Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's two Classic trials at Lingfield.
Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - Bright Diamond: “The Musidora looked a bit tougher. We thought about it, but who’s to say what the ground is going to be like up at York? She doesn’t want it heavy and Karl wants to get her on the track. He said she is working well, but he needed to get a race into her.
“She ran well when third in the Fillies’ Mile and she’s a good-moving filly, who has improved physically over the winter and she is better on better ground. She stays well and she has wintered very well. Karl is very happy with her. When she won first time, she caught us all a bit by surprise as she streaked clear. She doesn’t always show at home what she does on the track, which is a good thing.”
Ed Walker - Perfect Prophet: “She was doing all her best work at the end in the May Hill. We toyed with the idea of running her over 10 furlongs in April in France, but I just felt she needed the extra distance, hence we opted for this over the Musidora, even though I don’t think the sharp nature of the track will play to her strengths at all.
“It’s a weaker race than the Musidora and a better trip for her and if she can run well in a race like this, on a track that doesn’t suit, we will know she will be even better when she gets on a galloping, turf track. We’re looking forward to seeing her, she’s a lovely filly who is bred to stay well and we hope she runs well.”
Charlie Appleby - Eternal Hope and Sunset Point: “Eternal Hope is slightly less experienced than Sunset Point, but both have won on the all-weather. Both don’t look out of place in the field and this should give us a gauge for their future.”
John Warren, racing manager to the King and Queen - Circle Of Fire: “Sir Michael is very pleased with his progress from Newmarket and the extra two furlongs will certainly be to his benefit. This race will give us a good steer as to where to go next.”
Ed Walker - Waipiro: “The plan was obviously to run at Newmarket, which I would have preferred to have done for obvious reasons – it probably wasn’t as strong a race and he was proven over the track and trip. The tight nature of this track I don’t think will suit many Derby type horses, but he’s a well-balanced horse and I would rather run on the all-weather than heavy ground.
"You don’t tend to get too excited about the trials, because the nature of trials is you walk away most of the time with bubbles burst and going back to the drawing board. We don’t have a heap of mile-and-a-half horses to compare him to, so we need to compare them to other peoples. So we go there knowing as much as you do really. The horse is fine, the poor old jockey took the brunt of things last week. He seems really well and I think there is more to come from this horse and he will get better as the season goes on.
“After Saturday we will know which route we are going – hopefully we are going to Epsom, but if not then hopefully it is Royal Ascot. It’s a strong race but he has a good draw and fingers crossed for a big run.”
Charlie Appleby - Military Order: “He goes into this on the back of a good win at Newbury. We have no real concerns with the switch to the all-weather, while we feel stepping up to this trip will see further improvement. This is his next test that will hopefully propel him on to being a Derby candidate.”
Anthony Oppenheimer - owner-breeder Inquiring Minds: “I don’t see why he won’t run a nice race, but the opposition looks really strong. This will tell us what kind of standard he is. The King Edward is the sort of race one thinks he might enjoy. I would think he will be more suited to Ascot (than Epsom). I think he is quite useful, but I don’t think he’s number one in the stable, so I don’t think we can expect too much.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.