Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lionel (right) comes through to win at Goodwood
Lionel (right) comes through to win at Goodwood

Lionel set for a break after fruitless Curragh trip for Irish Derby

By Sporting Life
16:12 · MON June 27, 2022

Lionel is set for a mid-season break after finding conditions too quick for his liking in the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

David Menuisier’s colt earned his tilt at Classic glory with victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood last month, knuckling down to see off Aldous Huxley and Lysander on soft ground.

The Newmarket-based trainer headed for Ireland with high hopes, but saw his charge finish last of eight runners under Jamie Spencer, with the forecast rain arriving too late.

Menuisier said: “He seems fine. The ground was a bit quick for him, so he couldn’t quite find his feet.

“The ground dried out dramatically. We walked the course in the morning and the horse had a little exercise and seemed fine, but the wind was strong and it dried out too much for him.

“Obviously the rain came at night and the ground was soft the next day, so it’s just one of those things.

“He’s going to go for a little break now. The horse will want soft ground, but there’s no real plan. He’s only just run, so we’ll see. We feel he wants a little break and we’ll see what happens.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING