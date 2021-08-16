The Group One scorer had been in the mix for a top-level race in Germany, but he has been off the track since beating Al Aasy at Epsom in June, and William Muir – who trains the four-year-old in partnership with Chris Grassick – decided he would be better suited to staying at home as he prepares for his main aim, the Hong Kong Vase.

After Pyledriver goes to Hong Kong, Muir plans to rack up plenty more air miles – with targets in Saudi Arabia and Dubai also on the horizon.

He said: “We decided after Martin (Dwyer) rode him on Tuesday not to go to Germany. Martin asked what our target was – I told him the Hong Kong Vase, and he said that he’d run well in Germany but he’d come on for the run. The train we’d planned to take was cancelled, so we’d have to have gone via ferry and we thought we’d go to Lingfield on Saturday instead. While that is not his ideal trip (10 furlongs), we’ll use it as a prep for Hong Kong.