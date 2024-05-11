Sporting Life
What Timeform said about the big-race action
Lingfield Trials review

By David Cleary
16:19 · SAT May 11, 2024

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his early thoughts on the Classic trials at Lingfield.

Ambiente Friendly thrust himself into the Derby reckoning with a totally convincing victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial. He hadn't been seen to advantage, further back than ideal, in a nine-furlong listed event at Newmarket last month. Tried over more than two-and-a-half furlongs further and well positioned in a well-run race, Ambiente Friendly came smoothly through to lead on the outside halfway up the straight and stayed on strongly, well on top at the line.

The overall time was much the quickest of the three races over the trip on the card; which supports the view that Ambiente Friendly has shown significant improvement. Behind him, the front-running favourite Illinois stuck on well for second, clear of the rest. It's likely the runner-up ran at least as well as previously, suggesting Ambiente Friendly has run to a similar level as other Derby candidates in trials this spring such as Caviar Heights and Arabian Crown.

Earlier the Oaks Trial had produced a much tighter finish, despite also being well run. There was plenty to like about the way in which You Got To Me picked up again after she'd looked certain to be overhauled approaching the final furlong. Whether she would beat the fast-finishing runner-up Rubies Are Red another time is debatable. In any case, the form looks some way removed from what might be expected of leading Oaks contenders. If the first two are, then the third and fourth, Danielle and Treasure, are too.

