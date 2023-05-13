The transfer of the Lingfield trials to the all-weather due to the unfit state of the turf course changed the complexion of both the Oaks and Derby Trials. They looked deeper races than they would have been had the meeting gone ahead on testing turf; however, the question beforehand was what bearing trials on polytrack might have on events at Epsom three weeks hence.

In terms of the Lingfield Derby Trial, the answer was emphatically positive. Five of the eight runners hold an entry in the classic, and the pair that came clear, Military Order and Waipiro, definitely enhanced their Epsom prospects.

Military Order is a sizeable colt and not an obvious type for the tight turns of Lingfield, but he handled them really well. Particularly impressive was the manner in which he quickened through to take advantage of a gap on the rail into the straight. He also had to battle to see off the challenge of Waipiro after the pair kicked clear, finding extra in the last 100 yards and crossing the line with more to give.