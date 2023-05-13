Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's two Classic trials at Lingfield.

15.00 Fitzdares Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum - Bright Diamond: “The Musidora looked a bit tougher. We thought about it, but who’s to say what the ground is going to be like up at York? She doesn’t want it heavy and Karl wants to get her on the track. He said she is working well, but he needed to get a race into her. “She ran well when third in the Fillies’ Mile and she’s a good-moving filly, who has improved physically over the winter and she is better on better ground. She stays well and she has wintered very well. Karl is very happy with her. When she won first time, she caught us all a bit by surprise as she streaked clear. She doesn’t always show at home what she does on the track, which is a good thing.” Ed Walker - Perfect Prophet: “She was doing all her best work at the end in the May Hill. We toyed with the idea of running her over 10 furlongs in April in France, but I just felt she needed the extra distance, hence we opted for this over the Musidora, even though I don’t think the sharp nature of the track will play to her strengths at all. “It’s a weaker race than the Musidora and a better trip for her and if she can run well in a race like this, on a track that doesn’t suit, we will know she will be even better when she gets on a galloping, turf track. We’re looking forward to seeing her, she’s a lovely filly who is bred to stay well and we hope she runs well.” Charlie Appleby - Eternal Hope and Sunset Point: “Eternal Hope is slightly less experienced than Sunset Point, but both have won on the all-weather. Both don’t look out of place in the field and this should give us a gauge for their future.”

