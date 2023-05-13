Timeform's man at the track David Cleary with his thoughts on the two Classic trials at Lingfield on Saturday.
The transfer of the Lingfield trials to the all-weather due to the unfit state of the turf course changed the complexion of both the Oaks and Derby Trials. They looked deeper races than they would have been had the meeting gone ahead on testing turf; however, the question beforehand was what bearing trials on polytrack might have on events at Epsom three weeks hence.
In terms of the Lingfield Derby Trial, the answer was emphatically positive. Five of the eight runners hold an entry in the classic, and the pair that came clear, Military Order and Waipiro, definitely enhanced their Epsom prospects.
Military Order is a sizeable colt and not an obvious type for the tight turns of Lingfield, but he handled them really well. Particularly impressive was the manner in which he quickened through to take advantage of a gap on the rail into the straight. He also had to battle to see off the challenge of Waipiro after the pair kicked clear, finding extra in the last 100 yards and crossing the line with more to give.
While the form is arguably not quite so good as that shown by Arrest in the Chester Vase, it certainly looks easier to assess and, unlike that effort, is supported by a decent time. All in all, Military Order strikes as the most convincing of the Derby hopefuls seen so far this spring. While the Dante may well throw up another major challenger, at this point Military Order looks to have a good chance of emulating his brother Adayar with a victory at Epsom.
The Oaks Trial was a different matter. It featured four Oaks entries, but the winner Eternal Hope isn't one of the them. The race was run at a modest pace and developed into a sprint in the straight, the field finishing in a heap, Eternal Hope finding a better turn of foot than the favourite Be Happy. The form looks little better than that for a good novice and it would be a surprise if the race has any bearing on events at Epsom.
