unlucky third to Natural World in a Newbury maiden in April.

He avenged that defeat in style when landing a strong renewal of the Listed Cocked Hat at Goodwood, but found fast ground against him in the Irish Derby at the Curragh thereafter and was allowed to come home in his own time under Jamie Spencer.

Menuisier was keen to pay tribute to the colt, after owner-breeder Philippa Cooper decided to go in another direction.

He said: “Lionel has gone. It doesn’t bother me. It is one of those things, it is fine.

“It is a shame and I’m sure he will still have a big future, so I would not be too worried about him – he will be fine.

“She (Cooper) is entitled to go and find somebody better, we are all entitled to our opinions and I wish them luck.

“I know the horse – he is a cracker and will be better next year, as he was always going to be better with time. We played, we won, we played, we lost – and that’s the game, you know? We will find another one.”