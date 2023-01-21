The seven-year-old would appear to have a strong claim in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle, in which he was third last season, should the meeting pass an 8am precautionary inspection.

Goshen hung out to the right, as he had done on several occasions before, that day but Moore is happy to go back left-handed with him due to the excellent prize-money on offer, with £52,000 available to the first home.

An easy winner of the Coral Hurdle at Ascot already this season, Goshen failed to see out the trip when second to Paisley Park in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton over Christmas.

“We’ve got to give it a go as the prize-money is good and I don’t think the race is overly strong,” said Moore.

“He’s had a good year and done amazingly well and his next run will probably be at Wincanton back over two miles (Kingwell Hurdle).

“He’s in good form, has come out of Kempton well and would go there with every chance.”

Nicky Henderson’s First Street, third in the Relkeel Hurdle over two and a half miles, would appear Goshen’s main rival while three of the seven declared have other options this weekend.

In the Surrey National, Moore is represented by Movethechains, who enjoyed four wide-margin victories at Lingfield last season.

He reappeared in the Welsh National and finished fifth, albeit beaten 46 lengths.

“I’m looking forward to him. He ran really well in the Welsh National to say he hadn’t had a run before,” said Moore.

“He runs well round Lingfield and I just hope it’s on for him. I would like to think he’s still well treated, but you can never tell until you get to the racecourse.”