The Grade One-winning chaser was pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on his first start since moving from Ruth Jefferson’s stable in North Yorkshire to Williams’ base in Glamorgan.

Williams has been happy with Waiting Patiently’s preparation and is looking forward to the £150,000 contest for which there are 13 entries.

“Obviously we were disappointed at Haydock. He never really jumped or travelled. He galloped into the first fence and it didn’t go for him after that,” Williams told Sky Sports Racing. “He seemed well before the race and came out of the race OK. We’ve just tweaked a few things. He’s entered for Lingfield on Sunday and we’re hoping for a nice positive run.