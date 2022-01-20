Matt Brocklebank's first two previews of the year have produced decent profits - check out his thoughts on Friday's Winter Million action from Lingfield.

Value Bet tips: Friday January 21 1pt win One True King in 1.50 Lingfield at 17/2 (William Hill, BetVictor, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Gowel Road in 3.35 Lingfield at 11/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

No more rain expected in the lead up to day one of Winter Million Weekend but the ‘damage’ has already been done in that respect at Lingfield, where frost covers being applied and a clear forecast will now likely to make the going extremely hard work and holding. Any basic course guide will tell you this is a sharp course, certainly in relation to most jumps tracks, but there’s no getting away from the fact every race will provide a serious test and being able to stay beyond the advertised distances is going to be a very useful asset. The five-runner feature Cazoo Hurdle doesn’t interest me a great deal but ONE TRUE KING is the bet in the racehorselotto.com Handicap Chase 35 minutes earlier on the card.

He’s yet to race on ground officially described as heavy but has won a Ludlow bumper and a novice hurdle at Leicester when Timeform called it heavy on both occasions, while he went through the soft very well to beat course specialist Darebin when sporting first-time cheekpieces in a handicap chase at Sandown just two starts back. The handicapper nudged him up 5lb for winning there but he’s only 3lb higher now having been fourth at Ascot in between. That Ascot race was a pretty serious contest for novices, the winner Brave Seasca now 17lb higher having gone in again at Warwick over the weekend, and the race favourite Red Rookie – who fell – also winning since at Hereford.

On the face of it, Ascot runner-up Amarillo Sky wasn’t able to do his bit for the form at Newbury on Wednesday, but he looked all set to at least go very close before falling two out and, put simply, One True King’s last run is a race I’m taking a really positive view about. Importantly, the selection wasn’t seen to best effect on the day either, somehow recovering from a horrendous mistake at the third fence to work his way back into contention before his effort understandably petered out from the fourth-last. There’s very little pace on here and it wouldn’t be too surprising if Sam Twiston-Davies sets out to make it a proper test from the front as the horse’s jumping had been really good prior the early error last month. He’s also still clearly open to a bit more improvement in the headgear.

Fine time for team Twiston-Davies? On what could be a red-letter day for the father and son trainer/jockey combination, Fantastikas is fancied to go very well from the front in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices’ Chase, but I’m more interested in having a bet on another stablemate - hold-up horse GOWEL ROAD - in the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle.

He’s generally been kept to decent ground so far this season which is a little surprising as he first made an impression when bolting up in testing conditions in a Newbury handicap last January, and 12 months on I’m anticipating a career-best effort from the six-year-old back on soft ground. He’s going to make a really good chaser but there are surely more races to be won in this sphere first based on his Cheltenham victory over two miles five furlongs at the November meeting. He was unable to follow up off this 7lb higher mark back over two miles at Newbury when last seen but the four-runner field and slow tempo evidently didn’t play to his strengths.