1pt e.w. Seaston Spirit in 3.35 Lingfield at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
A couple of very tight and trappy conditions races headline Sunday’s Lingfield action as Winter Million weekend draws to a close, and I struggled to find anything resembling an attractive bet in either race.
I do get the feeling if Itchy Feet is going to win another nice race over fences then the Fluer De Lys Chase could be his best opportunity for a long time and he put up quite a decent effort when second, conceding 4lb, to Bravemansgame at Haydock prior to Paul Nicholls’ novice winning well from Ahoy Senor at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Olly Murphy has had this race in mind for Itchy Feet for a while and testing ground over this intermediate trip all points to him going well, but it’s also quite hard to argue he’s being underestimated in the betting, and on balance the best bet is not to bet at all.
I’ve taken the same stance in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle, in which Darver Star should give Itchy Feet’s stable companion Brewin’upastorm a real run for his money.
The best betting heat by far is the racehorselotto.com Surrey National Handicap Chase as loads can be given a chance, especially if like me you’re willing to forgive the odd bad run from a staying handicapper.
The last time this race was run it was won by a 20/1 chance (Le Reve, 2019) who had pulled-up on his previous start, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw something similar this season, with SEASTON SPIRIT the one worth backing at a big price.
He very much has two sides to him and the obvious deterrent for most punters will be the fact he’s failed to finish in three of his last five starts, failing to trouble the judge in any way in his trio of outings so far this season.
However, no doubt he needed the comeback run at Ffos Las under 10lb claimer Alfie Jordan and he was clearly a shade outclassed behind Highland Hunter and Deise Aba on good to soft ground in the London National at Sandown in early-December.
Last time at Plumpton he was off the pace but still going well enough prior to almost being brought down by a faller right in front of him and Johnny Burke sensibly called it a day soon after the incident.
Sam Twiston-Davies – who rode at Sandown – is back in the saddle this weekend and I’d love to see a return to more positive tactics as a lot of the horse’s early chase form, including four wins on heavy going one of which was at Lingfield, coincided with being close to the pace from the off.
That’s obviously easier said than done if the nine-year-old has gone completely sour, but I saw enough at Sandown two starts back to think that isn’t the case at all and, now able to run from a mark 3lb lower than when winning the Sussex National at Plumpton 12 months ago, he’s worth a small each-way interest.
Published at 1530 GMT on 22/01/22
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.