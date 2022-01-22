A couple of very tight and trappy conditions races headline Sunday’s Lingfield action as Winter Million weekend draws to a close, and I struggled to find anything resembling an attractive bet in either race.

I do get the feeling if Itchy Feet is going to win another nice race over fences then the Fluer De Lys Chase could be his best opportunity for a long time and he put up quite a decent effort when second, conceding 4lb, to Bravemansgame at Haydock prior to Paul Nicholls’ novice winning well from Ahoy Senor at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Olly Murphy has had this race in mind for Itchy Feet for a while and testing ground over this intermediate trip all points to him going well, but it’s also quite hard to argue he’s being underestimated in the betting, and on balance the best bet is not to bet at all.

I’ve taken the same stance in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle, in which Darver Star should give Itchy Feet’s stable companion Brewin’upastorm a real run for his money.

Take a chance on previous 'National' hero

The best betting heat by far is the racehorselotto.com Surrey National Handicap Chase as loads can be given a chance, especially if like me you’re willing to forgive the odd bad run from a staying handicapper.

The last time this race was run it was won by a 20/1 chance (Le Reve, 2019) who had pulled-up on his previous start, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw something similar this season, with SEASTON SPIRIT the one worth backing at a big price.